19:50

With these two results, we now know two quarter-final matchups of this season's EHF Champions League Women - FTC is going to face Metz, and Odense will play against Györ. First legs of the quarter-finals are scheduled for 29 April, and second legs will be played a week later.

19:40

Guro Nestaker from far, far away.

Wow! From where did Guro Nestaker score? 🤯 10, 11 or maybe 12 meters? #ehfcl @StorhamarElite pic.twitter.com/M3SC2ISAPG — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023

19:30 FULL TIME

In the end a draw, in a match in which both teams had their chances to reach the win. Anniken Obaidli played an incredible match scoring ten goals for Storhamar, while Bo van Wetering, and Rikke Iversen netted six each for hosts. Eli Marie Raasok finished the match with 13 saves for guests.

With this result, Odense has obviously managed to reach the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women where they will face Györ.

19:20

With five minutes to go until the final buzzer, Odense leads 28:27 and the deal, when it comes to who will advance through to the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women, appears to be sealed.

19:12

We've seen a lot of this in the second half in which the hosts managed to not only close the gap, but turn the match upside down, as they are currently 24:22 in front. This play action is however worth a second look.

Spin ➡️ Pass ➡️ Goal! Mie Enggrob Højlund 🤝 Ayaka Ikehara #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/aRXU6qdA7g — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023

19:02

Ten minutes into the second, hosts have managed to completely close the gap. The result is 20:20 at the moment, as van Wetering leads Odense with five, while Iversen has four.

18:55

Home-team defense is looking much better in the second half, and they are slowly narrowing the gap. With under 25 minutes left on the clock, Storhamar leads 17:18.

18:45

Maria Johanna Elinore Johansson showcases her goal-scoring skills in the first.

Three steps are not necessary - one jump is enough for Marie Johanna Elinore Johansson! 💪 @StorhamarElite #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/YtgXT4r1Nz — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 25, 2023

18:35 HALF TIME

With an incredible first-half performance, Storhamar has managed to narow the aggregate gap to -5. Anniken Obaidli scored seven first-half goals, Trine Pedersen and Bo van Wettering netted three each for Odense. We've got an interesting second half ahead of us!

Here are the half-time stats.

18:23

20 minutes into the encounter, Storhamar is leading 9:10 with Obaidli scoring four already from just as much attempts. They are looking much better in this second leg, but they'll have to be even better in order to overcome the deficit from the first leg.

18:12

It's a 5:4 lead for Odense with ten minutes on the clock. Trine Pedersen is leading their offense with three goals from just as much attempts, while Maria Johansson and Anniken Obaidli have two each for guests.

18:03

The match is under way, and Trine Pedersen opens the scoring as Odense takes a 1:0 lead at home.

17:55

Martina Thörn delivered a splendid performance between the posts for Odense in the first leg, and it will be interesting to see whether Storhamar has meantime managed to find a solution to be more effective when facing Thörn who exploded for 17 saves in Norway.

17:50

Only ten more minutes left until the first buzzer in Odense! After the eight-goal win on the road, Odense has managed to come inches away from securing the quarter-final berth, and the matchup against Györ, and it will be a hard job for Storhamar on the road in Denmark.

17:45

With the first match of the day behind us - it's time for the photo gallery!