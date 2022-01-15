Live blog: important clashes and Balkan derbies ahead
- in groups A & C: at 18:30 CET, North Macedonia vs Montenegro and France vs Ukraine; at 20:30 CET, Slovenia vs Denmark and Croatia vs Serbia
- in groups E & F: at 18:30 CET, Czech Republic vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia vs Lithuania; at 20:30 CET, Spain vs Sweden and Norway vs Russia
listen to the official EHF EURO podcast from the (Un)informed Handball Hour
17:40
Right, it's just 20 minutes until throw-off in Debrecen, Szeged, Bratislava and Kosice - pick your match(es) and settle in.
17:10
They might be rivals on the court, but they're also neighbours - and in Szeged ahead of the Croatia vs Serbia derby there's a good mood with fans hanging out together enjoying the beautiful Hungarian weather.
17:07
France are resting Nikola Karabatic tonight. According to the start list, Thibaud Briet will play this evening, with the 22-year-old Nantes left back making his EHF EURO debut against Ukraine. That means France have three left backs (Briet, Karl Konan, and Romain Lagarde) and two centre backs (Aymeric Minne and Kentin Mahe) at their disposal.
16:55
16:36
Spain vs Sweden is our Match of the Day, but at the same time the Balkan clash between Croatia and Serbia is also going to be an essential one. Croatia have to win to stay in the tournament, and Serbia want to build on their first-round success. Yesterday Serbia's coach, Toni Gerona, spoke about the importance of the game.
I have played some top games like Barça against Ciudad Real, but this really is another level. We expect a very heated game, with the fans in the stands to push both sides. Even though I am not Serbian, I can feel there is this special mood among my players. I have crossed paths with famous Serbian players in my career, such as Dejan Peric, Nenad Perunisic or Petar Nenadic, and they all told me that the derby was the game not to lose.
16:20
Not too long now until tonight's games get underway. If you're heading off to any of the matches, please take a look at the updated regulations, including a requirement for FFP2 masks in Hungary.
14:40
The last time Spain and Sweden met was in Tokyo in August, during the quarter-finals of the Olympic handball tournament. In a proper nailbiter Spain fought back from a four-goal deficit in the last quarter to win 34:33 - eventually winning bronze.
This evening, the defending EHF EURO champions will meet the world championship silver medallists again in the hunt for a main round ticket. It's likely to be one of the highlights of the day.
As a special treat for Spanish fans, we'll be hosting a watch-along on Twitch with Alex Dujshebaev and Victor Melida. It starts at 20:15 CET and will be in Spanish. Don't miss it if you're a Hispanos fan!
The blog will be back a little later on with the final build-up to the eight matches on the card for Saturday evening.
14:30
Football-style warm-ups do seem to be popular among the teams at this EHF EURO - Ukraine were at it the other day, and now it's Slovenia's turn.
14:10
One of the joys of this EHF EURO is that Hungary and Slovakia are not only handball nations themselves, but are surrounded by other handball nations. It's not too far for fans from many of the competing countries to travel to support their teams. For example, it's only 90 minutes' drive for a Czech fan in Brno to reach Bratislava, where the Czech Republic play their preliminary round matches. As a result the arena is likely to be full of red, blue and white tonight for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. EHF journalist Björn Pazen has found out what it's like to play a home match away from home.
13:40
Excellent news - the latest episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast has dropped. Join Alex, Brian and Chris as they talk about the shock Hungarian loss to the Netherlands, and discuss Austria vs Poland with Nikola Bilyk, Sebastian Frimmel and Kamil Syprzak. Listen or download below!
12:55
Several team members from different countries who have previously tested positive for Covid-19 are now travelling to Hungary and Slovakia, where they are tested again. For Montenegro this means coach Zoran Roganovic has managed to join his squad, and should hopefully be able to lead them against North Macedonia tonight.
12:43
The top five saves of last night's games are quite spectacular, and more than worth 90 seconds of your time to watch!
12:17
News just in: the disciplinary commission has cleared Polish left back Szymon Sicko to play tomorrow following his red card in yesterday's game against Austria. Sicko scored six goals before the red card in the 46th minute of the match, which Poland won 36:31.
12:04
Several goalkeepers were named Players of the Match on Thursday in round 1, among them Slovenia's Joze Baznik. Slovenia's win against North Macedonia was Baznik's major tournament debut, and he stepped up magnificently to the challenge of being his team's number-one goalkeeper for the game ahead of Urh Kastelic and with Urban Lesjak sidelined through Covid-19. We've found out how he's handling the nerves.
11:33
There were only three games yesterday but there were LOTS of great goals - 181 in fact. But we've picked out the top five for your enjoyment.
10:57
Some good news for Croatia at last - Luka Cindric is cleared to play tonight. His absence was definitely missed on Thursday night as the Cowboys fell 22:27 to France, alongside that of captain Domagoj Duvnjak who first tested positive for Covid-19 and now has back problems.
In their absence, Ivan Cupic stepped up as the leader of a mostly inexperienced team. Our reporter Kevin Domas caught up with Cupic after the first match to talk about the EHF EURO 2020 silver medallists' expectations for the 2022 championship.
10:30
Last night Germany, Poland and Iceland won their first-round matches, and Arkadiusz Moryto, Sigvaldi Bjørn Gudjonsson and Kai Häfner were each named Grundfos Player of the Match - here are their best moments
10:00
It's another big day in Hungary and Slovakia, with another eight matches as all the teams in groups A, C, E and F play in round 2. Several have the opportunity to seal their place in the main round, while others are fighting to stay in the tournament. Read the previews to find out more.