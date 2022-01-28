10:27

The teams have hours before they have to communicate today's squads, but here is some news that broke yesterday.

Norway announced that goalkeeper Torbjoern Bergerud and line player Magnus Gullerud tested positive on Wednesday for Covid-19. Elverum player Endre Langaas was already on the sidelines of the squad ready to step up, and will replace Gullerud in the placement match this afternoon.

Sweden said yesterday that Lukas Sandell had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be replaced by Nantes right back Linus Persson. In the same announcement, they said Hampus Wanne, Niclas Ekberg and Daniel Pettersson, who had all previously had Covid, had tested positive again and were isolating according to protocol. We'll update you when their status for tonight is confirmed, but their absence would be a dent to Sweden's squad, leaving them with fewer wing options - although Valter Chrintz has proved himself a very able alternative on the right! Meanwhile Andreas Palicka and Felix Claar are still isolating in Bratislava, but could play today or Sunday if they are cleared according to the necessary tests.

10:00

It's semi-finals day! The teams are excited, fans are excited, we're very excited.

Action throws off at 15:30 CET with the 5/6 placement match, which is a battle for automatic qualification for the World Championship 2023 after co-hosts Sweden and reigning champions Denmark reached the EURO semi-finals.

Then at 18:00 CET Spain play Denmark, with France vs Sweden finishing things off at 20:30 CET. Stay tuned for build-up throughout the day.