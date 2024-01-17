C4

Summary: Portugal, Denmark and Sweden win main round openers

17 January 2024, 22:30

The preliminary round is over: the main round begins!

Norway, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden throw off the next stage of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Hamburg this evening, while main round group I teams travel to Cologne ahead of Thursday's games.

22:40

Signing off for today from Hamburg - the blog will as ever return tomorrow morning at 10:00 CET as the great LANXESS Arena in Cologne gets in on the Men's EHF EURO 2024 carnival. 

22:30

Clearly, the main round will not disappoint. If you missed any of the early match, here are the highlights of a great contest which showed Portugal are a side to be reckoned with.

 

22:15

What a performance from Andreas Palicka! In his match review, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu looks a little bit more closely at why it mattered.

EHF EURO

Fantastic Palicka lifts Sweden past Slovenia

MAIN ROUND GROUP II REVIEW: An outstanding performance from goalkeeper Andreas Palicka gave Sweden their fourth win EHF EURO 2024 win, 28:22…

yesterday

21:57 | FULL-TIME

Slovenia 22:28 Sweden

Sweden were pretty ruthless at the start of the second half, helped by Andreas Palicka totally shutting up shop for a long while. That took them to a comfortable win, and another two points ahead of Friday's blockbuster match against Denmark. 

Palicka ends with 14 saves (50 per cent) and is voted as Grundfos Player of the Match (a good choice). Lucas Pellas is Sweden's top scorer, with eight goals; Jim Gottfridsson scores just once but has made five assists. Aleks Vlah, playing just over 30 minutes, has scored seven goals.

21:52

Slovenia score 20 goals, six of which have been scored by Aleks Vlah.

 

21:48

Glenn Solberg takes his first timeout. Sweden lead 25:18 so victory is assured, but clearly there are tweaks he wants to make. 

Andreas Palicka is having a well-deserved rest, and Tobias Thulin is on - also making saves.

21:40

Voting is open for the Player of the Match. Slovenia have swapped Klemen Ferlin for Urban Lesjak, and brought Miha Zarabec on, but their transition is poor and they concede another goal.

Aleks Vlah is starting to score - the combination of Vlah and Zarabec was key against Norway and the Faroe Islands, can they produce a miracle here?

21:36

This is better from Slovenia, who score a 3:0 run and close the gap to six goals. 

Miha Zarabec has played very little part in the game so far - you wonder if Uros Zorman is planning to unleash the centre back on Sweden soon.

21:32

Slovenia are yet to hit double digits, as the clock ticks through 40 minutes. Sweden lead 17:9 and are flying, with Lucas Pellas in particularly strong form.

21:24

Uros Zorman is forced into calling an early timeout. Slovenia are yet to score in the second half, while Sweden have added four goals and have a 15:7 lead. Andreas Palicka is on a crazy 63 per cent save rate - 12 out of 19 shots.

21:19

Can Slovenia get themselves back into the game, or will Sweden run away with the win?

21:07 | HALF-TIME

Slovenia 7:11 Sweden

Sweden have taken control and, with Andreas Palicka pretty imperious, take a four-goal lead in a very low-scoring match to the break.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu delivers his half-time thoughts:

For a tournament which saw an average of 57.2 goals scored per match, the tie between Slovenia and Sweden is certainly an outlier, an old-school battle, with the emphasis on defence. There is no surprise that after 20 minutes, the two sides had an efficiency of 38 per cent and 42 per cent respectively in attack, as they were deadlocked, 5:5. The attacks moved better in the last 10 minutes, but this is the joint-lowest scoring first half at the EHF EURO 2024, with 18 goals, the same number registered between Georgia and Bosnia and between Denmark and Czechia.

It did not help that Sweden did not find their shooting form and missed three penalties, but they really upped their tempo in the second part, but it was not about their attack, rather than about Andreas Palicka, with the absolutely fantastic goalkeeper saving nine shots for a 56 per cent saving efficiency.

He is a big reason why Sweden look to be in control, although the reigning champions unlocked some potential in the attack, with six of their goals coming in the last 10 minutes of the half, as Slovenia totally need a refresh in the second half if they are to extend their winning run to four matches.

21:00

And now Sweden are leading 10:6, with Slovenia's slow attack not much use against the Swedish defence and Sweden using fast counterattacks to good effect.

20:56

Another Andreas Palicka save spurs Sweden to action, and they go 7:6 up.

 

20:53

We're 20 minutes into the match, the score is 5:5 and Klemen Ferlin has saved another penalty.

Uros Zorman calls a timeout, but one team needs to do something to break this deadlock.

20:47

Almost halfway through the first half and Slovenia still lead. Andreas Palicka is really keeping them from getting further ahead, with four great saves.

 

20:42

We're racking up the penalties, with Slovenia conceding a third, but Sebastian Karlsson sends it flying off the posts. The Swedish fans put their heads in their hands. 

Slovenia lead 4:2 in what has been a slow start, dictated by the Balkan side.

20:35

There have been two penalties, one per team, in the first three minutes. Klemen Ferlin saved Sweden's, and Slovenia have an early narrow lead of 2:1.

20:30

Throw off!

20:20

The teams are being introduced. How will their respective preliminary round performances affect the main round?

Two milestones to look out for: Slovenia's Jure Dolenec is nine goals away from 100 EHF EURO goals, while Jim Gottfridsson is two away from the same mark. 

Follow live: Slovenia vs Sweden

20:10

Last tonight, we have Slovenia vs Sweden, throwing off in 20 minutes at 20:30 CET. Can Slovenia maintain their excellent form so far?

19:45

Denmark's attack was key to that victory - EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu analyses the game in our match review, now ready to read!

EHF EURO

Denmark shine in attack to seal fourth win at the EHF EURO 2…

MAIN ROUND GROUP II REVIEW: A strong second half lifted Denmark to their fourth win at the EHF EURO 2024, 39:27, against the Netherlands

yesterday

19:32 | FULL-TIME

Denmark 39:27 Netherlands

Denmark make a statement win. The first 40 minutes of the game were incredibly even and the Netherlands found answers to all the Danes' challenges, but after that the world champions just ran away with things. The Netherlands had too many turnovers and other errors to contend when Denmark put the pressure on.

Mathias Gidsel was on fine form, and is the Grundfos Player of the Match after nine goals and one assist. Rutger ten Velde is the highest Dutch scorer, netting eight times. Rasmus Lauge also had a solid outing, and Luc Steins contributed five assists as well as his two goals.

Niklas Landin ended up with eight saves (38 per cent) after a slow start.

19:26

Centre back Thomas Houtepen shoots, scores and falls and is in some pain - he's helped off, and let's hope this isn't a serious injury. 

19:22

Denmark lead by 10 goals and this is pretty much wrapped up, even if the Netherlands can do anything in the last seven minutes.

19:17

Niklas Landin has had a better second half, but really the difference has been that the Netherlands have made too many mistakes in attack and have not been able to defend adequately against Denmark's counterattacks.

 

19:13

HSV Hamburg player Dani Baijens scores his first goal of the match in Hamburg. But the Netherlands' 12 turnovers have punished them and Denmark look like they're running away with this game now, it's 30:23.

19:11

Open up your app and vote for your Player of the Match!

19:09

Staffan Olsen calls a timeout. He tells the Netherlands that their defence is not good enough; Luc Steins then adds a few words. The Dutch trail 22:27 all of a sudden as Denmark show why they're world champions. 

19:07

Denmark have a good patch, with Lars Kooij suspended for trying to stop Mathias Gidsel scoring. Bart Ravensbergen is doing everything he can in goal and has made some good saves, but he can't stop Gidsel scoring after Tim Claessens' shot is saved. It's 25:22 to Denmark.

18:59

Another good start for Denmark, with Mathias Gidsel showing some of his best work, but the Netherlands are sticking with it and Bart Ravensbergen makes a good save, followed up 30 seconds later by a beautiful goal from Ivar Stavast who picked up Luc Steins' pass.

Stavast goes down, though, as he collides with Landin who moved out of the posts to try and save the in-flight shot. The Dutch back seems OK and goes off for a rest.

18:50

No rest for the teams, with half-time warm-ups happening early, according to EHF journalist Danijela Vekić in Hamburg. The second half will throw off soon.

What a high tempo we have in Hamburg as Denmark are trying to make their numerous fans happy. The Danish side started off good, with strong performances and a couple of classic Emil Nielsen saves but as the game progressed even he didn't have the right answer to Rutger ten Velde and Niels Versteijnen, both scoring five.

The Netherlands are like a cat, always around, quick and skilful and even after being down they found a new way around the classic Danish defence. The teams didn't spend much of the half-time break in the locker-rooms, and already some of them are warming up – like Niklas Landin who will try to be the man of change for Denmark – and experienced Dutchman Bobby Schagen.

18:38 | HALF-TIME

Denmark 18:17 Netherlands

The Netherlands are absolutely dogged, sticking to Denmark closely. Denmark are scoring more easily and have a better defence, but the Netherlands keep slipping past. 

Rutger ten Velde and Niels Versteijnen are top scorers with five goals each; Rasmus Lauge has scored four times. None of the goalkeepers have had particularly good first halves, but Niklas Landin saved the penalty given to the Netherlands just before the break.

 

18:28

Your top scorer for Denmark so far: Rasmus Lauge.

 

18:25

Denmark pulled ahead by three goals, but Martijn Kleijkers levels it in his first tournament goal - then Mathias Gidsel scores his third of the match to put Denmark up again. 

The Netherlands have found more solutions now and are defending against Denmark's attacks more effectively, although the fast Gidsel counterattacks are proving tricky.

18:19

Tim Claessens runs on - but too early, there's an extra Dutch player on court. It's spotted by the referees and officials and Claessens is suspended without having actually touched the ball.

Apart from that the Dutch are having a good patch, and Niels Versteijnen levels the game at 9:9!

18:15

Denmark are punishing every Dutch mistake. When the Netherlands are in their flow they are pushing the world champions, but the Netherlands have had three turnovers to Denmark's two so far, and Denmark lead 9:7.

18:10

Denmark lead 5:2.

This match is live on our audio description service - click here.

18:06

Early mistakes, fast counterattacks and a Mikkel Hansen penalty have given Denmark a 3:1 lead; it took the Netherlands four minutes to get on the scoreboard thanks to Niels Versteijnen.

18:00

Will Denmark confirm their status as favourites for the title? We're about to find out as they throw off against the Netherlands!

17:50

The Netherlands' 22nd goal in this game would be their 400th in EURO history.

Follow here: Denmark vs Netherlands

17:40

Next up, Denmark vs Netherlands. The Danes have made themselves overwhelming tournament favourites after a really strong showing in the preliminary round - despite some weaknesses in the first game against Czechia in particular. The Netherlands look good, but lost line player Samir Benghamen to a ligament tear on Monday. He's been replaced by Martijn Kleijkers, a 22-year-old who plays for Kembit-Lions. Kleijkers, and Lars Kooij, who's been in the team from the start, have some big shoes to step into as Benghamen was pivotal in the first games.


17:30

Pedro Portela and Rui Silva produced some sublime play together this afternoon. Take a moment to appreciate this, before we start to look at the next game.

 

17:20

This tournament just keeps on delivering the thrills. After Portugal's big defeat to Denmark, it might not have seemed likely they could beat Norway by five goals - but that's just what happened. Danijela Vekić explains how in the match review.

EHF EURO

Portugal stun Norway at the start of the main round

MAIN ROUND GROUP II REVIEW: For the first time in 24 years Portugal managed to beat Norway at the Men's EHF EURO

yesterday

17:05 | FULL-TIME

Norway 32:37 Portugal

With a calm and assured performance, steered by Pedro Portela, Rui Silva and the Costa brothers, Portugal take their first win of the main round and their first two points. Norway's chances of another semi-final are getting slimmer by the day.

Portela is top scorer with eight goals from eight attempts; Silva contributes six assists; Martim Costa adds another seven goals to his tally. 

Norway look dejected, again. They've not really bounced back from the draw with the Faroe Islands. Alexandre Blonz is their top scorer, with seven goals. 

16:59

Pedro Portela, assisted by Rui Silva, scores his eighth goal and with less than three minutes to play Portugal lead by three goals. There's a quick response by Gøran Johannessen, but again Portugal have the advantage coming into crunch time.

16:53

Portugal keep edging two goals up, before Norway reply - it may be just enough for the Portuguese, who are maintaining their composure well under pressure. Jonas Wille calls a timeout.

 

16:50

This is really good from Portugal, who are maintaining a narrow lead over a side that on paper they would not beat. Norway continue to have a few issues. The referees are checking the video after a foul on Francisco Costa involving his face and Petter Øverby receives a two-minute suspension.

16:43

Norway close to one goal, and it's another timeout for Paulo Pereira and Portugal. Portugal have also switched goalkeepers, with Gustavo Capdeville coming in after Diogo Marques has saved eight shots (24 per cent).

It's a right wingers' game so far: Pedro Portela and Kristian Bjørnsen remain the top scorers.

16:40

It's time to vote for the Player of the Match on the Home of Handball app!

16:36

Two stunning goals from Portugal - a 9m rocket from Martim Costa, and a Pedro Oliveira fast break - gives Portugal a three-goal lead once again. And that sparks a flurry of shots from both sides, bringing the score to 23:26.

Norway have switched their goalkeepers, having started the half with Kristian Sæverås but bringing Torbjørn Bergerud back in. 

16:31

Commentator Chris O'Reilly notes that Portugal have held half-time leads against other sides this tournament only to allow their opponents to come back - something you can get away with against Greece, but perhaps not Norway. 

16:25

A decent restart by Norway, taking advantage of a power play period as Luis Frade is suspended. It's 17:19.

16:10 | HALF-TIME

Norway 15:18 Portugal

A fast, high-scoring half - Norway with the early advantage but Portugal soon finding the rhythm and the way to beat their Scandinavian rivals. Pedro Portela and Kristian Bjørnsen are top scorers with four goals each.

Here's EHF journalist Danijela Vekić with her observations of the game so far.

Norway are determined to get back on track after coming in second in group D, but still are not showing their true self. Their ball handling might be quick but their efficiency is locked in at 60 per cent as the narrow lead they were holding for 20 minutes came from Portugal's turnovers.

After Paulo Pereira called his first time out in the 21st minute, Portugal looked refreshed and motivated, resulting in a four-goal unanswered run. Jonas Wille tried to shake things up with new players taking responsibility for the attack but it wasn't helping. Despite being behind by three at the break, Norwegians don't look overly stressed while Portugal are reviving every move passionately. And why wouldn't they? The last time they beat Norway at the Men's EHF EURO was 24 years ago. Thirty minutes to go and both teams have much at stake after going through to the main round with zero points.

16:05

After over seven minutes with no Norwegian goal, Sander Øverjordet finally scores - his first Men's EHF EURO 2024 goal - but Norway are having to chase now. Portugal's counterattacks have been much more effective in the last few minutes.

16:00

Portugal's timeout worked wonders and a 4:0 run has taken them into the lead! They are now being patient in attack, holding on to possession. Pedro Portela scored the last two goals and has now netted three times from three attempts.

15:55

Paulo Pereira calls his first timeout as Portugal trail 11:13, with Norway mostly having the upper hand.

The Costa brothers continue to be critical to the Portuguese attack.

 

15:48

In the first game for Portugal, Francisco Costa was the top scorer for his side. In the next two games, it was his brother Martim. Today, it's Francisco again so far, but he and Martim are working beautifully together on the line. 

However, Norway have established a solid 10:7 lead now, 15 minutes or so in.

15:40

Norway have just had the upper hand in the opening seven or eight minutes. Portugal have had too many turnovers and the Norwegian attack, led by right wing Kristian Bjørnsen, is having a good day. Norway lead 5:3.

15:30

The main round is underway and after Norway turn over their first attack, Portugal score. 

15:25

The teams are being introduced. It's a first appearance at the EHF EURO for Kent Robin Tønnesen and Sander Øverjordet, with the former replacing Magnus Rød who is injured.

Today, Sander Sagosen, Christian O'Sullivan and Harald Reinkind become the most-capped Norwegian players at an EHF EURO: this is their 37th match. 

15:13

We start today in just over 15 minutes at 15:30 CET as Norway take on Portugal. Norway have had an up-and-down tournament, with a big win against Poland, a stunning draw with the Faroe Islands, and a narrow loss to Slovenia, and they have no points coming into the main round. Portugal have no points either, after losing to Denmark in the last preliminary round game.

Portugal have scored more goals so far (88 to 85) but also conceded more (88 to 75). Portugal's top scorer, Martim Costa, has netted 20 times; Sander Sagosen is the top Norwegian with 14 goals.

The match ticker and squad list is here: Norway vs Portugal.

15:00

So: three main round matches ahead. The second game will feature Denmark and their extraordinary goalkeeper duo, and that's the subject of today's stat of the day! They lead all the statistics before the main round.

Denmark's net save percentage is 37.2% after the preliminary round

14:10

The first match in the main round throws off in less than 90 minutes - the blog will be having a short break until 15:00, when we'll bring you the build-up from Hamburg.

13:50

The Netherlands have been training for their game against Denmark later today. If they can pull this sort of thing off, it'll be a good match!

13:30

Switzerland lost last night and are on their way home. For their captain Andy Schmid, it was a last-ever EHF EURO - and in playing his final match he went out on a high, his 12 goals putting him top of the all-time scorer chart for Switzerland. EHF journalist Kevin Domas talked to Schmid and other players and coaches about his legacy.

EHF EURO

Andy Schmid’s last EHF EURO dance

FEATURE: Iconic Swiss centre back Andy Schmid played his last ever EHF EURO game on Tuesday in Berlin

yesterday

12:32

Austria's draw with Spain yesterday sent Spain out of the tournament, and surprised the handball world. Handballytics' Julian Rux has crunched the numbers to work out just why Austria have made it - and where their vulnerabilities might lie in the main round.

EHF EURO

How Austria made it to the main round

STATS COUNTER: Austria are the surprise participants in the main round after eliminating Spain on Tuesday – but how did they do it?

yesterday

11:40

The preliminary round brought so much emotion - here are a few of our favourite photos from last night.

11:15

We've released the schedule for the matches in the main round that will have live audio description for blind and visually impaired fans - including all of Germany's games. Click here to find out which matches are covered.

EHF EURO

Main round schedule for live audio description released

NEWS: All Germany's matches as well the top game from the main round in Hamburg will be covered as part of the service for blind and visuall…

yesterday

10:40

Also wrapping up the preliminary round, the top five saves - goalkeepers were so important in the first matches, with crucial saves that helped send several teams to the main round.

10:20

It was almost an impossible task, but somehow we've done it - picked the top five goals from the 2,037 scored in the preliminary round. And who's top? Well, you just have to watch to find out!

 

10:00

Hello and welcome to an exciting day in Men's EHF EURO 2024 world: the first day of the main round!

After seven days of thrilling preliminary round action, which have delivered shocks, surprises and created new heroes, we're off to Hamburg and Cologne for eight days of main round games. The road to the semi-finals really starts now, with teams looking for valuable points.

Read the day preview to start things off. 

EHF EURO

Reigning champions start main round clashes in Hamburg

MAIN ROUND GROUP II PREVIEW: Denmark and Slovenia joined Sweden on the top of the group standings after perfect preliminary rounds

yesterday
