LIVE BLOG: Build-up to EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

LIVE BLOG: Build-up to EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

EHF / Iulia Burnei
15 May 2026, 14:00

The EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 is finally here! After months of intense action, four teams remained in the fight for the EHF European League Women 2025/26 title ─ Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom all aim to lift the trophy on Sunday night.

Follow the live blog on Friday and see what the teams are up to ahead of the big weekend!

  • coverage of the day before the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026
  • teams participate in media calls and training sessions on Friday afternoon
  • read our complete guide on where to watch the semi-finals and finals
  • hurry up and grab the last remaining tickets here
  • Iulia Burnei reporting from Dijon

FRIDAY 15 MAY

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17:00

To give you an overview of the day so far, MOL Esztergom finished their training session earlier and then stopped to talk to our journalists, with THC currently taking their turn on the court to prepare for tomorrow.

Viborg HK are the last side to arrive in Dijon, so let's hope they have enough time to recover by the semi-finals, as they'll need a full battery to face the reigning champions.

16:35

The atmosphere on Dijon's home court never disappoints and it might be the boost JDA need to fight all the way to the title. How loud will the French fans be this weekend?

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16:05

The teams' quotes ahead of this weekend are starting to come in and the first in line were none other than defending champions Thüringer. Emotions are running high with some players set to leave the team in the summer, and others looking forward to their first EHF Finals experience.

Hear from coach Herbert Müller and two of Thüringer's key players.

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For us, it's a great situation. Last season it was a bit surprising because Ikast was the main favourite, without doubt, they had a Champions League team and we know well our place is the European League. So having a chance to defend your title is something that cannot happen every day.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
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I'm really excited about the weekend because for me, it's the first time that I play in a European League final four. It's a very big step for every player and everyone wants to be here. So I really looking forward how will this weekend go. And, hopefully, we will be happy in the end of it, too.
Luca Faragó
Line player, Thüringer HC
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I get a bit goosebumps when I think about saying goodbye to this team after two years. And now we have a chance to reach final. I hope it will be really good. I really want to reach it again. It would be great way to say goodbye, and would make me really happy.
Csenge Kuczora
Centre back, Thüringer HC

15:30

Speaking of talented players, the EHF European League Women is the perfect place to spot the next generation of handball superstars. Our EHF journalist Danijela Vekić put together a list of up-and-coming youngsters who have impressed on the court so far and continue to leave their mark on the European stage.

Can you guess who made it into our top? Give it a read!

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Four young players to watch in Dijon

Baumann, Faragó, Pintat and Szabó are the standout rising stars taking the court at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

yesterday

15:00

Last year, Johanna Reichert was crowned top scorer and MVP of the final weekend, netting 110 goals over the season, adding these individual achievements to the title-winning run with Thüringer HC. Back then, Reichert said it was the best season she had ever played in Germany, but her performance seems to have only improved since then.

She now leads the competition’s charts with 98 goals and is close to breaking her previous record. If you wonder how she does it, here are just a few of her many brilliant moments on the court.


14:30

There’s plenty to keep an eye on this weekend! Thüringer HC have the chance to become the first team to win the EHF European League Women title twice, while Viborg HK aim to lift another trophy after their last European success in 2014, when they conquered the Cup Winners’ Cup.

At the same time, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball hope to build on their last year’s third-place finish and end their European campaign with a better result in front of their own fans, but debutants MOL Esztergom have also proved to be fierce contenders this season — so it will be an interesting battle for sure.

Check out how to follow the action this weekend so that you don’t miss any of the important moments.

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Where to watch the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

Find out how to follow the EHF European League Women 2025/26 semi-finals and finals on 16 and 17 May

2 days ago

14:00

Bonjour et bienvenue à Dijon!

Welcome to the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026! Preparations are ramping up ahead of the final showdown for the EHF European League Women 2025/26 title, with less than 24 hours until the semi-finals throw off.

Today, we’ll take you through the teams’ activities and share behind-the-scenes details as Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom attend media calls and training sessions this afternoon.

Who will be crowned champions at the end of the weekend?

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