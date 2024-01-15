EURO24M

Live blog: Penultimate preliminary round day dawns

15 January 2024, 10:00

We're into round 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, and it's the last day of the preliminary round for groups D, E and F. While five teams know they're in the main round already, the Faroe Islands and Norway still both have a chance - and there are clashes in groups E and F to determine who wins each group.

12:30

Poland will sing their national anthem at the EHF EURO 2024 for the last time tonight - but can they beat the Faroe Islands? We'll find out at 18:00 CET in Berlin!

 

12:18

Denmark have a huge number of star goalkeepers they could have called in for this tournament (and also shine in this area in the women's side). But out of the shortlist of five, it's Emil Nielsen and Niklas Landin who got the nod. 

So far, they've shown why. Nielsen has made 21 saves from 39 shots in two matches, an efficiency of 53.4 per cent (!). Landin has stopped 13 out of 37 shots (35.1 per cent). When it comes to efficiency, Nielsen is right at the top of all the standings. 

EHF journalist Eric Willemsen got a chance to talk to the duo about their on-court relationship and what it means for the world champions. 

EHF EURO

Landin and Nielsen, Denmark’s dream duo in goal

FEATURE: Niklas Landin and Emil Nielsen are the world-class goalkeepers of EHF EURO favourites Denmark

today, 0 hours ago

11:55

Some of the saves last night were absolutely crucial in keeping teams' main round dreams alive. Here are five of the best.

 

11:35

Have you seen last night's top five goals yet? Here they are for you - and what a selection today!

 

11:00

This morning's team news: Goran Perkovac told reporters at the Croatian media call a short time ago that Ivan Martinovic is out, due to dislocating his shoulder in yesterday's draw with Austria. Luka Lovre Klarica and Mateo Maras will pick up right back duties.

Meanwhile Spain have lost wing Kauldi Odriozola due to a foot injury, and are flying in Ferran Solé to replace him.


10:25

It's the last day of preliminary round games in groups D, E, and F, and if you're still confused about what teams need to do to reach the main round, we've put it all together for you. Read on here.

EHF EURO

What teams in groups D, E and F need to go to the main round

NEWS: With one match day left, there are still two main round places available in groups D, E and F as well as placings to be decided

today, 3 hours ago

10:00

Somehow we're already into round 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, and we'll see some teams for the last time today - certainly Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Czechia, and Greece, none of whom can qualify for the main round. Bosnia, Georgia and Greece are all still on the hunt for their first-ever EHF EURO win, and all have a chance today. 

Meanwhile the Faroes are hunting a huge win over Poland to put the pressure on Norway in the last group D match: they have a goal difference of 14 goals to close up, and also need Norway to lose to Slovenia, but if there's one thing we've learned about the Faroe Islands it is that they're not afraid of a challenge. And Slovenia are playing well, so will certainly fancy their chances against Norway.

Lots to look forward to - here's the day preview.

EHF EURO

Norway and Faroes seek final main round place from group D

DAY PREVIEW: With only one main round group II place remaining, Norway and the Faroe Islands can both still dream

today, 3 hours ago
