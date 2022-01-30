Live blog: Countdown to final matches begins
The Men's EHF EURO 2022 concludes on Sunday evening with a final that will definitely set new records, whatever the result.
- at 18:00 CET: Sweden play Spain for the EHF EURO 2022 title
- at 15:30 CET: it's France vs Denmark in the bronze-medal match
- download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch
- listen to the official EHF EURO podcast from the (Un)informed Handball Hour
- find out how to watch the tournament wherever you are
- buy tickets here
11:08
Nikola Karabatic is widely acknowledged as one of the legends of handball. He has been playing internationally for nearly 20 years and tonight's bronze medal match will be his 71st EHF EURO game - more than any other player, ever. He's also catching up to his friend Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson as the tournament's top scorer, needing nine goals to match the Icelander.
EHF journalist Kevin Domas talked to Karabatic about his career.
10:30
Good news for Sweden. After they missed the semi-final, Niclas Ekberg, Hampus Wanne and Felix Claar have been cleared to play in this evening's final. Eric Johannesson, Hampus Olsson and Felix Möller miss out.
Sweden's whole team for tonight can be found here.
10:00
After 63 matches and more than two weeks of action, it's Men's EHF EURO 2022 finals day. At 18:00 CET this evening Sweden and Spain play a rematch of the 2018 final. Sweden are going for a historic fifth victory 20 years after their last one; Spain are hunting three trophies in a row.
Before that we'll warm up with the bronze-medal match. Neither Denmark or France want to go home empty-handed, but only one of them can succeed in that aim. That's at 15:30 CET.
For the last time, the blog will keep you up to date with everything going on in Budapest as we build up to the final matches.