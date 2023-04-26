LIVE BLOG: Round 5 in full flow; Croatia secures berth
More teams can earn their berth for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in round 5 of the qualifiers on Wednesday and Thursday, before the full lineup will be confirmed this weekend. Highlight matches of round 5 are Faroe Islands vs Ukraine on Wednesday at 20:00 CEST and Italy vs Poland on Thursday at 18:00 CEST.
- round 5 of Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers & Men's EHF EURO Cup 2024
- already qualified: Germany (hosts), Spain, Sweden, Denmark (top 3 of EHF EURO 2022), Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, and France
- nine qualifiers on Wednesday, including the Highlight Match Faroe Islands vs Ukraine at 20:00 CEST
- seven qualifiers on Thursday, including the Highlight Match Italy vs Poland at 18:00 CEST
- two EHF EURO Cup matches on Thursday
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV
- check the group standings in the qualifiers and the group standings in the EHF EURO Cup, and read the round preview
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday; all photos courtesy of the respective home team
Wednesday 26 April 2023
18:38 | RESULT
- group 5: Greece vs Croatia 26:31 (10:10)
- group 1: Türkiye vs Portugal 35:37 (14:19)
Congrats to Croatia! They secure their place at the final tournament with a clear win in Greece, thanks to a strong second half and thanks to Luka Cindric netting nine times.
And what a match in Türkiye: goals galore! Portugal were already qualified and this result does not affect the group 1 standings.
18:35
A last team timeout. Croatia are not going to give this away, they lead by four (29:25) with less than two minutes left. That ticket to Germany is in the pocket!
18:26
Luka Cindric scores eight to guide Croatia to a comprehensive lead in Greece, 26:22, with six minutes on the clock. Remember, the winner of this match will secure their place at the final tournament in Germany.
18:04 | RESULT
- group 4: Romania vs Austria 30:35 (17:19)
Austria were already qualified, but are now trying to qualify from group 4 with six wins from six matches. So far so good, with a strong performance in Bucharest. Their THW Kiel star Nikola Bilyk the best shooter of the game, with seven goals. And Romania? They must wait...
17:53
An interesting clash in Chalkida, where unheralded Greece can stamp their ticket to the EHF EURO by beating Croatia. And the other way around, too.
Croatia were ahead early on before Greece gained a bit of control and had a 3:0 run to go 6:4 up, later 8:6. But the teams are all square when they start the second half right now.
Watch those decisive 30 minutes live on EHFTV!
17:44 | HALF-TIME UPDATES
- group 5: Greece vs Croatia 10:10
- group 1: Türkiye vs Portugal 14:19
17:31 | RESULT
- group 6: Georgia vs Switzerland 19:26 (11:14)
No troubles for Switzerland, who close in on their EHF EURO berth but are not officially there yet. Let's see and wait what Hungary do in Lithuania on Thursday. Lenny Rubin leads with six for Switzerland, Nikoloz Kalandadze also nets six for the hosts.
17:19 | HALF-TIME UPDATE
- group 4: Romania vs Austria 17:19
17:11
Now, with the first four matches in round 5 running, let's quickly get you up to date on the qualification status for the EHF EURO 2024.
The final tournament will have 24 participants. Already confirmed have been nine teams:
- host nation: Germany
- EHF EURO 2022 top 3: Spain, Sweden, Denmark
- qualifiers: Portugal (from group 1), Austria (4), Hungary (6), Slovenia (7), France (8)
So, we still have 15 tickets up for grabs: maybe a few tonight, some tomorrow, but ultimately on Sunday.
16:56
Two more matches get rolling at 17:00 CEST, including the group 5 clash between Greece and Croatia. The situation is clear here: whoever win this match book their ticket to Germany!
16:50
In group 4, Romania have taken an 11:9 lead over Austria just past the halfway point of the first half. Austria have already secured their place at the final tournament, Romania are trying to join them...
16:42 | HALF-TIME UPDATE
- group 6: Georgia vs Switzerland 11:14
15:55
We are about to throw off round 5! Georgia and Switzerland have the honours to open the round with their group 6 match. Switzerland might book their ticket, if they win and if Hungary beat Lithuania in the other group game.
Like all matches: Tune in to EHFTV to watch the action live!
15:41
When there is a lot at stake, the best player stand up and guide their team to success. So, who will be those key players in the qualifiers these days? EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has selected the following seven:
15:24
Two busy nights are ahead of us, an no better way to get fully prepared than reading the extensive round preview from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan.
15:15
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup!
We are about to throw off round 5, the penultimate round on the road to Germany, with a packed scheduled for today and tomorrow – actually, we need to two visuals to display all matches coming up: