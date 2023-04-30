20:08

As for Georgia, they earned their first ever berth with a stunning win at Hungary, 31:30, in stunning fashion: on a last-second penalty from Giorgi Tskhovrebadze!

How much more drama do you want?!

🇬🇪 Giorgi Tskhovrebadze sends Georgia to their first EHF EURO in history with a last-second penalty!!

20:04

With all 24 participants now confirmed, we can congratulate three teams on their EHF EURO debut next January:

Faroe Islands

Greece

Georgia

They all made it through as the third-ranked team from the group (3, 5, 6 respectively). Welcome!

And not quite debutants, but also great to see Romania back at an EHF EURO final tournament for the first time since 1996.

19:52

We took a few minutes to double-check all calculations, but here we go...

Teams qualified for the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

Group 1: First POR, second MKD

Group 2: First NOR, second SRB

Group 3: First ISL, second CZE

Group 4: First AUT, second ROU, third FAR

Group 5: First NED, second CRO, third GRE

Group 6: First HUN, second SUI, third GEO

Group 7: First SLO, second BIH, third MNE

Group 8: First FRA; second POL directly qualified: GER (hosts), SWE, ESP, DEN (EHF EURO 2022 top 3)

19:36

Some more confirmed results for you:

Netherlands beat Greece 32:26 to win group 5; Croatia (beating Belgium, 34:29) finish this group in second

Bosnia Hercegovina beat Montenegro 25:23 and are through as the second-ranked team of group 7, behind Slovenia (who defeated Kosovo 33:25)

19:27

Norway in group 2 and Iceland in group 3, both already qualified, are now confirmed as the winners of their groups, after beating Finland 32:23 and Estonia 30:23, respectively. Congrats!

19:21

In the other direct duels between teams in the race for a top two spot in their group, Türkiye looking good with a 24:21 lead at North Macedonia in group 1; in group 4, Ukraine are leading Romania 27:22 in the closing stages; and in group 7, Bosnia Herzegovina are 23:19 up in Montenegro.

19:17

It is 26:18 – Netherlands are on the brink of their third straight qualification for the EHF EURO. Kay Smits with nine goals the leading scorer, but it certainly is not just him:

19:02

Netherlands hit the 20-goal mark against Greece: 20:12 after six minutes in the second half. They have enough with a draw to go through, but a victory would see them win group 5.