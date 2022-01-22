11:50

We have a great guest on today's official (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast - Montenegro's charismatic goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic, who is setting the tournament alight with his great saves and great celebrations. Perfect listening before tonight's games!



11:30

We have a giveaway running on Facebook today. All you need to do is head over there (click on the post below), like the post and tag two friends, and five winners will be drawn by midnight tonight. Easy.

11:02

Our features today focus on the first match.

For Montenegro, Kevin Domas has spoken to Vuk Lazovic about his wide experience in handball. Unusually, Lazovic has spent several years playing in Asia - despite his Slovenian wife Barbara playing for DELO EHF Champions League side CSM Bucuresti - and he tells us how the experience has made him a better player.

Meanwhile, Dutch back Dani Baijens reveals the secrets behind the Netherlands' success and how they have shown the world that you don't need to be huge to be a good handball player.