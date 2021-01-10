20:33

We bid you a good evening, but come back tomorrow (Saturday 9 January) for these two #ehfeuro2022 Qualifiers:

France v Serbia 19:00

Poland v Turkey 20:00



...and this heavyweight #eurocup2022 clash:

Croatia vs Spain 18:00

All times CET.

20:28

Have a look at some lovely snaps from our solitary #ehfeuro2022 Qualifier tonight between Norway and Belarus.

20:03

Norway now top #ehfeuro2022 Qualification Phase 2, Group 6 with four points from three games. See the table HERE.

Sebastian Barthold scored nine goals from nine attempts for Norway. Mr 100%.

19:55 | RESULT - Norway 27:19 Belarus

Well, Norway showed who is boss in that last eight minutes - scoring six unanswered goals to grab the comprehensive win.

19:38

A time-out for Norway as they prepare to kill off Belarus - they lead 22:19 with eight minutes remaining.

19:34

A red and then blue card for Belarus' Aliaksandr Tsitou. There are 10 minutes left for his team to pull something back.

19:30

Norway have shown great resilience, going ahead clearly again, forcing Belarus into a time-out with just under 15 minutes remaining. The home side lead 20:16.

19:17

Belarus finally take the lead, after 36 minutes.

19:07

18:56

The youngsters of Norway hold on to their lead, it's 11:10 at half-time.

18:52

Time-out for Belarus

18:40

Always got time for this.

18:36

At 6:5 ahead, Norway take a time-out and from it, go 7:5 up.

18:33

From 5:1 down, Belarus have brought it back to just one goal - 5:4. Yulyan Hiryk has grabbed a couple.

18:27

Belarus finally score, just past the 10-minute mark. They have only had four shots so far, scoring just once.

18:26

10 minutes gone and it's 5:0 to Norway - that's not a formation, it's the score.

18:17

We're off! Here are the teams....and, yes, RAMBO is playing for Norway.

18:14

Norway are ready too.

18:12

Belarus are looking to repeat their Tuesday night victory over Norway tonight. They are ready.

Friday - 17:52

Good evening and welcome to our fourth day of EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers this week. On Tuesday night, Belarus beat Norway 33:25 and they meet again tonight.

18:15 CET

Norway vs Belarus

22:25

We conclude tonight's coverage with some pics of Italy and Latvia in action. We'll see you tomorrow for more fun in the EHF EURO qualifiers as Norway take on Belarus. Goodnight!

22:17

Latvia are sad about their "profound loss", saying they return home with a "bitter taste". Safe journey guys and see you for the next #ehfeuro2022.

22:09

22:02 | RESULT - Italy 28:17 Latvia

They've done it! Fair to say that Italy are happy about an impressive 11-goal victory.

21:49

Impressive.

21:42

Surely Italy will hold on for a well-deserved win now? It is +7 with 15 minutes left.

21:18

.......and this could be why Latvia have scored just eight times in 30 minutes.

21:15

Not been one for fans of fluid and decisive attacking.......

21:09 | HALF-TIME: Italy 13:8 Latvia

An upset is underway in Chieti, Italy as the home side lead Latvia by FIVE goals. Italian pivot Andréa Parisini already has five goals and the boys in blue have limited Paris Saint-Germain's Dainis Kristopans to just a solitary strike.

21:06

Nice.

20:56

In attack, Latvia discuss what to do, with Nikita Pancenko #2 (173cm) and Dainis Kristopans #10 (213cm) in deep conversation.

20:52

Time for a time-out for Latvia coach Sandris Versakovs, with his team 8:6 down after 17 minutes.

20:50

Halfway through the first half and Italy have a slight edge, leading 7:6. Andréa Parisini already has three goals for the home side.

20:29

Here the team line-ups. Of course, the stand-out player - literally - is Latvia's Dainis Kristopans, a recent VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 bronze medallist. He joined up with his national side later than the other players, attending just one training session with them before the clash tonight. Italy team news is HERE.

20:28

The national anthems have finished and the players are buzzing!

20:25

EHFTV is ready in Italy - are you?

Thursday - 20:15

Good evening and welcome to our third day of EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers this week. Just the one match tonight as Latvia travel to Italy to open up their qualification campaign.

EHF EURO 2020 saw Latvia secure their first ever appearance at a major handball finals tournament after a qualification campaign which saw four victories from six matches.

Can they repeat their success? They face Italy, who played their first EHF EURO 2022 qualification match last November, losing heavily to Norway, 39:24.

20:30 CET

Italy vs Latvia

23:15

We conclude tonight's coverage with the best shots from across Europe on Wednesday. We'll see you tomorrow for more fun in the EHF EURO qualifiers. Goodnight!

22:47

Here's an overview of today's matches. Missed any of the action? Well, scroll on down to see how the day unfolded.

22:26

There was a lot of good action today but this is easily the best we've seen all day. In case you missed it, enjoy this beauty from Turkey's rising star, Doruk Pehlivan.

22:18

That brings an end to a long and fun day of EHF EURO action, but the fun doesn't stop here. We have Italy vs Latvia on Thursday, Norway vs Belarus on Friday and a plethora of matches over the weekend.

Before we leave you for tonight, tell us which winning performance impressed you most?

22:12

Just when it looked like Portugal may fall apart, saves like this from Quintana put them back on track. That win makes it a perfect three from three and they are looking good for a second consecutive EHF EURO.

22:06 | RESULT - Portugal 26:24 Iceland

Three brilliant saves for Portugal, one by Humberto Gomes from a penalty and a double stop by Alfredo Quintana, make the difference in the final minutes as they grind out a two-goal victory, wrapped up by top scorer Pedro Portela scoring his seventh goal on a fast break.

It wasn't a vintage performance but they won't care and it is certainly a character-building experience for both before they continue their trilogy of battles this weekend in Iceland.

21:55

Looks like this will be decided right at the death. Portugal grab the lead again, 23:22, with just over five minutes remaining. Real drama in Matosinhos tonight.

21:47

As soon as I write the last entry, Fabio Magalhaes gets a direct and arguably harsh red card, Iceland are inspired and take 21:20 lead while suddenly nothing seems to work for Portugal in attack, a far cry from the Martins goal below. 12 minutes remaining.

21:40

The fifth goal of the night from Bjarki Elisson brings Iceland back within one goal, 20:19, and Portugal are beginning to feel the pressure and react strongly to everything happening on the court. If they can keep their cool, they should have enough to win but nothing is certain at this moment with 16 minutes left to play.

21:27

Bright start to the second half for Iceland with a quickfire double from Viggo Kristjánsson cutting the deficit to one, momentarily. Portugal coach Paulo Pereira pleads for some calm and patience from his men and before you know it, they're up by three again - 17:14 after 35 minutes.

21:09 | HALF-TIME: Portugal 14:11 Iceland

So far, so good for the hosts in our final game of the day though it feels like both teams have a lot left in the tank, which is understandable given the fact they'll be facing each other two more times in the next week.

Iceland will be buoyed by their ability to create shooting chances but they have to finish their dinner - 11 goals from 22 shots so far.

21:01

He didn't start the game but an injury to Cavalcanti meant Andre Gomez entered the stage. So far, he's produced this and you feel he could be the difference if he is given the time and space needed today. 10:8 to Portugal after 24 minutes.

20:52

This game is far from a classic but that doesn't mean it's not engaging. Portugal take an 8:6 lead after 17 minutes as Portela scores his third penalty. Doing something to prevent giving away those penalties is going to be key for Iceland tonight.

20:43

It's been a cagey affair so far with neither side looking too sharp. Looks like we'll have an interesting battle on the wing between Pedro Portela and Bjarki Elisson - both have scored a pair so far. 4:4 after 10 minutes.

20:26

Just one match remaining this evening, the first of a triple-header between Portugal and Iceland - two EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers and their World Championship opener in the space of eight days, which makes this match a must-watch. Catch it now on EHFTV.