LIVE BLOG: Build-up to EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026
The EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 is finally here! After months of intense action, four teams remained in the fight for the EHF European League Women 2025/26 title ─ Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom all aim to lift the trophy on Sunday night.
Follow the live blog on Friday and see what the teams are up to ahead of the big weekend!
For us, it's a great situation. Last season it was a bit surprising because Ikast was the main favourite, without doubt, they had a Champions League team and we know well our place is the European League. So having a chance to defend your title is something that cannot happen every day.
I'm really excited about the weekend because for me, it's the first time that I play in a European League final four. It's a very big step for every player and everyone wants to be here. So I really looking forward how will this weekend go. And, hopefully, we will be happy in the end of it, too.
I get a bit goosebumps when I think about saying goodbye to this team after two years. And now we have a chance to reach final. I hope it will be really good. I really want to reach it again. It would be great way to say goodbye, and would make me really happy.