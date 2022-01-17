EHF EURO
EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation17 January 2022, 10:00

10:00

Four groups will complete their main round matches today, and there are seven main round places still to be determined. 

Here are the current standings in all six preliminary groups ahead of tonight's games. Read the previews below to find out more about what's at stake.

20220116 Gp AC Preview SRB
EHF EURO

France vs Serbia headlines round 3 in Hungary

GROUPS A & C PREVIEW: Six teams playing in Hungary still have a shot at the main round as the Macedonians bid farewell

yesterday
20220116 Gp EF Preview SWE
EHF EURO

Crunch ties to deliver three main round berths

GROUPS E & F PREVIEWS: After Spain secured their main round berth on Saturday, three spots remain from these two groups

yesterday
UH15235
Previous Article Summary: Poland and Germany progress; group B wide open

Latest news

More News