16:05

After over seven minutes with no Norwegian goal, Sander Øverjordet finally scores - his first Men's EHF EURO 2024 goal - but Norway are having to chase now. Portugal's counterattacks have been much more effective in the last few minutes.

16:00

Portugal's timeout worked wonders and a 4:0 run has taken them into the lead! They are now being patient in attack, holding on to possession. Pedro Portela scored the last two goals and has now netted three times from three attempts.

15:55

Paulo Pereira calls his first timeout as Portugal trail 11:13, with Norway mostly having the upper hand.

The Costa brothers continue to be critical to the Portuguese attack.

15:48

In the first game for Portugal, Francisco Costa was the top scorer for his side. In the next two games, it was his brother Martim. Today, it's Francisco again so far, but he and Martim are working beautifully together on the line.

However, Norway have established a solid 10:7 lead now, 15 minutes or so in.

15:40

Norway have just had the upper hand in the opening seven or eight minutes. Portugal have had too many turnovers and the Norwegian attack, led by right wing Kristian Bjørnsen, is having a good day. Norway lead 5:3.

15:30

The main round is underway and after Norway turn over their first attack, Portugal score.

15:25

The teams are being introduced. It's a first appearance at the EHF EURO for Kent Robin Tønnesen and Sander Øverjordet, with the former replacing Magnus Rød who is injured.

Today, Sander Sagosen, Christian O'Sullivan and Harald Reinkind become the most-capped Norwegian players at an EHF EURO: this is their 37th match.

15:13

We start today in just over 15 minutes at 15:30 CET as Norway take on Portugal. Norway have had an up-and-down tournament, with a big win against Poland, a stunning draw with the Faroe Islands, and a narrow loss to Slovenia, and they have no points coming into the main round. Portugal have no points either, after losing to Denmark in the last preliminary round game.

Portugal have scored more goals so far (88 to 85) but also conceded more (88 to 75). Portugal's top scorer, Martim Costa, has netted 20 times; Sander Sagosen is the top Norwegian with 14 goals.

The match ticker and squad list is here: Norway vs Portugal.

15:00

So: three main round matches ahead. The second game will feature Denmark and their extraordinary goalkeeper duo, and that's the subject of today's stat of the day! They lead all the statistics before the main round.

14:10

The first match in the main round throws off in less than 90 minutes - the blog will be having a short break until 15:00, when we'll bring you the build-up from Hamburg.

13:50

The Netherlands have been training for their game against Denmark later today. If they can pull this sort of thing off, it'll be a good match!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeamNL Handbalheren (@teamnlhandbalheren)

13:30

Switzerland lost last night and are on their way home. For their captain Andy Schmid, it was a last-ever EHF EURO - and in playing his final match he went out on a high, his 12 goals putting him top of the all-time scorer chart for Switzerland. EHF journalist Kevin Domas talked to Schmid and other players and coaches about his legacy.