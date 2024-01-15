12:30

Poland will sing their national anthem at the EHF EURO 2024 for the last time tonight - but can they beat the Faroe Islands? We'll find out at 18:00 CET in Berlin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZPRP 🇵🇱 Polish Handball Fed (@handballpolska)

12:18

Denmark have a huge number of star goalkeepers they could have called in for this tournament (and also shine in this area in the women's side). But out of the shortlist of five, it's Emil Nielsen and Niklas Landin who got the nod.

So far, they've shown why. Nielsen has made 21 saves from 39 shots in two matches, an efficiency of 53.4 per cent (!). Landin has stopped 13 out of 37 shots (35.1 per cent). When it comes to efficiency, Nielsen is right at the top of all the standings.

EHF journalist Eric Willemsen got a chance to talk to the duo about their on-court relationship and what it means for the world champions.