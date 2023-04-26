18:38 | RESULT

Congrats to Croatia! They secure their place at the final tournament with a clear win in Greece, thanks to a strong second half and thanks to Luka Cindric netting nine times.

And what a match in Türkiye: goals galore! Portugal were already qualified and this result does not affect the group 1 standings.

18:35

A last team timeout. Croatia are not going to give this away, they lead by four (29:25) with less than two minutes left. That ticket to Germany is in the pocket!

18:26

Luka Cindric scores eight to guide Croatia to a comprehensive lead in Greece, 26:22, with six minutes on the clock. Remember, the winner of this match will secure their place at the final tournament in Germany.

18:04 | RESULT

Austria were already qualified, but are now trying to qualify from group 4 with six wins from six matches. So far so good, with a strong performance in Bucharest. Their THW Kiel star Nikola Bilyk the best shooter of the game, with seven goals. And Romania? They must wait...

17:53

An interesting clash in Chalkida, where unheralded Greece can stamp their ticket to the EHF EURO by beating Croatia. And the other way around, too.

Croatia were ahead early on before Greece gained a bit of control and had a 3:0 run to go 6:4 up, later 8:6. But the teams are all square when they start the second half right now.

Watch those decisive 30 minutes live on EHFTV!

17:44 | HALF-TIME UPDATES

17:31 | RESULT

No troubles for Switzerland, who close in on their EHF EURO berth but are not officially there yet. Let's see and wait what Hungary do in Lithuania on Thursday. Lenny Rubin leads with six for Switzerland, Nikoloz Kalandadze also nets six for the hosts.

The Swiss have extended their lead thanks to some spectacular saves from Nikola Portner! 👀#ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/eGdJms4hul — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 26, 2023

17:19 | HALF-TIME UPDATE

17:11

Now, with the first four matches in round 5 running, let's quickly get you up to date on the qualification status for the EHF EURO 2024.

The final tournament will have 24 participants. Already confirmed have been nine teams:

host nation: Germany

Germany EHF EURO 2022 top 3: Spain, Sweden, Denmark

Spain, Sweden, Denmark qualifiers: Portugal (from group 1), Austria (4), Hungary (6), Slovenia (7), France (8)

So, we still have 15 tickets up for grabs: maybe a few tonight, some tomorrow, but ultimately on Sunday.

16:56

Two more matches get rolling at 17:00 CEST, including the group 5 clash between Greece and Croatia. The situation is clear here: whoever win this match book their ticket to Germany!

16:50

In group 4, Romania have taken an 11:9 lead over Austria just past the halfway point of the first half. Austria have already secured their place at the final tournament, Romania are trying to join them...