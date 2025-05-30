SUMMARY: Györ, Esbjerg, Metz, Odense ready for EHF FINAL4 showdown
The EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 is just around the corner. The EHF Champions League 2024/25 winners will be crowned this weekend (31 May/1 June) at MVM Dome in Budapest. On Friday, players and coaches of the four participating teams — Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg, Metz Handball, and Odense Håndbold — meet with the media and with the fans.
I'm satisfied, being the club's top scorer is cool. After that, I'm also a penalty taker, so that obviously adds a bit to my statistics. But I don't think that's the most important thing. In any case, you can score a lot of goals and not necessarily perform well in other areas of the court. For me the most important thing is the team and what I can bring to the big games.
I feel like we are one big family at Györ. We are taking care of each other — people coming in and people who are here a long time. I try everything I can to find ways that we feel together, also the girls who are new to this team. This is a responsibility I maybe carry more this year than in the past.
Don't be fooled in thinking we can't do it. We believe that we can go all the way. I think we have the team for it. I think that we have the experience for it, maybe not as a team, per se, but individually.