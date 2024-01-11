13:35

As the train from Dusseldorf pulls into Berlin, there'll be a bit of a break on the blog but we'll be back later from the Mercedes-Benz Arena as groups D, E and F prepare for throw-off.

In the meantime, maybe have a look around social media and see what the teams have been sharing - such as Jim Gottfridsson and Daniel Pettersson's 'morning coffee' - in Swedish, of course, but a nice look at the players interacting!

13:25

Another team beginning their EHF EURO 2024 today is Norway. The Scandinavian side reached an all-time high of bronze in 2020 - after a nailbiting, extraordinary semi-final with Croatia in Stockholm - and were fifth in 2022. This year, captain Christian O'Sullivan is hoping that the experience of the side will carry them that bit further. It's worth noting that Julian Rux already identified Norway as the team with the most continuity in the competition this year, and of course a number of their key players now play together for Kolstad in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

