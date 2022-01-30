10:30

Good news for Sweden. After they missed the semi-final, Niclas Ekberg, Hampus Wanne and Felix Claar have been cleared to play in this evening's final. Eric Johannesson, Hampus Olsson and Felix Möller miss out.

Sweden's whole team for tonight can be found here.

Glada nyheter: Niclas Ekberg, Hampus Wanne och Felix Claar är friskförklarade och tillgängliga inför kvällens EM-final. Senast 17.00 ska den definitiva matchtruppen lämmas in.



Matchguide: https://t.co/UOfd7AhRmI — Handbollslandslaget (@hlandslaget) January 30, 2022

10:00

After 63 matches and more than two weeks of action, it's Men's EHF EURO 2022 finals day. At 18:00 CET this evening Sweden and Spain play a rematch of the 2018 final. Sweden are going for a historic fifth victory 20 years after their last one; Spain are hunting three trophies in a row.

Before that we'll warm up with the bronze-medal match. Neither Denmark or France want to go home empty-handed, but only one of them can succeed in that aim. That's at 15:30 CET.

For the last time, the blog will keep you up to date with everything going on in Budapest as we build up to the final matches.