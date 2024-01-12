Live blog: Time for groups B and C to shine
On day 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 it's finally time for groups B and C - Austria, Romania, Hungary, Montenegro, Iceland, Serbia, Spain and Croatia. Their opening matches will conclude the first round of the preliminary round and tell us which teams are in pole position for the main round.
If we want to win we need to do better, I made some stupid mistakes in the game and I can't make those mistakes if we are to win against a team like Slovenia is. But it is our first game and we lose by three, it's not catastrophic, but we wanted to win, we believed in our chances.
We believed from the beginning of the match we could win. I remember the European championship in 2018, when I was in high school and watched them play Denmark and beat them by one goal. Now, we can surprise everybody, and we have the quality to play with the best teams.