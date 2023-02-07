20:23

With the wins today, Ystads managed to stay close to group-leaders Flensburg, FTC successfully overtook the fifth spot in group B from Benidorm, Benfica managed to widen the gap between them and Tatran in the group A standings, Füchse extended the EHF European League winning streak to seven games and Skanderborg managed to book a Last 16 ticket.

20:20 FULL TIME

YSTADS IF - TM BENIDORM 36:30

FTC - PAUC HANDBALL 28:25

SL BENFICA - TATRAN PRESOV 35:28

FÜCHSE BERLIN - HC MOTOR 32:24

SKANDERBORG-AARHUS - HC EUROFARM PELISTER 24:22

20:14

Let's look at some of the best individual performances from around the courts:

In Aarhus, it's a battle of goalkeepers with both Urban Lesjak on one, and Salah Boutaf on the other side stopping over 38% of shots heading their way.

In Berlin, Jacob Holm is shining with 11 goals while Jonathan Svensson scored nine for Ystads so far. Incredible Adam Borbely has 16 saves (40%) at the moment while young Ander Izquierdo Labayen scored seven goals against Tatran.

20:04

Skanderborg managed to widen the gap to six goals (22:16) versus Eurofarm Pelister and they seem to be cruising towards a new win. Füchse leads Motor 28:20 going into the final ten minutes of the game, FTC has a 25:23 lead over PAUC and Benfica is looking comfortable against Tatran being 30:21 ahead. In Sweden, Ystads is leading 33:28 against Benidorm.

19:55

We're always excited when we see a young talent and Benfica's own Ander Izquierdo Labayen appears to be one.

ɴᴀᴍᴇ: Ander Izquierdo Labayen

ɴᴀᴛɪᴏɴᴀʟɪᴛʏ: 🇪🇸

ᴄʟᴜʙ: @SLBenfica

ᴀɢᴇ: 22



We'll say it once: remember the name! 💎 #ehfel

19:53

Jacob Holm is at six goals already as Füchse keeps on widening the gap against Motor (22:13). Benidorm is, on the other hand, closing the gap in Sweden against Ystads (27:25) and PAUC is back in completely (19:19). Exciting last 20 minutes are ahead of us in Hungary, Denmark and Sweden.

19:45

A solid start of the second half gives Skanderborg a 14:11 lead only five minutes into the second period. Morten Balling Christensen is leading the way with five goals for hosts.

19:35

In a duel between Ystads and Benidorm we are once again privileged to witness the greatness of Kim Andersson who is shining with two goals and a couple of great assists.

Forget Hogwarts Legacy 👋 The magic is here and has a name: 𝐊𝐢𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 🤯🧙‍♂️#ehfel @YIFhandboll #HogwartsLegacy

In Denmark, Skanderborg managed to close the gap versus Eurofarm and in Hungary, Borbely is leading the way for FTC against PAUC with 10 saves in the first half.

19:28

Benfica and Füchse have managed to showcase their quality and come inches away from sealing the deal in their respective encounters in first halves only. Petar Djordjic is leading Benfica with four goals, while Jacob Holm netted five for Füchse. Dejan Milosavljev is at 11 saves.

19:25 HALF TIME

YSTADS IF - TM BENIDORM 21:18

FTC - PAUC HANDBALL 15:12

SL BENFICA - TATRAN PRESOV 21:11

FÜCHSE BERLIN - HC MOTOR 18:10

SKANDERBORG-AARHUS - HC EUROFARM PELISTER 11:11

19:17

Serbian internationals are on fire so far with Petar Djordjic leading Benfica offensively with four goals and Dejan Milosavljev shining with eight saves versus Motor.

19:13

It's a night of goalkeepers so far as Adam Borbely leads Ferencvaros from between the posts and Urban Lesjak shines against Skanderborg Aarhus. What a day he is having so far!

Urban Lesjak is on a 8/14 after only few minutes 😱 May we serve you 3 of his best saves?👨‍🍳🍽️#ehfel

19:10

Skanderborg levels the game at 6:6, Ferencvaros escapes to 11:8, Benfica widens the gap to 12:8. We have to highlight Adam Borbely and his nine saves so far for Ferencvaros.

19:05

Urban Lesjak between the posts is playing a big part in Eurofarm's good start of the match. Slovenian international has six saves already as Eurofarm leads 4:5.

Ystads double the advantage at 12:6, Holm and Drux lead Füchse offensively (9:6).

18:59

Swedish Ystads IF is off to a flying start against Benidorm as Anton Mansson and Jonathan Svensson combine for five goals in the first ten minutes. The result is 6:2.

Füchse Berlin is, on the other side, dominating Motor in the beginning of their group stage clash with Jacob Holm leading scorers with two goals.

In Aarhus we are watching a battle of defenses so far with Eurofarm Pelister leading 3:2 after their captain Mirko Radovic netted his first of the night from the seven-meter line.

18:57

Ten minutes into our 18:45 encounters, the results are:

Benfica - Tatran 6:4

Ferencvaros - PAUC Handball 5:3

Füchse Berlin - Motor 5:2

Skanderborg - Eurofarm 2:2

Ystads - Benidorm 6:2

18:50

Ferencvaros starts the game the right way in the attack taking an early 3:1 lead over PAUC Handball. Hans Lindberg, on the other side, opens the scoring for Füchse Berlin.

18:43

With two group D matches coming up from 18:45 CET, let's have a quick look at the group D standings going into this round.

18:38

In the game between Skanderborg and Eurofarm, head coach of the Macedonian team Lars Walther and one of their best players so far this season Sebastian Henneberg will have a kind of homecoming as both are Danes. Henneberg moved to Macedonia from Aalborg and, on the other hand, Lars Walther's last job in Denmark was on the bench of Ribe-Esbjerg.

18:33

Group B is bringing us the duels between second-placed Ystads and fifth-placed Benidorm as well as the one between third-placed Aix and bottom-placed Ferencvaros. Eventual wins would help Ystads and Aix stay close to group leaders – Flensburg.

In group D, Füchse Berlin will try to extend the winning streak welcoming Motor. Skanderborg will, on the other side, aim to defeat Eurofarm Pelister at home and secure the ticket for the Last 16 phase.

18:30

With the first match of the day behind us, there is no time to waste as we’ve got five matches coming our way starting from 18:45 CET.

In group A, fourth-placed Benfica will aim to narrow the standings gap between themselves and third-placed Kadetten with a win over fifth-placed Tatran Presov. The team led by coach Marek Gernat managed to secure its first EHF European League win of the season in the last round celebrating against Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem.

18:25

A 40-piece from Frisch Auf Göppingen starts us off on this 12-game matchday in the EHF European League. Sarar, Gulliksen, Hermann and Till finished the match scoring five each for guests while Eles netted seven for the hosts.

With this win, Germans have managed to secure the Last 16 ticket as currently fifth-positioned Tatran Presov can no longer catch them.

18:14

Eles Benedek once again proves to be home-team's most dangerous player in this one scoring his seventh goal of the night with a little less than ten minutes left in this one. Unfortunately, German attacking transition remains a mystery for Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem as Göppingen keeps on widening the gap. With 55 minutes behind us, the result is 21:38.

18:03

Yet another great example of how to turn defense into offense from Göppingen. Kresimir Kozina steals the ball on one side of the court and David Schmidt finds the net on the other scoring his third goal in this one, Göppingen's 30th. Going into the final 15 minutes of the second half, the result is 19:30.

17:54

Göppingen start the second half with a couple of counter-attack goals but Eles Benedek reacts in the best possible way scoring three in a row for the Hungarians. Six minutes into the second, the result is 15:24.

17:45

What a move from Jaka Malus, but it's Janos Podoba in for the rescue! One of the highlights of the first half, that's for sure!

This move surely deserved a goal but János Podoba said not this time! ❌😍



𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 result:

Fejer BAL Veszprem 1⃣1⃣:2⃣0⃣Frisch Auf Göppingen #ehfel pic.twitter.com/T0XY1dwDVJ — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 7, 2023

17:35 HALF TIME

German team's defensive performance seems to be the key so far. It is going to be hard for the Hungarians to turn the corner in this one. Gulliksen leads scorers for Göppingen with five while Ludman, on the other side, netted three for the hosts.



And here are some half-time stats!

17:29

Going into the match, guest-team coach Markus Baur said that he feels like they are in good shape and that they'll focus on the defensive performance which is exactly what we're seeing from the German side so far as they have allowed Fejer BAL-Veszprem only ten goals with less than three minutes left to play in the first. Their offensive transition, on the other hand, appears to be deadly and in case nothing changes, they seem to be cruising towards another win and the EHF European League Last 16 phase.