Live blog: Vital points at stake in Sunday's group II games
Sunday's group II matches could be pivotal to decide which teams make it to the semi-finals, with Spain in pole position.
- matches at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET in group II: Poland vs Russia, Germany vs Sweden, Spain vs Norway
12:30
Iceland's first-choice goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson had to watch last night's match from isolation, but was quick to congratulate his young colleague Viktor Hallgrímsson on social media afterwards.
12:20
Some new young names combine with old hands on the top five goals of the day from last night and there were some really impressive efforts - clever, powerful and effective.
12:00
Today's group II action will close with an exciting match between Norway and Spain. The Scandinavians haven't beaten the reigning champions in 24 years, but they are on the up here after a slightly rocky start to the tournament.
We've spoken to two break-out stars from the two teams. For Spain, it's 25-year-old top scorer Agustín Casado. For Norway, Erik Toft, who is the backup to Sander Sagosen but came into his own against Germany the other night.
11:47
An update from the Netherlands which will be a blow to the Dutch: top scorer Kay Smits, plus Samir Benghamen and Jasper Adams, have joined the six other players already in isolation. Smits and Benghamen in particular have been essential to the Dutch effort. We hope they're all feeling okay and that negative tests will start coming soon.
11:25
It was another night for the goalkeepers in Budapest on Saturday, with amazing outings by the Netherlands' Thijs Van Leeuwen and Iceland's Viktor Hallgrímsson. They top the list of best saves from yesterday's games.
10:35
A morning news round-up.
Fresh off their magnificent victory against France last night, Iceland have called up left back Darra Aronsson and line player Thráinn Orra Jónsson to strengthen their squad. They played last night with 14 men due to Covid cases in the team.
Poland confirmed yesterday that Adam Morawski, Patryk Walczak and Maciej Zarzycki have completed thir isolation and all players are now free to play.
Germany announced two further positive Covid tests yesterday, for Sebastian Firnhaber and Christoph Steinert.
Meanwhile, Russia celebrated goalkeeper Andrei Vereschagin's 25th birthday yesterday with cake.
10:00
On Friday night in Bratislava, Spain took a big step towards the semi-finals by beating Russia and bringing their points tally to six. But with Norway and Sweden now on four points and Germany and Russia both with two, there's still lots to play for. Only Poland are just playing for pride and to further upset the rankings as they meet Russia in the day's first match.
Here's the day preview and the fixtures.