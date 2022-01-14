13:27

Germany have shared some photos of what looks like a fun stretching session, as they gear up to take on Belarus at 18:00 CET today in Bratislava.



12:43

A challenge for the Austrians: who can name the most EHF EURO hosts?

12:30

A blow for Croatia: David Mandic, who was handed a red card yesterday for a dangerous foul on Kentin Mahe in the match against France, has been suspended for one game.

However the Netherlands' Rutger Ten Velde, who also received a red card against Hungary, has no further sanctions and is cleared to play against Iceland on Sunday.

12:10

At every match at the EHF EURO 2022, one player will be named Player of the Match. The award is made by Grundfos, and they will make a donation in the name of each player throughout the tournament in association with the Red Cross to help provide clean water and sanitation to families in Malawi.

11:40

After last night's games and before tomorrow's matches, the players face the media again for a few questions - we'll bring you some of the best quotes as they come in.



11:00

Here's a morning treat - yesterday's top five goals. Drop us a line on social media to tell us which goal was your favourite of the night.

10:40

Austria's Nikola Bilyk has been excellent throughout his career, but he really made an impact at the EHF EURO 2020 in Vienna as his final buzzer beater secured his team their best-ever result at the tournament. With 46 goals he was by some margin Austria's highest scorer in 2020, and third overall behind Sander Sagosen (Norway) and Mikita Vailupau (Belarus).

But he then tore his Achilles tendon in August 2020, and spent more than a year off the court rehabilitating. Thankfully for Austria, he is back in time for EHF EURO 2022 - and our journalist Björn Pazen has caught up with Bilyk to find out how he's feeling before they play Poland tonight.