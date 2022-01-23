20220123

Live blog: Vital points at stake in Sunday's group II games

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation23 January 2022, 12:01

Sunday's group II matches could be pivotal to decide which teams make it to the semi-finals, with Spain in pole position.

12:30

Iceland's first-choice goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson had to watch last night's match from isolation, but was quick to congratulate his young colleague Viktor Hallgrímsson on social media afterwards. 


12:20

Some new young names combine with old hands on the top five goals of the day from last night and there were some really impressive efforts - clever, powerful and effective.

12:00

Today's group II action will close with an exciting match between Norway and Spain. The Scandinavians haven't beaten the reigning champions in 24 years, but they are on the up here after a slightly rocky start to the tournament. 

We've spoken to two break-out stars from the two teams. For Spain, it's 25-year-old top scorer Agustín Casado. For Norway, Erik Toft, who is the backup to Sander Sagosen but came into his own against Germany the other night. 

20220123 Casado ESP 1
EHF EURO

A new face brings Spain on top

FEATURE: In his first major tournament, 25-year-old Agustín Casado is already top scorer for defending champions Spain

today, 4 hours ago
20220123 Toft NOR
EHF EURO

The unexpected emergence of Norway’s sharpshooter

FEATURE: Called up as a backup for Sander Sagosen, Erik Toft has been Norway’s secret weapon at the EHF EURO 2022

today, 2 hours ago

11:47

An update from the Netherlands which will be a blow to the Dutch: top scorer Kay Smits, plus Samir Benghamen and Jasper Adams, have joined the six other players already in isolation. Smits and Benghamen in particular have been essential to the Dutch effort. We hope they're all feeling okay and that negative tests will start coming soon.


11:25

It was another night for the goalkeepers in Budapest on Saturday, with amazing outings by the Netherlands' Thijs Van Leeuwen and Iceland's Viktor Hallgrímsson. They top the list of best saves from yesterday's games.


10:35

A morning news round-up.

Fresh off their magnificent victory against France last night, Iceland have called up left back Darra Aronsson and line player Thráinn Orra Jónsson to strengthen their squad. They played last night with 14 men due to Covid cases in the team.  


Poland confirmed yesterday that Adam Morawski, Patryk Walczak and Maciej Zarzycki have completed thir isolation and all players are now free to play.

Germany announced two further positive Covid tests yesterday, for Sebastian Firnhaber and Christoph Steinert. 

Meanwhile, Russia celebrated goalkeeper Andrei Vereschagin's 25th birthday yesterday with cake. 


10:00

On Friday night in Bratislava, Spain took a big step towards the semi-finals by beating Russia and bringing their points tally to six. But with Norway and Sweden now on four points and Germany and Russia both with two, there's still lots to play for. Only Poland are just playing for pride and to further upset the rankings as they meet Russia in the day's first match.

Here's the day preview and the fixtures. 

20220122 Gpii Preview NOR
EHF EURO

Norway aim to down Spain for the first time in 24 years

GROUP II PREVIEW: Spain could qualify for the final weekend if they extend their 11-game winning streak against Norway

yesterday
20220123 Gpi Preview MNE
Previous Article Decisive clashes coming up in group I
20220123 WCL Live Blog MOTW Esbjeg FTC Main Image
Next Article Live blog: Esbjerg vs FTC less than an hour away

Latest news

More News