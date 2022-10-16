20221016 LTU SUI 4 X3
LIVE BLOG: Race to EHF EURO2024 continues with round 2 qualifiers

16 October 2022, 12:00

The road to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany continues with round 2 of the qualifiers, while the EHF EURO Cup 2024 is in full swing. The live blog follows all the action in the 16 matches across Europe.

Sunday 16 October - 13.30

Hello and welcome to our live blog for all the action in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup 2024 match between Sweden and Denmark. 

We had a taste of what is to come today, with two superb matches on Saturday. 

In round 1 every home team won, so can the victors extend their advantage by winning away, or can this weeks home teams close the gap? 

15.10

There's sharp finishes, and then there is this effort from Switzerland's Lenny Rubin

20221016HSBVIGE3 X3

14.48

A cheeky lobbed penalty by Latvia's number 2 Nikita Pancenko brings the scoring to an end in the first half and just for good measure keeper Edgards Kuksa pulls off an impressive save to keep his team in contention.

Latvia 9:13 Poland 

14.43

It is half-time between Belgium and Croatia, so why not catch up with the first half highlights...

 

14.37

We're at the break between Israel and the Czech Republic, and the visitors lead. 

Israel 10:16 Czech Republic

14.27

Half-time in the first of our 16 matches today, and both away teams are in the ascendancy. 

Belgium 13: 15 Croatia

Lithuania 11:17 Switzerland

14.15

It didn't take long for some outstanding displays. Have a look at Switzerland keeper Nikola Portner making the difficult look easy. 

14.12

Here's a great competition that any handball fan would want to win. Just head to our Euro Twitter feed to find out how you can get hold of some outstanding prizes. Good luck!

13.59

Very nearly time for our next match which pits Israel up against the Czech Republic. Then at 14.10 i is Latvia facing Poland. 

Don't forget to head to EHFTV.com to keep up with all the action. 

20211231 695560 X4
20221016 LAT POL 5 X2
20221016 LAT POL 22 X2
20221016 LAT POL 21 X3

13.43

13.35

While we're waiting for today's action to start, and it is starting very soon, why not catch up on yesterday's EURO 2024 Qualifier and the EURO Cup 2024 match. 

20221015 ESP GER Pérez De Vargas 1
20221015 EST ISL (53)
20221015 ESP GER Pérez De Vargas 1
161022 Mwol 0026
