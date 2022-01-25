15:20

A couple of key stats ahead of this match:

Poland have conceded the largest number of goals in the tournament, 180, or an average of 30 conceded goals per game

Spain's biggest issue has been their efficiency in attack, frozen at 58 per cent throughout the tournament. They scored the same number of goals as Poland, 166, in their first six matches

Agustín Casado is Spain's top scorer with 26 goals; Arkadiusz Moryto is Poland's, with 40, putting him second overall. He could well pass Kay Smits as the tournament's top scorer today

15:05

Spain and Poland have confirmed their squads for today. Spain's notably includes Joan Cañellas, back after isolation.



Meanwhile Poland are indeed missing big shot Szymon Sicko after his positive test, which we reported earlier - potentially a blow to their hopes. However, some of the other players who previously tested positive, then negative, are on the roster.

14:45

In Bratislava, warm-up is underway for the last day of action. Norway, Sweden and Spain will all head to Budapest for the final weekend - either for the semi-finals, or the 5/6 placement match.

Spain and Poland actually met very recently, playing a friendly match in Spain before the EHF EURO threw off. It ended in a 26:25 win for Spain, with Rodrigo Corrales saving the victory. That shows how Poland cannot be underestimated tonight.



13:25

Less than 20 minutes into their game against Montenegro last night, France's goalkeeper Vincent Gerard was given a direct red card for leaving the goal area and making physical contact with Milos Vujovic on a fastbreak. The EHF disciplinary commission this morning decided there was no malicious intent involved, and Gerard faces no further sanction (the same applies to Montenegro's Vasko Sevaljevic, who was disqualified for making contact with Nikola Karabatic's face).

With Gerard off the court, Wesley Pardin had to step up - and what an amazing job he did. He tops the list of top five saves of Monday night.



12:35

Will Spain become the first team in history to win three consecutive EHF EURO 2022 titles? We'll find out if they still have a chance this evening - by about 17:00 CET we will know if they are through to a sixth straight semi-final, at least. It is a remarkable record.

12:22

Some great goals were scored last night by players from all teams - powerful shots, clever shots and in-flight shots. Take a look at the top five goals.



11:53

Hot off the podcast press, it's the latest edition of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's official EHF EURO 2022 podcast. Recorded last night, this episode reacts to the last couple of main round days, talks to Sebastian Barthold, and makes some more predictions about what could happen today and tomorrow. Unmissable lunchtime listening!



11:25

A round-up of what's going on in the squads - there is only a little bit of Covid-19 news currently.

Sweden announced yesterday that their number-one goalkeeper Andreas Palicka and centre back Felix Claar both tested positive. It's a blow ahead of the crucial match with Norway. Second-choice goalkeeper Tobias Thulin has performed brilliantly and his saving percentage is actually higher than Palicka right now, although he's faced only a quarter of the shots of his older colleague.

Claar has featured in all six matches for Sweden, playing 193 minutes and scoring 16 goals.

Poland have issued a statement announcing that Mateusz Kornecki, Szymon Sicko, Melwin Beckman, Patryk Walczak and Lukasz Wicha all tested positive after the match with Russia and were isolated. Follow-up tests yesterday were negative for all players, except Beckman. Today, Sicko, Kornecki, Beckman, and new arrival Milosz Walach are all being tested again, with results not yet known.

11:10

We had some superb handball in Budapest last night and three people stood out, winning the Grundfos Players of the Match awards: Croatia's Tin Lucin, Denmark's Mathias Gidsel, and France's Nikola Karabatic. Watch their highlights here!

10:45

It's not always obvious which teams have a chance of progressing to the next round, so here's our handy guide.

In group I, Iceland need a win against Montenegro and for Denmark to beat France; France, meanwhile, either need a win or draw with Denmark, or for Iceland to lose. Montenegro and the Netherlands are still in the hunt for the placement match if they win their last matches. In that event, head-to-head results would be taken into account.

In group II, Spain need a win or draw against Poland to be sure of progressing. If they lose, they need Norway to beat Sweden. Norway are through if Spain lose, or if Spain win, they must beat or draw with Sweden. Sweden are through if they beat Norway, or if they draw with Norway after Spain lose to Poland.

Clear as mud?