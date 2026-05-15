15:00

Last year, Johanna Reichert was crowned top scorer and MVP of the final weekend, netting 110 goals over the season, adding these individual achievements to the title-winning run with Thüringer HC. Back then, Reichert said it was the best season she had ever played in Germany, but her performance seems to have only improved since then.

She now leads the competition’s charts with 98 goals and is close to breaking her previous record. If you wonder how she does it, here are just a few of her many brilliant moments on the court.

SHE DID IT AGAIN 🔥😱 Johanna Reichert scored 15 goals in the quarter-finals second leg to help Thüringer qualify for the EHF Finals again ⚡️👏 #elw #handball #ehfel pic.twitter.com/laaIxfVzeV — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 4, 2026



14:30

There’s plenty to keep an eye on this weekend! Thüringer HC have the chance to become the first team to win the EHF European League Women title twice, while Viborg HK aim to lift another trophy after their last European success in 2014, when they conquered the Cup Winners’ Cup.

At the same time, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball hope to build on their last year’s third-place finish and end their European campaign with a better result in front of their own fans, but debutants MOL Esztergom have also proved to be fierce contenders this season — so it will be an interesting battle for sure.

Check out how to follow the action this weekend so that you don’t miss any of the important moments.