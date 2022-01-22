20220122

Live blog: Focus returns to Budapest on match day 9

22 January 2022, 11:48

The main round continues on Saturday in Budapest with three group I matches and a chance for France and Denmark to extend their winning streaks.

11:50

11:30

11:02

Our features today focus on the first match.

For Montenegro, Kevin Domas has spoken to Vuk Lazovic about his wide experience in handball. Unusually, Lazovic has spent several years playing in Asia - despite his Slovenian wife Barbara playing for DELO EHF Champions League side CSM Bucuresti - and he tells us how the experience has made him a better player.

Meanwhile, Dutch back Dani Baijens reveals the secrets behind the Netherlands' success and how they have shown the world that you don't need to be huge to be a good handball player. 

20220122 Lazovic MNE
EHF EURO

Globe-trotting Lazovic living the EHF EURO dream

FEATURE: Montenegro line player Vuk Lazovic has played on three continents, and is now shining with at the EHF EURO

today, 3 hours ago
20220122 Baijens NED
EHF EURO

Baijens: ‘Short players can also play handball’

FEATURE: The Netherlands reached their main goal by booking their ticket to the EHF EURO 2022 main round. But their mission is not over yet.

today, 1 hours ago

10:37

There were three Players of the Match named last night - Dmitry Zhitnikov for Russia, Tobias Thulin for Sweden, and Erik Toft for Norway. Here are their highlights.


10:25

A couple of bits of squad news to start the day off. 

France have called up wing Mathieu Grebille to bolster their squad. Grebille hasn't played a major tournament since EHF EURO 2020, as he missed both the IHF Men's World Championship 2021 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but brings plenty of experience. 

 

Also on the left wing, Dutch player Rutger ten Velde has tested positive and will miss tonight's match with Montenegro. The Netherlands are also bringing in another goalkeeper, Thijs van Leeuwen, as both their first and second choices - Bart Ravensbergen and Robin Schoenaker - are isolating. The 34-year-old van Leeuwen plays for Sporting Pelt in Belgium.

10:00

With main round group II still wide open, there is a chance tonight for Denmark and France to put pressure on the other teams in group I on Saturday.

But the day starts with an exciting clash between the surprise packages of the tournament, Montenegro and the Netherlands. The Dutch are missing their superb goalkeeper through Covid, while Montenegro's Nebojsa Simic has been brilliant - will that make the difference? Later, France play Iceland, and Denmark vs Croatia will conclude the action.

Check out the day's preview.

20220121 Gpi Preview NED
EHF EURO

Netherlands, Croatia and Iceland target main round points

GROUP I PREVIEW: France and Denmark aim to extend unbeaten runs, while three teams hope for first main round wins

yesterday
20220122 Podcast Simic MNE
