Live blog: Focus returns to Budapest on match day 9
The main round continues on Saturday in Budapest with three group I matches and a chance for France and Denmark to extend their winning streaks.
- matches at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET in group I: Montenegro vs Netherlands, France vs Iceland, Denmark vs Croatia
- download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch
- listen to the official EHF EURO podcast from the (Un)informed Handball Hour
- find out how to watch the tournament wherever you are
11:50
We have a great guest on today's official (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast - Montenegro's charismatic goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic, who is setting the tournament alight with his great saves and great celebrations. Perfect listening before tonight's games!
11:30
We have a giveaway running on Facebook today. All you need to do is head over there (click on the post below), like the post and tag two friends, and five winners will be drawn by midnight tonight. Easy.
11:02
Our features today focus on the first match.
For Montenegro, Kevin Domas has spoken to Vuk Lazovic about his wide experience in handball. Unusually, Lazovic has spent several years playing in Asia - despite his Slovenian wife Barbara playing for DELO EHF Champions League side CSM Bucuresti - and he tells us how the experience has made him a better player.
Meanwhile, Dutch back Dani Baijens reveals the secrets behind the Netherlands' success and how they have shown the world that you don't need to be huge to be a good handball player.
10:37
There were three Players of the Match named last night - Dmitry Zhitnikov for Russia, Tobias Thulin for Sweden, and Erik Toft for Norway. Here are their highlights.
10:25
A couple of bits of squad news to start the day off.
France have called up wing Mathieu Grebille to bolster their squad. Grebille hasn't played a major tournament since EHF EURO 2020, as he missed both the IHF Men's World Championship 2021 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but brings plenty of experience.
Also on the left wing, Dutch player Rutger ten Velde has tested positive and will miss tonight's match with Montenegro. The Netherlands are also bringing in another goalkeeper, Thijs van Leeuwen, as both their first and second choices - Bart Ravensbergen and Robin Schoenaker - are isolating. The 34-year-old van Leeuwen plays for Sporting Pelt in Belgium.
10:00
With main round group II still wide open, there is a chance tonight for Denmark and France to put pressure on the other teams in group I on Saturday.
But the day starts with an exciting clash between the surprise packages of the tournament, Montenegro and the Netherlands. The Dutch are missing their superb goalkeeper through Covid, while Montenegro's Nebojsa Simic has been brilliant - will that make the difference? Later, France play Iceland, and Denmark vs Croatia will conclude the action.
Check out the day's preview.