11:55
Some of the saves last night were absolutely crucial in keeping teams' main round dreams alive. Here are five of the best.
11:35
Have you seen last night's top five goals yet? Here they are for you - and what a selection today!
11:00
This morning's team news: Goran Perkovac told reporters at the Croatian media call a short time ago that Ivan Martinovic is out, due to dislocating his shoulder in yesterday's draw with Austria. Luka Lovre Klarica and Mateo Maras will pick up right back duties.
Meanwhile Spain have lost wing Kauldi Odriozola due to a foot injury, and are flying in Ferran Solé to replace him.
10:25
It's the last day of preliminary round games in groups D, E, and F, and if you're still confused about what teams need to do to reach the main round, we've put it all together for you. Read on here.