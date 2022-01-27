10:57

France's victory last night was the front page of sports newspaper L'Equipe this morning. 'Les Braqueurs' translates as 'the robbers', referring both to their comeback to steal the win from Denmark, and also Iceland's spot in the semi-finals.



10:40

Every goal counted last night in Budapest - and especially Dika Mem's match-winning shot with a minute to go in the Denmark vs France clash. Here are the last top five goals of the main round.



10:00

So, the four semi-finalists are now decided: France, Denmark, Spain and Sweden.

They will meet each other tomorrow night in Budapest, after Iceland and Norway have played for fifth place at the EHF EURO 2022 - and automatic qualification for the IHF Men's World Championship 2023.

Over the next day or so we'll bring you plenty of analysis of what happened in the main round, and what to look forward to on the final weekend. There's still the opportunity to join us in the fabulous Budapest Handball Arena too - click here to get your tickets.