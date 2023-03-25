LIVE BLOG: FTC and Odense secure the QF tickets; two more games coming up Sunday
The time has finally arrived for us to find out which four teams will join CSM Bucuresti, Metz, Vipers Kristiansand, and Györ in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women.
- on Saturday, FTC managed to defeat Buducnost 27:22, while the match between Odense and Storhamar ended with a draw (30:30)
- with these results, FTC (v. Metz) and Odense (v. Györ) have managed to secure quarter-finals tickets
- Sunday is reserved for the games between Esbjerg and Brest Bretagne (14.00 CET), as well as the duel in Bucharest between Rapid and Krim (16.00 CET)
- in what will be their 300th match in the competition, Krim Ljubljana will be aiming to make the best use of their home win over Rapid, and secure the next stage
- all matches live on EHF TV (geo-restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY, 25 MARCH 2023
20:27
And with that, we're bringing our EHF Champions League Women Playoffs live coverage for the day to a close. We hope you enjoyed it!
Tomorrow, we have another interesting day ahead of us! Live blog will be active from 13.00 CET, and the matches start at 14.00 CET! See you then, and have a great night ahead!
20:17
Tomorrow, we have two more second legs of the EHF Champions League Women coming up!
After a five-goal home win over Rapid Bucuresti, Krim will travel to the Romanian capital hoping to achieve a result that would help them book a quarter-final spot. In our MOTW, Esbjerg will host Brest Bretagne after the Danish team managed to secure a three-goal win on the road exactly a week ago.
20:12
As we're slowly bringing our daily EHF Champions League Women Playoffs coverage to a close, feel free to check out our articles where you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about the matches we've seen today!
20:00
With the second match of the day behind us, it is once again time to have a quick look at some of the best photos. Coming to you straight from Odense, Denmark!
19:50
With these two results, we now know two quarter-final matchups of this season's EHF Champions League Women - FTC is going to face Metz, and Odense will play against Györ. First legs of the quarter-finals are scheduled for 29 April, and second legs will be played a week later.
19:40
Guro Nestaker from far, far away.
Wow! From where did Guro Nestaker score? 🤯 10, 11 or maybe 12 meters? #ehfcl @StorhamarElite pic.twitter.com/M3SC2ISAPG— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
19:30 FULL TIME
ODENSE HANDBOLD - STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE 30:30
In the end a draw, in a match in which both teams had their chances to reach the win. Anniken Obaidli played an incredible match scoring ten goals for Storhamar, while Bo van Wetering, and Rikke Iversen netted six each for hosts. Eli Marie Raasok finished the match with 13 saves for guests.
With this result, Odense has obviously managed to reach the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women where they will face Györ.
19:20
With five minutes to go until the final buzzer, Odense leads 28:27 and the deal, when it comes to who will advance through to the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women, appears to be sealed.
19:12
We've seen a lot of this in the second half in which the hosts managed to not only close the gap, but turn the match upside down, as they are currently 24:22 in front. This play action is however worth a second look.
Spin ➡️ Pass ➡️ Goal! Mie Enggrob Højlund 🤝 Ayaka Ikehara #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/aRXU6qdA7g— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
19:02
Ten minutes into the second, hosts have managed to completely close the gap. The result is 20:20 at the moment, as van Wetering leads Odense with five, while Iversen has four.
18:55
Home-team defense is looking much better in the second half, and they are slowly narrowing the gap. With under 25 minutes left on the clock, Storhamar leads 17:18.
18:45
Maria Johanna Elinore Johansson showcases her goal-scoring skills in the first.
Three steps are not necessary - one jump is enough for Marie Johanna Elinore Johansson! 💪 @StorhamarElite #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/YtgXT4r1Nz— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
18:35 HALF TIME
ODENSE HANDBOLD - STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE 13:16
With an incredible first-half performance, Storhamar has managed to narow the aggregate gap to -5. Anniken Obaidli scored seven first-half goals, Trine Pedersen and Bo van Wettering netted three each for Odense. We've got an interesting second half ahead of us!
Here are the half-time stats.
18:23
20 minutes into the encounter, Storhamar is leading 9:10 with Obaidli scoring four already from just as much attempts. They are looking much better in this second leg, but they'll have to be even better in order to overcome the deficit from the first leg.
18:12
It's a 5:4 lead for Odense with ten minutes on the clock. Trine Pedersen is leading their offense with three goals from just as much attempts, while Maria Johansson and Anniken Obaidli have two each for guests.
18:03
The match is under way, and Trine Pedersen opens the scoring as Odense takes a 1:0 lead at home.
17:55
Martina Thörn delivered a splendid performance between the posts for Odense in the first leg, and it will be interesting to see whether Storhamar has meantime managed to find a solution to be more effective when facing Thörn who exploded for 17 saves in Norway.
17:50
Only ten more minutes left until the first buzzer in Odense! After the eight-goal win on the road, Odense has managed to come inches away from securing the quarter-final berth, and the matchup against Györ, and it will be a hard job for Storhamar on the road in Denmark.
17:45
With the first match of the day behind us - it's time for the photo gallery!
17:40
FTC has, with this win, managed to advance through to the quarter-finals for the 11th time in the history, and right after the match Dragana Cvijic could not hide the excitement:
''Obviously I'm thrilled about this win here today! It was a tough match despite what the final result may look like. We've finally managed to reach the quarter-finals, but I assure you our plans do not stop here - our goal is to keep on!'', concluded FTC's line player.
17:30 FULL TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 27:22
Five-goal win for FTC in the end as the Hungarians book a place in the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals where they will face French Metz. Stolle and Malestein netted five each for FTC, while Pavicevic scored seven for Buducnost.
17:21
Alicia Stolle spins and find the way past the guest-team defense. With under five more minutes on the clock, FTC is up by three (25:22)
🌪 Alicia Stolle twirls through the defence and scores for @Fradi_HU in the second half! #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/pdsZR5Oi6L— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
17:14
Armelle Attingre is once again having a day between the posts for Buducnost with 11 saves so far. However, on the other side of the court, only four players have managed to find a way through to the net - Ivona Pavicevic (7), Milena Raicevic (6), Ivana Godec (5), and Matea Pletikosic (3).
17:04
Alicia Stolle widens the gap to three (20:17), with FTC being inches away from securing the QF ticket.
16:57
With three goals in this one so far, Katrin Klujber has managed to overtake the third position in the best scorers list so far this season in the EHF Champions League Women passing Marketa Jerabkova (Vipers).
FTC is currently 18:17 in front with 22 minutes left until the end of the encounter.
16:46
Well this is definitely something you don't see very often!
HALF-TIME: WHAT A MATCH! 🤩 @Fradi_HU lead by ONE goal against @ZrkBuducnost (14:13) at the break because of this goal by Katrin Klujber👇 pic.twitter.com/uR3t4VmeAB— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
16:35 HALF TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 14:13
It's a 14:13 lead for the hosts at the half, as Katrin Klujber nets the last-second nine-meter shot over the block and past Armelle Attingre. Going into the second half, Hungarians have a five-goal aggregate lead over Buducnost.
And here are the half-time stats.
16:25
With a little over five minutes left before the half-time buzzer, FTC is still looking good leading 11:9. Let's take an extra moment to check this goal from Emily Bölk past Armelle Attingre - one of Buducnost' key players from a week ago.
What a 🚀! Emily Bölk scores here in a tight match between @fradi_HU and @zrkbuducnost! pic.twitter.com/HVvWkCDVGO— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
16:15
It's 7:6 in favor of the hosts in the Erd Arena. Malestein keeps on leading the offense with three goals, while Ivona Pavicevic and Milena Raicevic have two each for Buducnost.
16:07
With just over five minutes on the clock, FTC is leading 4:3. Antje Angela Malestein is leading them with two goals so far.
16:00
The stage is set and we're all ready for the first game of the day! Buducnost will have the first possession.
15:53
With just over five minutes left until the first buzzer, we're bringing you the list of all four second legs waiting for us this weekend in the EHF Champions League Women Playoffs this weekend.
PS. The Erd Arena in Hungary appears to be ready for the game between FTC and Buducnost, as you can see in the background.
15:44
As we're waiting for the action to commence, we're bringing you some of the best warm-up pics from Erd, Hungary.
15:30
Despite the comfortable away win, coach of the Hungarian team seems to be careful going into the second leg against Buducnost.
We got a good result in the first leg, but that cannot make us feel comfortable. We want to beat Buducnost at home, our fantastic fans also deserve to enjoy a winning match.
15:20
With an important win in 'Moraca' sports hall in Podgorica behind them, Hungarian FTC will be looking for more of the same at home. Does Buducnost have what it takes to overcome the deficit on the road, or will FTC' away win from last weekend prove to be the key in this matchup? The drama is set to unfold starting from 16.00 CET in Erd Arena.
The Hungarians have a four-goal advantage. Will it be enough to advance to the quarter-finals?— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023
📲📺 EHFTV
𝗙𝗧𝗖-𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮 🆚 𝗪𝗛𝗖 𝗕𝘂𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗫
⏰ 16:00h CET
📆 Saturday 25 March 2023 pic.twitter.com/WXdVvQj8gM
15:15
Hello everyone, and welcome to the live coverage of the EHF Champions League Women Playoffs second legs! We've got two games coming up today with FTC welcoming Buducnost (16.00 CET), and Odense hosting Storhamar (18.00 CET), and to get you in the right mood for all the excitement that lies ahead, feel free to go through some of the preview articles for round where you'll find all the data, facts, and figures about the matches that are ahead.
As always, special focus will be on our MOTW, and this time it's going to be the duel between Esbjerg and Brest that's scheduled for Sunday (14.00 CET).