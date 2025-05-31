14:10

The teams have come out of their dressing rooms and warming up are on the court. Sitting court-side, you can really feel the vibes: Györ and Esbjerg are up for this one! And look at how focused Bruna de Paula is:

13:57

So, just over an hour to go now and we will be underway with this year's edition of the EHF FINAL4... a special one, as we start with two teams that were here also last year — Györ and Esbjerg. However, the contrast between the teams is big, judged by the numbers. Györ are the record six-time champions, Esbjerg are striving for their final appearance. And from their previous nine meeting, Györ have won each and every one of them...

Here is the head-to-head comparison for the first semi-final. You will find way more stats and details in our official media guide (downloadable here, also if you are not working media ;-) )

13:40

The countdown is ticking fast here at MVM Dome — only 80 minutes until the throw-off of the first semi-final between Györ and Esbjerg! The early fans have found their seats in this lovely arena, the music is blasting out of the speakers, and the teams of Györ and Esbjerg have meanwhile arrived.

We put together a comprehensive 'how-to-follow' guide for you, from wherever you are following the event. All matches are live on EHFTV with English commentary, but as usual geo-restrictions apply due to TV broadcasters rights. Here is the list of broadcasters where you can watch the EHF FINAL4 all live:

12:57

It's the calm before the storm here at MVM Dome... Two hours until throw-off, so the final preparations are in full flow and groups of fans are gathering outside the arena.

Let's have a quick look at our main object this weekend: the official handball from EHF's long-term supplier SELECT. Isn't it a beauty? A handball, and a handsome ball.

New look. Same legacy. 💥 The official SELECT ball for the #ehfcl is ready for the biggest stage in European handball. Pre-order here: https://t.co/G7PHL56F6Z pic.twitter.com/JpSOWFSiP2 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 30, 2025

12:18

Today it's getting all serious, but yesterday there was time for some light-hearted fun with EHF content creator Brian Campion. Sound on for this one:

Also, the four teams got a first taste of the MVM Dome this weekend when they visited the arena on Friday night for a meet & greet with the Hungarian, Danish, and French fans. It was the ideal opportunity for the many supporters to get selfies with and autographs from their favourites players from Györ Esbjerg, Metz, and Odense.

Our kolektiff photographers were on site and captured this special event: