LIVE BLOG: Six games live now; Türkiye take first points
16 games feature in round 3 of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, including Thursday's highlight match between Switzerland and Hungary. The EHF EURO Cup also continues, with two games.
- LIVE NOW: qualifiers — Netherlands vs Croatia, Faroe Islands vs Romania, Belgium vs Greece, Kosovo vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, Czech Republic vs Iceland; EHF EURO Cup — Sweden vs Spain. WATCH
- so far on Wednesday: Poland vs France 28:38, Luxembourg vs Türkiye 29:30
- on Thursday, eight more games, with Italy vs Latvia getting the action underway at 16:00 CET and the round Highlight match Switzerland vs Hungary at 19:00 CET
- EHF EURO Cup matches on Wednesday (Sweden vs Spain) and on Thursday (Denmark vs Germany at 20:45 CET)
read the round preview and check the current standings.
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday night
Wednesday 8 March
20:32
Five minutes into the second half in Eindhoven and the situation has changed completely, with the Netherlands outscoring Croatia 5:1 in this half to open a 20:14 lead. Not the dream debut for new coach Goran Perkovac so far, but it's far from over yet.
Meanwhile in Luxembourg, we are down to the final 30 seconds and the score is level at 29:29...will the points here be split or will one team celebrate their first win? Türkiye have possession and therefore the game in their hands.
20:20
Luxembourg have staged a great comeback on the home court, and now find themselves just one goal behind Türkiye, 23:24, as the last 10 minutes begin.
Meanwhile, in the early stages in the Faroe Islands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Kosovo, it's a mixed bag. Faroe Islands have a narrow advantage over Romania at 8:7 in the 17th minute, having led from the fifth minute on. In Belgium, the home team are behind 1:4 at the 10-minute mark, with Greece enjoying a much stronger start.
Six minutes in in Czech Republic, Iceland have the edge at 2:1. Kosovo are also behind their visitors, with Bosnia-Herzegovina in front 4:2.
20:15 HALF-TIME UPDATE: NETHERLANDS VS CROATIA 15:13
68 per cent vs 65 per cent shooting efficiency, 44 per cent vs 43 per cent attacking efficiency, and six saves per side — the almost equal key stats reflect the tight score board, which sees the home side in front by two at the break.
20:05
As the action unfolds all over Europe, three more games are about to join the fray: Belgium vs Greece at 20:10 CET, then at 20:15 CET Kosovo vs Bosnia-Herzegovina and Czech Republic vs Iceland.
20:02
A tight clash is unfolding in Eindhoven, where Netherlands and Croatia are level at 13:13 in the last minutes of the first half.
Croatia have one of the best records in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, with an 82.7 per cent win rate overall — 48 victories in 58 matches. Croatia are the group 5 leaders at this stage, with four points, while the Netherlands have two thanks to a victory over Belgium.
19:55
Up to the Faroe Islands now, where the home side are taking on Romania. Faroe Islands have yet to gain any points in the qualifiers, and enter the game at the bottom of group 4. Romania are second in the group on two points ahead of this clash.

19:48 HALF-TIME UPDATE: SWEDEN VS SPAIN 13:12
The EHF EURO Cup action between the two most recent EHF EURO champions is delivering a thriller, with Sweden holding a one-goal edge at half-time against Spain.
19:44 HALF-TIME UPDATE: LUXEMBOURG VS TÜRKIYE 10:14
Türkiye go to the break with a four-goal lead after staying steadily in front through the first half, with their clearest advantage at five goals.
19:31 RESULT: POLAND VS FRANCE 28:38
France leave no doubt, taking a big win and a two-point souvenir home from Poland. It is Poland's first loss of the qualifiers, leaving the home side on four points while France move up to the maximum six.
19:26
Lucky for the four-screen feature on EHFTV.com, because we're about to be treated to another 60 minutes of promising action, with Netherlands hosting Croatia at 19:30 CET.
It will be the debut for new coach Goran Perkovac, who replaced Hrvoje Horvat on Croatia's bench following a ninth-place finish for the side at the World Championship.
Croatia have never lost to Netherlands, with two wins and one draw in the mutual record.
19:17
10 minutes played in Luxembourg and Türkiye have control at 5:1, mainly thanks to three saves from goalkeeper Taner Günay. Taner sits on a whopping rate of 75 per cent at this point in the game, and has clearly opened the door for his team to create an advantage at the other end of the court.
Over in Poland, the home side have reduced the distance a little, but only a little — it's 34:26 to France with seven minutes to go. It seems the current Olympic champions have the two points all but locked up. Wing Dylan Nahi has reached an enormous 10-goal tally, while right back Dika Mem now counts six in his account.
In the EHF EURO Cup clash in Sweden, it's a low-scorer so far, with right back Imanol Garciandia levelling at 2:2 just before the eight-minute mark. He has scored both Spain's goals, and his direct counterpart on Sweden's left back, Eric Johansson, has netted both the Scandinavian side's goals as well.
19:07
It's time for the first of the EHF EURO Cup games this round, with Sweden vs Spain throwing off in three minutes. Catch it live on EHFTV.
This is a rematch of some big games still fairly fresh in memory, including the final of the EHF EURO 2022 and more recently the bronze-medal game at the January World Championship. Sweden won the EURO final, while Spain took the bronze medal on Sweden's turf in Stockholm, 39:36.
Overall, the teams have met 29 times before, with Spain winning 14 games and Sweden 15.
So far in the EHF EURO Cup, Sweden have won both games — against Denmark and Germany — and Spain have won one, versus Germany.
19:02
It is a sombre moment for Türkiye, who are playing their first official match since the devastating earthquake in early February. The team lost their captain Cemal Kütahya in the earthquake, along with Kütahya's family.
Alongside his role as captain of the indoor team, Kütahya was captain of the beach handball national team and the top scorer at the 2019 and 2021 Beach EUROs. He reached over 150 caps for Türkiye overall.
18:55
We are back for the second half of Poland vs France, with France remaining clearly in charge four minutes into the period, at 24:14. It's crunchtime for Poland now — if they are to dig themselves out of this deep hole, it's time to start, so the next minutes are crucial as the home side target a comeback.
And it's almost time for the third match of the day to begin: Luxembourg vs Türkiye, at 19:00 CET.
18:38 HALF-TIME UPDATE: POLAND VS FRANCE 11:22
France look very much on track to clinch their third win of the qualifiers, with a lead of more than 10 goals at the break. Can Poland turn this around?
18:30
It's not looking good for Poland as we near the end of the first half — with six minutes to go before the break, the home side trail 10:17.
France wing Dylan Nahi and back Dika Mem are the leading scorers of the game, with four goals apiece — and Mem at a rate of 100% accuracy.
France have a far higher shooting percentage in general, with a rate of 76 per cent to Poland's 52 per cent. At this point, Poland have missed 10 shots.
18:05
Early stages in Gdansk and France have pulled away, with Dylan Nahi taking the score to 4:1 on a fast break just before the four-minute mark.
As Poland work to get their engines running, let's take a look at what's coming up next: Luxembourg vs Türkiye.
Both teams are on the hunt for their first win of the qualifiers — and Luxembourg are hoping for their first victory in the EHF EURO Qualifiers since 2002.
The historical record favours Türkiye, as they have won five of the six previous matches against Luxembourg, including the last four games.
17:48
It's time to tune in on EHFTV for Poland vs France!
And once we're up and running with that match, it's non-stop action coming your way for the rest of the night.
Qualifiers:
- 19:00 CET Luxembourg vs Türkiye
- 19:30 CET Netherlands vs Croatia
- 20:00 CET Faroe Islands vs Romania
- 20:10 CET Belgium vs Greece
- 20:15 CET Kosovo vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
- 20:15 CET Czech Republic vs Iceland
EHF EURO Cup:
- 19:10 CET Sweden vs Spain
17:28
One match down but the action for today is very much only just started — seven games are still coming up, with the next at 18:00 CET: Poland vs France.
Both teams enter the game with two wins from two games so far, which means some first points are set to be dropped in this clash. France are on top of group 8, just ahead of Poland, due to goal difference.
The teams met very recently, for the opening game of the Men's World Championship in January, with France taking a 26:24 victory. France reached the final for the eighth time overall, taking the silver medal after losing the trophy game to Denmark, while Poland ranked 15th.
In the overall mutual history between the two, France have won eight times in 14 games — notably, six of the last seven matches.
France are missing wing Hugo Descat due to injury, but welcome back Timothey N'Guessan, Aymeric Minne and Karl Konan.
16:45
Make sure you stick with us right here on the Live Blog, as we have 7 more matches on the way this evening from the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers!

The first of which is a repeat of the opening match from January's World Championship... Poland vs France at 18:00 CET!
The first of which is a repeat of the opening match from January's World Championship... Poland vs France at 18:00 CET!
16:36
Here are the stats for the match and the scorer list!
Georgia raced into an early lead and never looked back, securing their first two points of phase 2 of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers
They are now two points shy of Hungary and Switzerland in group 6
16:31
FULL-TIME
The lead stays at 14 as Georgia win this one handsomely!
16:26
Lithuania grab their first goal for quite a few minutes, but the lead is still a huge 14!
Georgia will secure just their second ever win over the Lithuanians!
16:19
Nothing seems to have gone right for Lithuania this afternoon... even this 7m attempt cannoned back off the crossbar!
Just under 8 minutes to go in this one and the points are in the bag for Georgia
16:14
Giorgi Tskhovrebadze leads the scoring as we approach the final 10 minutes of the match! He has 10 from 12 shots thus far!
No Lithuanian player has scored more than 2!
16:05
This effort was well saved, but Lithuania will have to do much more to get back into this tie!
15:57
Here are some of the best images from the first 30 minutes, in which Georgia showed what they are made of!
They haven't let up early in the second half, extending the lead to 20:9
15:51
We are back underway in Tbilisi!
15:37
HALF-TIME
Georgia are NOT playing like a team who went pointless in the first two rounds of phase 2!
They lead by nine at the break
15:30
Lithuania have found the way to goal again but it's still one-way traffic in Tbilisi!
Georgia are now 14:5 up.
15:22
A time-out didn't help the visitors, who have still scored just 3 in the opening 18 minutes!
15:13
Plenty for the home support to enjoy so far!
Georgia finished off this attack to take a 9:3 lead
14:55
Round 3 throws off in just five minutes over on EHFTV!
Head there now for live action of Georgia vs Lithuania (geo-restrictions apply), or stay right here for live updates!
14:45
Something has to give this afternoon, as neither side has picked up a point in group 6 after two matches each so far.
14:30
We couldn't wait any longer for round 3 of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and thankfully our first match of the day is throwing-off in just 30 minutes time!
Tbilisi is our first port of call for the match between Georgia and Lithuania.
13:00
Since the last round of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, several teams played at the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship. Denmark secured another crown there, ahead of France and Spain on the podium.
Now it's time for the 32 teams hoping to secure a spot at the next big international tournament to resume the fight for places, in round 3 of qualification. A number have changed coach after the world championship - could that shake up the form books? We'll find out over the next couple of days.
There's lots to look forward to, with eight Qualifiers games both today and tomorrow, plus the EHF EURO Cup featuring EHF EURO 2022 medallists Sweden, Spain and Denmark and 2024 hosts Germany. Here's today's schedule and the all-important round preview.