20:24

RESULT: Slovakia 15:30 Hungary

Hungary begin this weekend double-header with a victory over their fellow EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts and it was probably even too comfortable for their liking.

Dominic Mathé leads the way in attack with 10 goals while Roland Mikler shut up shop in Hungary's goal. Plenty of lessons for Slovakia to take on board before the two teams go again on Sunday.

20:15

Roland Mikler has had a day today! 19 saves so far for the Hungary goalkeeper, restricting Slovakia to a measly 13 goals in 53 minutes. Meanwhile, Hungary reach 30.

20:05

Up the road in Brno, Czech Republic welcome Faroe Islands in tonight's qualifier and it begins in just 10 minutes!

Both have played just one game so far in this campaign and lost narrowly in midweek, so hopes are high for the two contenders that they'll put some points on the board tonight. The Czechs are favourites but you never know what the men from the North Atlantic are capable of.

19:57

The second half is underway in Bratislava and Hungary have breached the 20-goal mark with Mathé's ninth strike. Slovakia look well-beaten at this stage but know there is plenty to play for as they build towards next January's championship. 20:8 to Hungary after 38 minutes.

19:44

Check out this excellent stop by Igor Chupryna, his first of the night and he has since added a few more. Slovakia will need more quality like that at both ends of the court if they are to make a game of it in the second half.

19:35

HALF-TIME: Slovakia 8:17 Hungary

Well, it hasn't been much of an improvement on Wednesday for Slovakia as they have been outmatched in every department by Hungary in the opening 30 minutes.

Their shooting has been particularly out of tune, with Patrik Hruscak the only Slovakian to score more than once, his four goals keeping the scoreboard ticking over, just about.

19:29

Slovakia's Igor Chupryna is finally getting some saves under his belt and they can't come soon enough as Slovakia continue to struggle against their neighbours.

His opposite number Roland Mikler has saved over 50% of his shots and Hungary lead 15:6 at the 25-minute mark.

19:19

Big Mathé continues to dominate with five goals in the opening quarter-hour. When it's not him scoring, the wings are getting involved and the fake home crowd noise is not liking it one bit. 10:5 to Hungary and it forces Slovakia to take their first time out.

19:11

Three early goals from Elverum right back Dominik Mathé have made the difference in the early stages of this clash, giving Hungary a 5:2 lead after 10 minutes. Early warning signs yet again for Slovakia!

18:58

We're about to begin in Bratislava. Can Slovakia improve upon their 30:18 loss to Spain on Wednesday? We're about to find out on live on EHFTV.

18:44

Not long to wait before we get the action started in the EHF EURO Cup as the two hosts of next January's championship face-off.

Hungary are favourites for this one, having impressed many at the World Championship by reaching the quarter-finals and losing out to France after extra-time.

in Bratislava.

18:30

The biggest tale from the midweek clashes and the entire qualifier campaign so far came last night as North Macedonia claimed their first win over Denmark, beating the world champions 33:29 in Skopje.

What made the story even more remarkable is that it was Kiril Lazarov's debut as player-coach. Thr 40-year-old inspired the team to victory, scoring four goals in a brilliant team performance.

The result sent shockwaves around Europe and Balkan media beaming with pride.

18:15

Good evening and welcome to the live blog for the weekend's action in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup!

We'll bring you running coverage of the 11 matches taking place in both competitions over the next three days, beginning with host nations Slovakia and Hungary facing off in the EHF EURO Cup at 19:00 CET, followed by the qualifier between Czech Republic and Faroe Islands at 20:15.

Czech Republic were in one of the most exciting midweek games, just falling short against Russia on Wednesday, we'll see if they can get back on track against their tricky guests.