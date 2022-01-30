20220130 Blog Opener SWE ESP
Live blog: Countdown to final matches begins

The Men's EHF EURO 2022 concludes on Sunday evening with a final that will definitely set new records, whatever the result. 

11:08

Nikola Karabatic is widely acknowledged as one of the legends of handball. He has been playing internationally for nearly 20 years and tonight's bronze medal match will be his 71st EHF EURO game - more than any other player, ever. He's also catching up to his friend Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson as the tournament's top scorer, needing nine goals to match the Icelander. 

EHF journalist Kevin Domas talked to Karabatic about his career.

Karabatic cements position among legends

FEATURE: At 37, Nikola Karabatic is one of the best handball players ever, and will leave a mark on EHF EURO history

today, 2 hours ago

10:30

Good news for Sweden. After they missed the semi-final, Niclas Ekberg, Hampus Wanne and Felix Claar have been cleared to play in this evening's final. Eric Johannesson, Hampus Olsson and Felix Möller miss out. 

Sweden's whole team for tonight can be found here.

 

10:00

After 63 matches and more than two weeks of action, it's Men's EHF EURO 2022 finals day. At 18:00 CET this evening Sweden and Spain play a rematch of the 2018 final. Sweden are going for a historic fifth victory 20 years after their last one; Spain are hunting three trophies in a row. 

Before that we'll warm up with the bronze-medal match. Neither Denmark or France want to go home empty-handed, but only one of them can succeed in that aim. That's at 15:30 CET.

For the last time, the blog will keep you up to date with everything going on in Budapest as we build up to the final matches.

Three-peat for Spain or end of 20-year wait for Sweden?

FINAL PREVIEW: Spain target their third consecutive title as they meet Sweden, on the hunt for their first since 2002

today, 3 hours ago
Denmark need historic effort to take bronze

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH PREVIEW: Who will leave Hungary empty-handed? Olympic champions meet world champions

today, 3 hours ago
