19:17

10 minutes played in Luxembourg and Türkiye have control at 5:1, mainly thanks to three saves from goalkeeper Taner Günay. Taner sits on a whopping rate of 75 per cent at this point in the game, and has clearly opened the door for his team to create an advantage at the other end of the court.

Over in Poland, the home side have reduced the distance a little, but only a little — it's 34:26 to France with seven minutes to go. It seems the current Olympic champions have the two points all but locked up. Wing Dylan Nahi has reached an enormous 10-goal tally, while right back Dika Mem now counts six in his account.

In the EHF EURO Cup clash in Sweden, it's a low-scorer so far, with right back Imanol Garciandia levelling at 2:2 just before the eight-minute mark. He has scored both Spain's goals, and his direct counterpart on Sweden's left back, Eric Johansson, has netted both the Scandinavian side's goals as well.

19:07

It's time for the first of the EHF EURO Cup games this round, with Sweden vs Spain throwing off in three minutes. Catch it live on EHFTV.

This is a rematch of some big games still fairly fresh in memory, including the final of the EHF EURO 2022 and more recently the bronze-medal game at the January World Championship. Sweden won the EURO final, while Spain took the bronze medal on Sweden's turf in Stockholm, 39:36.

Overall, the teams have met 29 times before, with Spain winning 14 games and Sweden 15.

So far in the EHF EURO Cup, Sweden have won both games — against Denmark and Germany — and Spain have won one, versus Germany.

19:02

It is a sombre moment for Türkiye, who are playing their first official match since the devastating earthquake in early February. The team lost their captain Cemal Kütahya in the earthquake, along with Kütahya's family.

Alongside his role as captain of the indoor team, Kütahya was captain of the beach handball national team and the top scorer at the 2019 and 2021 Beach EUROs. He reached over 150 caps for Türkiye overall.

18:55

We are back for the second half of Poland vs France, with France remaining clearly in charge four minutes into the period, at 24:14. It's crunchtime for Poland now — if they are to dig themselves out of this deep hole, it's time to start, so the next minutes are crucial as the home side target a comeback.

And it's almost time for the third match of the day to begin: Luxembourg vs Türkiye, at 19:00 CET. Watch it on EHFTV.

18:38 HALF-TIME UPDATE: POLAND VS FRANCE 11:22

France look very much on track to clinch their third win of the qualifiers, with a lead of more than 10 goals at the break. Can Poland turn this around?

18:30

It's not looking good for Poland as we near the end of the first half — with six minutes to go before the break, the home side trail 10:17.

France wing Dylan Nahi and back Dika Mem are the leading scorers of the game, with four goals apiece — and Mem at a rate of 100% accuracy.

France have a far higher shooting percentage in general, with a rate of 76 per cent to Poland's 52 per cent. At this point, Poland have missed 10 shots.

18:05

Early stages in Gdansk and France have pulled away, with Dylan Nahi taking the score to 4:1 on a fast break just before the four-minute mark.

As Poland work to get their engines running, let's take a look at what's coming up next: Luxembourg vs Türkiye.

Both teams are on the hunt for their first win of the qualifiers — and Luxembourg are hoping for their first victory in the EHF EURO Qualifiers since 2002.

The historical record favours Türkiye, as they have won five of the six previous matches against Luxembourg, including the last four games.

17:48

It's time to tune in on EHFTV for Poland vs France!

And once we're up and running with that match, it's non-stop action coming your way for the rest of the night.

Qualifiers:

19:00 CET Luxembourg vs Türkiye

19:30 CET Netherlands vs Croatia

20:00 CET Faroe Islands vs Romania

20:10 CET Belgium vs Greece

20:15 CET Kosovo vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

20:15 CET Czech Republic vs Iceland

EHF EURO Cup:

19:10 CET Sweden vs Spain

17:28

One match down but the action for today is very much only just started — seven games are still coming up, with the next at 18:00 CET: Poland vs France.

Both teams enter the game with two wins from two games so far, which means some first points are set to be dropped in this clash. France are on top of group 8, just ahead of Poland, due to goal difference.

The teams met very recently, for the opening game of the Men's World Championship in January, with France taking a 26:24 victory. France reached the final for the eighth time overall, taking the silver medal after losing the trophy game to Denmark, while Poland ranked 15th.

In the overall mutual history between the two, France have won eight times in 14 games — notably, six of the last seven matches.

France are missing wing Hugo Descat due to injury, but welcome back Timothey N'Guessan, Aymeric Minne and Karl Konan.

Retour en images sur la prépa des BLEUS avant 🇵🇱⚡🇫🇷#BleuetFier pic.twitter.com/nAg9YQNLL9 — Equipes de France de Handball (@FRAHandball) March 8, 2023

16:45

Make sure you stick with us right here on the Live Blog, over on EHFTV and across our social media channels, as we have 7 more matches on the way this evening from the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers!

The first of which is a repeat of the opening match from January's World Championship... Poland vs France at 18:00 CET!

16:36

Here are the stats for the match and the scorer list!

Georgia raced into an early lead and never looked back, securing their first two points of phase 2 of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

They are now two points shy of Hungary and Switzerland in group 6

16:31

FULL-TIME

The lead stays at 14 as Georgia win this one handsomely!

16:26

Lithuania grab their first goal for quite a few minutes, but the lead is still a huge 14!

Georgia will secure just their second ever win over the Lithuanians!

16:19

Nothing seems to have gone right for Lithuania this afternoon... even this 7m attempt cannoned back off the crossbar!

Just under 8 minutes to go in this one and the points are in the bag for Georgia

16:14

Giorgi Tskhovrebadze leads the scoring as we approach the final 10 minutes of the match! He has 10 from 12 shots thus far!

No Lithuanian player has scored more than 2!

16:05

This effort was well saved, but Lithuania will have to do much more to get back into this tie!

15:57

Here are some of the best images from the first 30 minutes, in which Georgia showed what they are made of!

They haven't let up early in the second half, extending the lead to 20:9