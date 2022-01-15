16:20

Not too long now until tonight's games get underway. If you're heading off to any of the matches, please take a look at the updated regulations, including a requirement for FFP2 masks in Hungary.

If you're going to a game in any of the arenas you must be aware of the changing regulations.



This includes an update in Hungary where all fans must wear an FFP2 mask. These will also be given to fans on entry.



14:40

The last time Spain and Sweden met was in Tokyo in August, during the quarter-finals of the Olympic handball tournament. In a proper nailbiter Spain fought back from a four-goal deficit in the last quarter to win 34:33 - eventually winning bronze.

This evening, the defending EHF EURO champions will meet the world championship silver medallists again in the hunt for a main round ticket. It's likely to be one of the highlights of the day.

As a special treat for Spanish fans, we'll be hosting a watch-along on Twitch with Alex Dujshebaev and Victor Melida. It starts at 20:15 CET and will be in Spanish. Don't miss it if you're a Hispanos fan!

14:30

Football-style warm-ups do seem to be popular among the teams at this EHF EURO - Ukraine were at it the other day, and now it's Slovenia's turn.



14:10

One of the joys of this EHF EURO is that Hungary and Slovakia are not only handball nations themselves, but are surrounded by other handball nations. It's not too far for fans from many of the competing countries to travel to support their teams. For example, it's only 90 minutes' drive for a Czech fan in Brno to reach Bratislava, where the Czech Republic play their preliminary round matches. As a result the arena is likely to be full of red, blue and white tonight for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. EHF journalist Björn Pazen has found out what it's like to play a home match away from home.