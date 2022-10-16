Sunday 16 October - 13.30

Hello and welcome to our live blog for all the action in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup 2024 match between Sweden and Denmark.

We had a taste of what is to come today, with two superb matches on Saturday.

In round 1 every home team won, so can the victors extend their advantage by winning away, or can this weeks home teams close the gap?