11:45
The Men's EHF EURO 2024 opening night proved a hit in Germany - as well as the 53,586 people in the stadium, 7.6 million tuned in to watch the hosts' opening match against Switzerland. That was a 28.8 per cent market share. Amazing!
11:25
Here's today's stat of the day, thanks to Julian Rux. In 2022, Norway had a huge shooting percentage of 79.2 per cent as they beat Poland 41:32 - but both teams are different two years on. Will the Norwegians dominate again tonight?
11:05
As mentioned earlier, the group A teams (and your faithful live blogger, as well as many other people involved with the EHF EURO!) are all on a train speeding to Berlin - so France, Germany, Switzerland and North Macedonia can settle in ahead of their next games on Sunday, and the rest of us can bring you coverage of the group D matches tonight.
Our photographers headed down to the teams' carriages to grab a few shots of their journey.