Live blog: Georgia vs Bosnia in tight Qualifiers match

Live blog: Georgia vs Bosnia in tight Qualifiers match

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
13 March 2025, 14:30

Round 3 of phase 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers continues on Thursday, with eight more games including the Highlight Match between Austria and Germany.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14:50

Other games to keep an eye on today include the group 4 clash between Serbia and Spain. Spain top the group with four points from two wins, while Serbia lost to Italy and have two points. Also in group 4, Italy are hoping to keep the momentum going with another win against Latvia as they hunt for only their second appearance at an EHF EURO. Italy had a fantastic World Championship in January and are definitely on the rise.

Portugal are another side coming off a superb World Championship, and want to capitalise on that with another win against Poland to keep themselves top of group 8. 

Meanwhile, Kosovo host Ukraine in the first international meeting between the two. Ukraine were the top-scoring side from the first two rounds and have two points; a win would keep them level with the Netherlands who now have four points after their win against Ukraine in round 1 and draws against Kosovo and the Faroe Islands. 

14:40

The Highlight Match between Austria and Germany at 18:00 CET will be live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply). That game will get extra coverage on our digital channels, so make sure you're following on Facebook, Instagram and X

So far, Germany have won both their Qualifiers matches, beating Switzerland and Türkiye, while Austria beat Türkiye and drew with Switzerland. Austria's coach Aleš Pajovic will know many of the opposition well, as he is now the head coach at SG Flensburg-Handewitt. And of course the two teams had a thrilling draw at the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, so we're expecting fireworks!

14:30

It's day 2 of the third round of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and we're starting nice and early as Georgia host Bosnia and Herzegovina in group 3. Currently, Georgia have zero points and Bosnia and Herzegovina two after they beat Greece. 

Later on it's the Highlight Match of this round, with Austria hosting Olympic silver medallists Germany. Read all about the day's action in the preview!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Harz 241107 062
EHF EURO

Austria and Germany meet in exciting round 3 Highlight Match

DAY PREVIEW: Spain will be tested in Serbia, while five teams aim for their first Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers points on Thursday

2 days ago
EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary KA100303 EM
Previous Article Debutants, young stars and high scores at Women's EHF EURO 2024

Latest news

More News