20240111

Live blog: Berlin, Mannheim and Munich ready for throw-off

11 January 2024, 13:00

After the thrills of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 opening night, the party continues on Thursday when groups D, E and F finally get their tournaments underway.

13:35

As the train from Dusseldorf pulls into Berlin, there'll be a bit of a break on the blog but we'll be back later from the Mercedes-Benz Arena as groups D, E and F prepare for throw-off. 

In the meantime, maybe have a look around social media and see what the teams have been sharing - such as Jim Gottfridsson and Daniel Pettersson's 'morning coffee' - in Swedish, of course, but a nice look at the players interacting!

 

13:25

Another team beginning their EHF EURO 2024 today is Norway. The Scandinavian side reached an all-time high of bronze in 2020 - after a nailbiting, extraordinary semi-final with Croatia in Stockholm - and were fifth in 2022. This year, captain Christian O'Sullivan is hoping that the experience of the side will carry them that bit further. It's worth noting that Julian Rux already identified Norway as the team with the most continuity in the competition this year, and of course a number of their key players now play together for Kolstad in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Find out what O'Sullivan told EHF journalist Filip Mishov about the team's hopes ahead of the tournament.

20240111 NOR Christian Osullivan 1
EHF EURO

O’Sullivan hoping experience and legacy take Norway to gold

FEATURE: Christian O’Sullivan leads a Norwegian team seeking to overcome “outsider” status at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024

today, 2 hours ago

13:00

We're in Germany, so to tie in with the tournament the EHF has together with media partner Infront produced an exclusive 56-minute documentary on the life of 'handball punk' Stefan Kretzschmar. It includes interviews with the man himself, recreated scenes from his incredible life and career, and interviews with those who know him. It'll be unmissable!

The documentary premieres at 19:30 CET tomorrow (Friday 12 January), and will be available to watch on YouTube and EHFTV afterwards; German viewers will be able to watch exclusively on streaming channel DYN.

20240111 Kretzschmar
EHF EURO

“The Handball Punk”: an insight into the life of Stefan Kret…

NEWS: Stefan Kretzschmar is under the spotlight in the latest documentary leading into the Men's EHF EURO 2024

today, 1 hours ago

12:32

As well as whole new teams at the EHF EURO, several teams are fielding young players at their first EHF EUROs this tournament. The Netherlands have put the spotlight on the rookies in their team.

 

12:10

Today is a special day for three teams. Georgia, Greece and the Faroe Islands are all making their EHF EURO debuts after years of progression, growth, development and sheer hard work. All are hoping their appearances in Germany will help continue that process and make them contenders in years to come.

Our journalists spoke to some of the players and coaches at yesterday's media calls and it's clear that this moment means a huge amount to everyone involved. Expect plenty of emotions to be on show later on.

20240111 debutants feature Faroes 1
EHF EURO

“Never stop dreaming”: Faroes, Georgia, Greece make EURO deb…

FEATURE: Three nations play their first-ever EHF EURO match on Thursday – and hope many more will follow

today, 2 hours ago

11:45

The Men's EHF EURO 2024 opening night proved a hit in Germany - as well as the 53,586 people in the stadium, 7.6 million tuned in to watch the hosts' opening match against Switzerland. That was a 28.8 per cent market share. Amazing!

7.6m TV viewers watched Germany beat Switzerland on Wednesday

 

11:25

Here's today's stat of the day, thanks to Julian Rux. In 2022, Norway had a huge shooting percentage of 79.2 per cent as they beat Poland 41:32 - but both teams are different two years on. Will the Norwegians dominate again tonight?

Norway had a 79.2 per cent shooting percentage when they played Poland in 2022

11:05

As mentioned earlier, the group A teams (and your faithful live blogger, as well as many other people involved with the EHF EURO!) are all on a train speeding to Berlin - so France, Germany, Switzerland and North Macedonia can settle in ahead of their next games on Sunday, and the rest of us can bring you coverage of the group D matches tonight.

Our photographers headed down to the teams' carriages to grab a few shots of their journey. 

EURO24M Train To Berlin R6 9962 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin R5 1607 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin R6 9896 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin ER 7268 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin R6 9879 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin R5 1583 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin ER 7252 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin R5 1574 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin ER 7244 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
EURO24M Train To Berlin ER 7243 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff

10:25

There's plenty of time to look ahead, so let's start the day by looking back to last night. Here's the top five goals of the evening, headed by a bit of cold-blooded brilliance from Dylan Nahi.

 

10:00

Good morning! How are you feeling after last night's excitement?

The teams from group A are now on their way to Berlin from Dusseldorf, but the action at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 really ramps up today with no fewer than six games ahead this evening in groups D, E and F as Berlin, Mannheim and Munich join the party. We'll have the reigning world and European champions, Denmark and Sweden, in action as well as all three debutants - Greece, Georgia and the Faroe Islands. 

To get the live blog underway today, here's the day preview with all the facts you need to know about these groups.

20240110 Gps DEF Preview 1
EHF EURO

World and European champions open EHF EURO campaigns

DAY PREVIEW: Groups D, E and F of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 start their tournaments on Thursday in Berlin, Mannheim and Munich

yesterday
20240111 Kretzschmar
