LIVE BLOG: Race to EHF EURO2024 continues with round 2 qualifiers
The road to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany continues with round 2 of the qualifiers, while the EHF EURO Cup 2024 is in full swing. The live blog follows all the action in the 16 matches across Europe.
- round 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers & EHF EURO Cup 2024. 18 matches in total — 16 qualifiers, 2 EHF EURO Cup games
- on Saturdy in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, Iceland defeated Estonia in the highlight match
- also on Saturday, Spain edged out Germany by one point in the EHF EURO Cup
- Read the preview of the round of matches to find out what we have in store today
- Belgium v Croatia, and Lithuania v Switzerland are the first two EURO 2024 qualifiers, starting at 13.45 (CEST). Sweden host Denmark in the EURO Cup 2024 at 16.00 (CEST)
Sunday 16 October - 13.30
Hello and welcome to our live blog for all the action in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup 2024 match between Sweden and Denmark.
We had a taste of what is to come today, with two superb matches on Saturday.
In round 1 every home team won, so can the victors extend their advantage by winning away, or can this weeks home teams close the gap?
15.10
There's sharp finishes, and then there is this effort from Switzerland's Lenny Rubin
14.48
A cheeky lobbed penalty by Latvia's number 2 Nikita Pancenko brings the scoring to an end in the first half and just for good measure keeper Edgards Kuksa pulls off an impressive save to keep his team in contention.
14.43
It is half-time between Belgium and Croatia, so why not catch up with the first half highlights...
14.37
We're at the break between Israel and the Czech Republic, and the visitors lead.
14.27
Half-time in the first of our 16 matches today, and both away teams are in the ascendancy.
14.15
It didn't take long for some outstanding displays. Have a look at Switzerland keeper Nikola Portner making the difficult look easy.
14.12
13.59
Very nearly time for our next match which pits Israel up against the Czech Republic. Then at 14.10 i is Latvia facing Poland.
13.43
13.35
While we're waiting for today's action to start, and it is starting very soon, why not catch up on yesterday's EURO 2024 Qualifier and the EURO Cup 2024 match.