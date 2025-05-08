Live blog: Israel and Poland level; Greece lead Georgia

Live blog: Israel and Poland level; Greece lead Georgia

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
08 May 2025, 14:15

Following an action-packed opening day of round 5 on Wednesday, nine more games in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are on the schedule for Thursday

 

Thursday 8 May

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Minute-by-minute coverage of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers.

14:57

Throw-off on day two of round 5 is just moments away! Tune in now on EHFTV or follow the live stats here: 

14:49

We could hardly be starting with two more promising clashes, as both the reverse legs between the four teams first on court were as close as could be. 

When Georgia hosted Greece in round 1, Greece won 27:26. That was both the only win for Greece so far in the qualifiers and one of Georgia's two losses. Georgia have never beaten Greece in an official match. 

The round 1 encounter between Poland and Israel saw a 32:32 draw, with Israel leading at half-time. Israel have beaten Poland only once in seven previous games, and that result was also close, at 25:24 in the EHF EURO 2018 Qualifiers. 

14:39

While we wait for throw-off, let's look briefly ahead to the round 5 Highlight Match: Italy vs Spain, which will be streamed on EHFTV with English commentary and begins at 19:00 CEST. Either team could qualify for the final tournament tonight, although Italy rely on Serbia's result against Latvia as well. 

Italy are in a position they have never been before — coming into the last two rounds as group leaders with only one loss behind them. That loss was by the narrowest of margins: 31:30 against Spain in round 1. The performance in round 1 set the tone for what has been a great campaign for Italy — one that could end with them qualifying for the EURO for the first time. Italy have played it once before, in 1998, but they were directly qualified as hosts.

We caught up with Italy wing Leo Prantner, who will also feature at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 with Füchse Berlin in June. Now, he hopes to secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026. 

Read the feature below!  

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250316 ITA LAT Prantner2
EHF EURO

Prantner: “We have the possibility to win against bigger tea…

FEATURE: Italy enter the last rounds of EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers as group leaders — and their return to the EURO feeling within reach

yesterday
20241110 ITA SRB Anthemita2
My father played, for example, the last European Championship with Italy. He also played the last World Championship with Italy, but after this, Italy didn't play any World Championship or any European Championship, so I think it would be the same situation like now with the World Championship. And it really would mean a lot for us — a lot, a lot, a lot.
Leo Prantner
Right wing, Italy

14:34

Today's action opens with two matches throwing off at 15:00 CEST: 

While every point is important and all four sides are still in the race for the final tournament, Georgia are in the spotlight, as they have the chance to be the next to qualify. A victory over Greece will take Georgia to the EURO. 

14:20

Good afternoon and welcome to another exciting day of Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! We are into round 5 of 6, and that means it is well and truly the business end of the qualification phase — some teams will celebrate and others will be left waiting for next time.

After Germany, Hungary and Czechia clinched their berths at the tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden yesterday, 13 places at the EURO remain.

Let's get started with some reading — below, find the day preview, the review of Wednesday's qualifiers, and the review of the latest EHF EURO Cup 2026 games, also played yesterday. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Q 8826
EHF EURO

Crunch time in Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

DAY PREVIEW: Several teams aim to secure qualification, while others fight to keep their Men's EHF EURO 2026 hopes alive in a decisive penul…

yesterday
20250507 SUI Gerfirsthalf (5)
EHF EURO

Germany, Hungary and Czechia join EHF EURO 2026 line-up

DAY REVIEW: Seven matches opened round 5 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on Wednesday, with three sides confirming their places

yesterday
20250507 SWE FRA 046
EHF EURO

France lock up EHF EURO Cup title; Denmark overpower Norway

ROUND REVIEW: The penultimate round of the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2026 saw an emphatic win for Denmark and a nail-biting one for France

yesterday
Bild (2) (1)
Previous Article 10th ball design marks 10th season of cooperation with SELECT Sport

Latest news

More News