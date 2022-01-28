Live blog: Budapest readies for semi-finals day
Friday 28 January is semi-finals day, and there's also a World Championship place at stake in the placement match that starts the action off in Budapest.
- semi-finals at 18:00 and 20:30 CET: Spain vs Denmark, France vs Sweden
- before then, at 15:30 CET, the 5/6 placement match between Iceland and Norway
11:35
Don't forget to vote for the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team. This morning we've looked at the highlights of the centre back nominees - which of these superb playmakers gets your vote?
11:05
Instant replay technology has been used a number of times over the course of the EHF EURO, helping both referees and table officials check their decisions or actions on court. It has both confirmed and decided against red cards, and determined last-second goals.
In this piece, we look in more detail about when and how instant replay can be used, and reveal how it might expand in the future.
10:27
The teams have hours before they have to communicate today's squads, but here is some news that broke yesterday.
Norway announced that goalkeeper Torbjoern Bergerud and line player Magnus Gullerud tested positive on Wednesday for Covid-19. Elverum player Endre Langaas was already on the sidelines of the squad ready to step up, and will replace Gullerud in the placement match this afternoon.
Sweden said yesterday that Lukas Sandell had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be replaced by Nantes right back Linus Persson. In the same announcement, they said Hampus Wanne, Niclas Ekberg and Daniel Pettersson, who had all previously had Covid, had tested positive again and were isolating according to protocol. We'll update you when their status for tonight is confirmed, but their absence would be a dent to Sweden's squad, leaving them with fewer wing options - although Valter Chrintz has proved himself a very able alternative on the right! Meanwhile Andreas Palicka and Felix Claar are still isolating in Bratislava, but could play today or Sunday if they are cleared according to the necessary tests.
10:00
It's semi-finals day! The teams are excited, fans are excited, we're very excited.
Action throws off at 15:30 CET with the 5/6 placement match, which is a battle for automatic qualification for the World Championship 2023 after co-hosts Sweden and reigning champions Denmark reached the EURO semi-finals.
Then at 18:00 CET Spain play Denmark, with France vs Sweden finishing things off at 20:30 CET. Stay tuned for build-up throughout the day.