Live blog: Montpellier to take on Flensburg; Kiel secure third

Live blog: Montpellier to take on Flensburg; Kiel secure third

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
25 May 2025, 12:00

After two amazing semi-finals on Saturday, Montpellier Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt have 60 minutes to play for the EHF European League Men 2024/25 trophy. Only one team can triumph at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 - who will it be?

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14:45

Here we go - the opening show is starting and throw-off for the placement match is only 15 minutes away!

14:30

Make sure you're following us on social media - there's lots going on, including plenty of behind-the-scenes clips on the @ehfel_official Instagram channel!

14:15

In 30 minutes the opening show before the placement match starts, so now's your chance to plan your snacks for the afternoon's entertainment. Here in the arena, the mascots have been reintroduced and the fans are starting to gather - we're expecting over 11,000 people to watch today's games. As Kiel arrive to warm-up there's a flurry of horns from their corner.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A7407 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A6934 1 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

14:00

The Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 final throws off at 18:00 CEST and judging by yesterday's semi-finals it will be an absolutely cracking contest.

Flensburg are still unbeaten in this EHF European League season with 11 victories and two draws (against French side Toulouse), Montpellier have won 12 matches and were only defeated by GOG in the main round.

Flensburg could become the first side to defend a European League title, after beating Füchse Berlin 36:31 in last year's final, also in Hamburg. Montpellier could become the first French side to win a second-tier club competition - the closest any other French club has come is second, with Nantes losing the EHF Cup in 2013 to Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Göppingen in 2016.

The head-to-head is in Flensburg's favour, with six previous wins to Montpellier's three, but three matches have been draws. In 2018, Montpellier eliminated Flensburg from the EHF Champions League in the quarter-finals and went on to claim the title. 

Looking at the individuals involved, expect plenty of Scandinavian action - yesterday, Dane Emil Jakobsen was Flensburg's top scorer with nine goals, while Swede Sebastian Karlsson scored eight times for Montpellier. Both are in the running to become the top scorer of the weekend, alongside Melsungen's Timo Kastening (eight goals on Saturday) and Dainis Kristopans (seven), Kiel's Eric Johansson and Lukas Zerbe, and Montpellier's Ahmed Hesham (all also seven goals). 

Jakobsen was also last year's MVP of the EHF Finals. We'll find out at the end of the game if he will retain that title or if someone else can take it from him.


13:30

So it's just 90 minutes until the 3/4 placement match throws off. Kiel and Melsungen are familiar foes, meeting regularly in the Bundesliga as well as in the European League main round earlier this year. After drawing 26:26 in Kassel, Kiel went on to win the home game 35:24.

But in the Bundesliga, Melsungen have won both encounters this season - bringing their all-time tally of victories over Kiel to seven. Kiel have won 32 of the two sides' meetings in domestic competitions, including the German cup final in April (28:23). 

This is Kiel's fifth appearance in the final stage of a second-tier European competition, and the first time they have failed to make the final. Kiel's record of appearances in either the European League or its predecessor the EHF Cup, or the EHF Champions League, is unbroken back to the start of the Champions League in 1994/95. In contrast, Melsungen reached the EHF Cup quarter-finals twice, in 2014/15 and 2016/17, and are in their first season in the European League after missing out at the qualification stage in 2020/21. 

Look out for Melsungen's Ian Barrufet, who only needs one goal to become the top scorer of the season. Barrufet did not play much of yesterday's match, but if he can step up for at least one seven-metre penalty he will top the standings. 

Also look out for Kiel's Patrick Wiencek, who is retiring from playing this season. Today is his last international match; expect emotions from the team and their thousands of fans in the arena.


13:00

Did you see Ahmed Hesham's amazing buzzer-beater that sent Montpellier to the final yesterday? Even if you did, it's worth watching again!

 

 

12:30

Here are some of our favourite atmospheric images of fans and the opening show from yesterday’s action. We’re looking forward to another exciting day today!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball UH25620 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH24064 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball A0A3698 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH23732 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH23674 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
ELM25 SF2 THW Kiel Vs Montpellier Handball A0A5041 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg MAL2233 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

12:00

It's finals day in Hamburg and later on Montpellier will take on SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Flensburg are looking to become the first side to defend their title in the EHF European League Men, while Montpellier could become the first French club to win the second-tier European competition. 

Before then, MT Melsungen and THW Kiel meet for third place. Find out all about what's in store in the day preview.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A0941 1 AM
EHF European League

Montpellier and Flensburg aim to make history

FINAL DAY PREVIEW: French record champions out for their first second-tier trophy, SG can become first team to defend the title

today, 9 hours ago
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg A0A0941 1 AM
Previous Article Montpellier and Flensburg aim to make history
ELM25 Third Place Match THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen A0A7379 AM
Next Article Madsen’s 12 strikes secure bronze medal for Kiel

Latest news

More News