17:50

Also tonight, it's round five of the EHF EURO Cup 2026. All four teams are in action, starting with Norway vs Denmark, followed by Sweden vs France. That game is tonight's Highlight Match, and if France win, they have clinched the EHF EURO Cup with five victories from five games.

17:40

In round 4, four teams secured their spots at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, and are now just looking to maintain their records in the final two rounds. These were Iceland, Slovenia, Croatia and Portugal. All but Portugal are in action tonight. That could make this round particularly exciting, with close rankings in several groups - and remember, the four best third-placed teams will qualify alongside the top two teams from each of the eight groups.

17:30

Welcome back to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! Phase 2 concludes this weekend, and tonight teams begin their round 5 matches. Lithuania, Hungary and Germany can all secure their tickets for the final tournament if they can pick up at least one point tonight.

To start the evening's live blog, check out the day preview.