EURO24M

Live blog: Time for groups B and C to shine

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
12 January 2024, 10:00

On day 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 it's finally time for groups B and C - Austria, Romania, Hungary, Montenegro, Iceland, Serbia, Spain and Croatia. Their opening matches will conclude the first round of the preliminary round and tell us which teams are in pole position for the main round.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

11:15

Our team of journalists are out at media calls today, getting some thoughts on last night's games and those to come. Here's reaction from Czechia's Matej Havran and the Faroes' Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu on their performances in the first games.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240112 Skipagotu Quote
If we want to win we need to do better, I made some stupid mistakes in the game and I can't make those mistakes if we are to win against a team like Slovenia is. But it is our first game and we lose by three, it's not catastrophic, but we wanted to win, we believed in our chances.
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu
Centre back, Faroe Islands
20240112 Czech Quote
We believed from the beginning of the match we could win. I remember the European championship in 2018, when I was in high school and watched them play Denmark and beat them by one goal. Now, we can surprise everybody, and we have the quality to play with the best teams.
Matej Havran
Centre back, Czechia

10:40

Let's start Friday off with the best goals from last night - it was difficult to choose as there were plenty of excellent shots from the six games on Thursday. Chime in on on social media if you disagree with the choices ...

 

10:00

Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024. After eight enthralling games over the last two days, we have four more tonight to complete round 1, including a repeat of the 2020 final. In Stockholm four years ago Spain beat Croatia in an insanely exciting final, so let's hope the rematch is as good. 

As ever, we begin the blog with the day's preview.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240111 Gps BC Preview
EHF EURO

Last eight teams join EHF EURO 2024 party

DAY PREVIEW: Groups B and C are the last to start their EHF EURO 2024 campaigns, with a repeat of the 2020 final the highlight

yesterday
20240112 Gerflor Floor Pic
Previous Article Michael Stein: “EHF EUROs and Gerflor products go perfectly together”
Galeria 22
Next Article Last 16 to open on an action-packed Saturday

Latest news

More News