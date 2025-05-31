LIVE BLOG: Györ take early lead over Esbjerg in first semi-final

31 May 2025, 12:00

The weekend all EHF Champions League teams and fans have been waiting for is finally here: the 2024/25 champions will be crowned at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest. The action at MVM Dome starts Saturday (31 May) with the first semi-final between Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg at 15:00 CEST, followed by Metz Handball against Odense Håndbold at 18:00 CEST for the other spot in Sunday's final.

 

Saturday 31 May

14:50

Don't forget to tune in to EHFTV for the match, and for the second edition of our special live show with Víctór Tomás, Martin Vilstrup, Bengt Kunkel... and special host Barbara Arenhart!

14:45

The teams have completed their warm-up and are back in the dressing rooms. The opening show is starting right here now. A colourful spectacle — just as out semi-finals will be today!

14:40

Is this the day Esbjerg reach their first EHF Champions League final? They have become regulars with their fourth straight appearance here in Budapest, but finally want to have a shot at the title. Can they turn the tide and finally beat Györ? Here are some facts about the Danish side:

  • Team Esbjerg face Györ for the third time at the EHF FINAL4 and the second time in the semi-finals — and the Danish side have never won a game versus the Hungarian club
  • Esbjerg have won 11 matches, had one draw, and lost four times — including twice against Györ in the group phase
  • the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, Henny Reistad, is playing the event for the sixth time; she has netted 78 goals at the final tournament, with her highest figure in one game at 13
  • Anna Kristensen has the highest number of saves of all goalkeepers at the FINAL4 — 170 at 34.21 per cent
  • Esbjerg never made it to the final; Denmark await their first CL champions since 2010, when Viborg HK took the title

14:35

The arena is filling up, the tension is rising... The first semi-final between Györ and Esbjerg is getting closer and closer. Let's take a quick look at some main facts about Györ, our defending champions:

  • reigning champions Györ enter their 10th EHF FINAL4 semifinal, aiming for what would be their eighth final overall
  • the Hungarian powerhouse have the record for most CL titles won — six; their first was in 2013, in the old format, followed by 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2024 at the EHF FINAL4
  • Dione Housheer (78), Estelle Nze Minko (59) and Bruna de P ula (57) lead Györ’s top scorers list; goalkeepers Hatadou Sako and Sandra Toft have made 183 saves between them
  • Györ have a perfect record against Esbjerg, having won all nine of their previous encounters so far
  • the Hungarian side are 27 goals shy of a new milestone — being the first club to hit 9,000 goals in the CL

14:10

The teams have come out of their dressing rooms and warming up are on the court. Sitting court-side, you can really feel the vibes: Györ and Esbjerg are up for this one! And look at how focused Bruna de Paula is:

13:57

So, just over an hour to go now and we will be underway with this year's edition of the EHF FINAL4... a special one, as we start with two teams that were here also last year — Györ and Esbjerg. However, the contrast between the teams is big, judged by the numbers. Györ are the record six-time champions, Esbjerg are striving for their final appearance. And from their previous nine meeting, Györ have won each and every one of them...

Here is the head-to-head comparison for the first semi-final. You will find way more stats and details in our official media guide (downloadable here, also if you are not working media ;-) )

13:40

The countdown is ticking fast here at MVM Dome — only 80 minutes until the throw-off of the first semi-final between Györ and Esbjerg! The early fans have found their seats in this lovely arena, the music is blasting out of the speakers, and the teams of Györ and Esbjerg have meanwhile arrived.

We put together a comprehensive 'how-to-follow' guide for you, from wherever you are following the event. All matches are live on EHFTV with English commentary, but as usual geo-restrictions apply due to TV broadcasters rights. Here is the list of broadcasters where you can watch the EHF FINAL4 all live:

12:57

It's the calm before the storm here at MVM Dome... Two hours until throw-off, so the final preparations are in full flow and groups of fans are gathering outside the arena.

Let's have a quick look at our main object this weekend: the official handball from EHF's long-term supplier SELECT. Isn't it a beauty? A handball, and a handsome ball.

12:18

Today it's getting all serious, but yesterday there was time for some light-hearted fun with EHF content creator Brian Campion. Sound on for this one:

Also, the four teams got a first taste of the MVM Dome this weekend when they visited the arena on Friday night for a meet & greet with the Hungarian, Danish, and French fans. It was the ideal opportunity for the many supporters to get selfies with and autographs from their favourites players from Györ Esbjerg, Metz, and Odense.

Our kolektiff photographers were on site and captured this special event:

12:00

Jó napot! Hello from Budapest and welcome to the live blog covering the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 at MVM Dome this weekend. We are going to crown the EHF Champions League 2024/25 winners on Sunday evening, so it's truly make or break for the four remaining teams now.

On Friday, players and coaches spoke with journalists at the media calls and attended a meet & greet with the fans in the arena. On Saturday, it's game on! Today the on-court action starts with the two semi-finals — first Györi Audi ETO KC against Team Esbjerg at 15:00 CEST, followed by Metz Handball against Odense Håndbold at 18:00 CEST.

Get ready for the games with this semi-final preview from EHF journalist Danijela Vekić:

