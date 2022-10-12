20:30 | FULL-TIME

North Macedonia 38:24 Luxembourg

The Macedonians were consistently too strong for Luxembourg, despite a good effort. Nikola Mitrevski was on particularly fine form, with a 53 per cent save rate - but his counterpart Chris Auger also saved 11 shots.

His team may be behind but Chris Auger has delivered some top form for 🇱🇺Luxembourg tonight 🔥#ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/5qnEJXJmCq — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

20:19

The young Faroe Islands team made a confident start to their game and took the early lead, but Ukraine wasted no time in getting back into it and 14 minutes in, it's a pretty level match. Trondur Mikkelsen has already scored four goals as Ukraine lead 8:7.

20:02 | FULL-TIME

Hungary 36:23 Lithuania

Tadas Stankevicius nets inside the last minute, but it's little comfort for Lithuania who stood no chance against a dominant Hungary.

Particularly impressive were the two goalkeepers. Roland Mikler came off at half-time with eight saves (40 per cent) and was replaced by Márton Székely, who promptly saved 13 out of 24 shots (54 per cent).

19:55

Another match is about to start: Ukraine vs the Faroe Islands.

This one is a little special, as it's Ukraine's first competitive match played in Germany - the country which has taken in the team during the war in their home country. A moment's silence is being held before the match honouring the victims of the war.

19:45 | FULL-TIME

Switzerland 24:23 Georgia

Georgia came roaring back towards the end of the match and nearly forced a draw, with Respect Your Talent alumnus Nikoloz Kalandadze scoring 27 seconds before the end of the match to make it a one-goal game. They will be disappointed to lose, but surely galvanised by the way they played.

Czech Republic 31:23 Estonia

The Czechs take their first win after steadily widening the gap in the second half. Amazingly, only three field players on both teams failed to score.

RESULT: It's a clear win for Czech Republic as the final buzzer sounds 👇



🇨🇿Czech Republic vs 🇪🇪Estonia 31:23



Below, enjoy a top save from Tomas Mrkva leading to a superb goal at a critical point as Czech Republic took control 💪🏻 #ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/86H8XdKi8G — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

19:40 | HALF-TIME

North Macedonia 18:7 Luxembourg

The Macedonians already have a huge advantage and it's doubtful Luxembourg can get anywhere close. The experienced Filip Kuzmanovski, Kiril Lazarov's right-hand man, has scored four from four, while 22-year-old Cvetan Kuzmanovski has netted four from six.

HALF-TIME: North Macedonia are in charge at the break against Luxembourg 💪🏻



🇲🇰North Macedonia vs 🇱🇺Luxembourg 18:7



Check out one of the home side's best goals of the opening half below 💥 #ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/gwTAFusRJF — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

19:33 | FULL-TIME

We have our first results!

Serbia 34:24 Finland

No mistakes by Serbia, and no chances for Finland - Toni Gerona's men finish very comfortably, in a strong team performance all round. Again, it's worth a shout to Max Granlund. The Finnish left back, who plays his club handball for Alingsås HK in Sweden, ended up with 10 goals.

Montenegro 29:20 Kosovo

Montenegro take an equally decisive win against Kosovo - eight goals by Milos Vujovic and 13 saves (50 per cent!) by Nebojsa Simic were simply unanswerable.

Croatia 32:25 Greece

In Varadzin, Greece put up a good fight but Croatia were just too strong in the end and take the win. Right wing Filip Glavaš was particularly influential for the home team, with some of their stars like Domagoj Duvnjak taking a back seat

19:20

The Kiril Lazarov-coached Macedonians are cruising against Luxembourg, with a substantial lead into the second quarter of the match.



19:17

And more from that game in Switzerland, this time from Nikola Portner. What a player! He always seems to show up for national team matches.

He JUST got to that one 😵 Nikola Portner shows some great reflexes for @HandballSchweiz 🇨🇭#ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/wRj8KQWuvA — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

19:10

The game in the Swiss town of Gümligen looks set to be low-scoring, because both Nikola Portner and Zurab Tsintsadze are playing absolutely brilliant handball with 12 and nine saves respectively. Switzerland lead 18:14.



19:07 | HALF-TIME

Hungary 20:13 Lithuania

Hungary are given a penalty as the half-time buzzer goes, and young left wing Stefan Sunajko duly nets it to give the home team a seven-goal lead. Roland Mikler continues to be critical in making life easy for his teammates, with eight saves in the first half.

19:03

The early matches are back underway and Serbia now lead Finland by 10 goals.

We mentioned Nebojsa Simic earlier - here's one of his first-half saves.

Who can forget Nebojsa Simic and his headline-stealing performances at the #ehfeuro2022? He's at it again in the #ehfeuro2024qualifiers 💪🏻



What a play between the 🇲🇪@rukometnisavez goalkeeper and Milos Vujovic here 💥 pic.twitter.com/H5tKz1d9w0 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022



19:00

Another match is throwing off: North Macedonia vs Luxembourg. They've previously met four times, and it's been a win for the Macedonians on each occasion.

In Erd, Hungary lead comfortably.

18:52 | HALF-TIME

Czech Republic 17:13 Estonia

Jakub Hrstka is making the difference for the home team at the moment, scoring five and helping the Czechs go into the break four up. But Estonia aren't out of this and are playing solid handball - they're just a little less efficient than their hosts right now.

18:45

The match between Hungary and Lithuania is well underway and Hungary are clearly determined not to make any of the mistakes that saw them leave the EHF EURO 2022 after the group phase. Roland Mikler in particular is a wall tonight - he's saved five, and allowed just three shots in. Hungary lead 10:3 after less than 13 minutes.

18:40 | HALF-TIME

Halfway there in the first qualifying matches for four teams, and the scores so far are:

Serbia 19:11 Finland

Despite an amazing six goals from Max Granlund, Finland have no answers against the experienced Serbian side and will have to pull out something special to get back into this game.

Croatia 18:13 Greece

Greece have been playing well, pushing Croatia hard and even levelling the game at 13:13 with a penalty by Dmitrios Tziras. But Croatia rallied and a 5:0 run took them into the break well ahead.

Montenegro 15:9 Kosovo

Kosovo are also finding the going tough, and Montenegro - spurred by seven Milos Vujovic goals and eight saves (47 per cent) by Nebojsa Simic are well in control.

Switzerland 15:12 Georgia

Georgia briefly held the lead against Switzerland, at 8:9, but Switzerland wasted no time getting back into the match. As ever, Andy Schmid is on fire with seven goals, but both goalkeepers - Nikola Portner and Zurab Tsintsadze - have made seven saves and are helping keep this match close.

18:32

Serbia are totally dominating Finland, and one of the reasons is Uros Borzas. The 23-year-old left back has been having a superb season for Elverum in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and he's bringing that form to bear tonight, with three goals so far.

What a season he's been having in the #ehfcl — and Uros Borzas is clearly ready to bring that form for 🇷🇸 @rssrbije with goals like this one 🔥 #ehfeuro2024qualifiers #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/099gkg8zO3 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 12, 2022

18:25

Surely there's not much more joyful than being able to watch so much handball at once?

18:20

The home Balkan nations have had very good starts to these games. Serbia lead Finland 10:4, Montenegro lead Kosovo 10:3, and Croatia are 10:7 up against Greece. in Switzerland, Georgia, who have been improving rapidly in recent years, have closed the gap on Switzerland and it's a one-goal game coming up to halfway through the first half.

Over in Ostrava, it's 1:1 between the Czech Republic and Estonia.

18:10

The home teams all have the early lead; Finland in particular are having difficulties against Serbia and the score in that match is 6:1 already.

18:01

And we're off!

17:45

Just 15 minutes until the fun begins - and we start with a bumper selection of games. Throwing off at 18:00 CEST are:

and then at 17:10, it's the Czech Republic vs Estonia (group 3).

So lots of Balkan, Baltic and Nordic interest to begin with. Of course every game is on EHFTV, and you can watch more than one match at once!

17:28

The EHF 'Respect Your Talent' programme helps foster the development of young players - and eight alumni will be playing for their senior national teams in the qualifiers over the next couple of days. Find out more about them here, and watch out tonight for Serbia's Stefan Dodic and Milos Kos, Oli Mittun and Hakun West av Teigum of the Faroe Islands, Georgia's Nikoloz Kalandadze, and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic.