10:30

It's the penultimate day of our top fives - first up, the top five goals from last night's games. We've got one from each of the semi-finalists, plus Harald Reinkind for Norway.

From mesmerizing shots to buzzer-beater ➡️ Yesterday had it all! 🔥 Which is your fav goal among those 5? 👇



1. Carlsbogard 🇸🇪

2. Casado 🇪🇸

3. Descat 🇫🇷

4. Hansen 🇩🇰

5. Reinkind 🇳🇴 #ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/gL73j1CZjg — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 29, 2022



10:20

Today is the last day of voting for the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team. You can vote via the Home of Handball app until midnight tonight. But before you vote, take a look at the highlights video of all 48 nominees (six in each position, plus best defender) to help you decide.



10:00

Good morning - and we hope you're not too worn out after last night's handball. It had everything: extra-time in the placement match, Spain overcoming the form book to take a fourth consecutive spot in the finals, and Sweden's outstanding goalkeeper Andreas Palicka ensuring his team have a chance at a historic fifth title.

Today, the teams will have media calls, and there will also be a closing press conference and the draw for the European qualification phase of the World Championship to be held in Poland and Sweden next year. Norway booked their automatic place for that yesterday in the tantalising win against Iceland.

We'll bring you updates through the day.