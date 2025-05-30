16:00

You literally feel the excitement building in Budapest, as the players and coaches get ready for what will be a spectacular season-ending event once again at MVM Dome. Györ, Esbjerg, Metz and Odense completed their media marathons this afternoon and will show up at the arena for a meet & greet with the fans in the evening, offering the many supporters of the four teams the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite heroes.

The live blog coverage of the final pre-match day at the EHF FINAL4 2025 ends here. We are back for all the action on semi-final from noon tomorrow. For now, we leave you with an interview with the standout scorer of the season with 139 goals, Henny Reistad. The Team Esbjerg star is already the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4 with 78, so how many can she add over the next two days?

👑 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗱 - a goal scoaring machine - reacts to the #ehfcl and reveals her secret to consistent scoring success. pic.twitter.com/B4UG8AVCrW — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 30, 2025

15:33

Some of the biggest names of the game have just completed the last EHF Champions League season of their careers, as the likes of Cristina Neagu, Jovanka Radicevic, and Andrea Lekic are all calling it quits. Also, some players whose teams do have qualified for the EHF FINAL4 get their last chance to shine in the spotlights of Europe's topflight this weekend.

Two of them are teammate at Metz Handball — goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux and left back Allison Pineau. Our EHF journalist here on site in Budapest, Danijela Vekić, caught up with the illustrious French duo for this feature story: