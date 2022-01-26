11:05

Before we turn our full attention to what's coming up today, a look back at last night's highlights. There's no doubt Rodrigo Corrales was the hero of the Spanish hour, with his double save giving the Hispanos victory and top spot in group II last night. But credit too to Peter Johannesson and Kristian Saeveraas in the Sweden vs Norway match - Saeveraas was exceptional in the first half, and Johannesson's impact in the second cannot be underestimate.



10:40

Here's the morning team news round-up:

Denmark have confirmed all their PCR tests are negative, giving them a full squad to face France tonight.

Iceland have called up left wing Dagur Gautason, who plays for Icelandic club Stjarnan, and IFK Skövde left back Bjarni Ófeigur Valdimarsson. They were en route to Budapest yesterday. The news follows an earlier announcement that, despite being clear for Monday's game, goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson again tested positive for Covid-19, along with line player Elliði Viðarsson. A further update is not yet available.

The Dutch Covid cases unfortunately keep coming, with left wing Tommie Falke testing positive. As of yesterday, that meant nine Dutch players, plus head coach Erlingur Richardsson, goalkeeper coach Gerrie Eijlers, and two other staff members are all in isolation.

Montenegro, France and Croatia have made no announcements relating to their squads in the last couple of days before today's final main round games.

10:00

There is one semi-final place left, and it's going to either Iceland or France. By about 22:00 CET we'll know all four teams still in the running for the EHF EURO 2022 trophy.

But tonight's not all about that coveted semi-final spot. Montenegro and the Netherlands still have a shot at the 5/6 placement match if they win their respective matches. And with Sweden through to the semi-finals, the fifth-placed team will earn automatic qualification to next year's World Championship. So expect each of today's games to be intensely fought, and don't count out further surprises.