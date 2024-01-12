10:40

Let's start Friday off with the best goals from last night - it was difficult to choose as there were plenty of excellent shots from the six games on Thursday. Chime in on on social media if you disagree with the choices ...

The level is just so high 🔝😳 #heretoplay #ehfeuro2024



5⃣ Stanislav Kasparek 🇨🇿

4⃣ Elias Ellefsen Á Skipagotu 🇫🇴

🥉 Szymon Sicko 🇵🇱

🥈 Gilberto Duarte 🇵🇹

🥇 Albin Lagergren 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/6KDKyukOVi — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 12, 2024

10:00

Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024. After eight enthralling games over the last two days, we have four more tonight to complete round 1, including a repeat of the 2020 final. In Stockholm four years ago Spain beat Croatia in an insanely exciting final, so let's hope the rematch is as good.

As ever, we begin the blog with the day's preview.