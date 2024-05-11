19:30 | FULL TIME

Not a match for the faint-hearted! Neptunes Nantes were in control until the last 10 minutes of the game, when a series of mistakes on their side helped Storhamar level the game to 27:27, then lead the match for the first time at 28:27 and secure their spot in the final!

19:26

The tension is palpable, with two minutes to go and two teams ready to give their all in these final moments. Wait! Neptunes lost the ball, which gave Storhamar the opportunity to get the score to 27:27!

19:22

In the stands, however, we're witnessing an interesting moment between Storhamar and Gloria's fans, as the two groups have now merged and cheer together. Proof that handball brings people closer!

19:21

Time out for Neptunes, as the Norwegians have gotten dangerously close (26:25). Only five minutes until the end of the match, can Storhamar win this match?

19:17

There's been a few minutes with no goal on either side, but Storhamar managed to break the rhythm and scored twice in a row. It's only a one-goal difference now and the game is officially back on, with seven minutes left!

19:10

Kenneth Gabrielsen calls for a time-out, as his team really struggles to get closer to the French. Storhamar needs to find solutions as soon as possible if they want to keep the hopes for the trophy alive.

19:07

Neptunes' players take their turns at scoring and here's a wonderful shot from Helene Fauske. On the Norwegian side, Anniken Obaidli is a key player in attack, having added seven more goals to her tally so far.

The current score is 25:21 for the French, 15 minutes into the second half.



18:59

It's 19:16 for Neptunes Nantes and Storhamar had the opportunity to reduce the gap to two but missed it. Another penalty throw from Tamara Horacek and the French get the score to 20:16.

18:50

Teams are back on the court and the match is about to restart. Who'll celebrate reaching the final after this half?

18:43

Both teams rely on strong squads and gifted players, but Neptunes Nantes' experience in the EHF Finals have probably helped them stay more focused.

Meanwhile, in the arena, a few fans are enjoying some games prepared by the organizers and partners.

18:38 | HALF TIME

A last-second penalty throw by Tamara Horacek helped Neptunes Nantes go into the second half with a four-goal lead. Floriane Andre has also been a great help for her team, saving five shots in crucial moments.

18:29

Less than 10 minutes left on the clock until the break and it seems like Neptunes Nantes have the upper hand so far. A more organized attack with fewer mistakes has taken them to a three-goal advantage (11:8). Marie Sajka is the best scorer of the French side at the moment with three goals.

18:21

Current top scorer Anniken Obaidli has netted three times already, out of the five goals scored by Storhamar. On their opponent's side, more teamwork is noticeable, as seven different players have scored eight goals in the first 17 minutes. 8:5 for the French for now, with Storhamar having possession.

18:13

Neptunes Nantes have started the semi-final in the best way possible! They're leading 6:4 at the moment.



18:08

Eight minutes in and both teams seem motivated. After getting to 2:2 at the beginning of the game, Neptunes managed to get the score to 4:2 after some mistakes on the Norwegian side. Storhamar lost the ball again and the French had the attack for a chance to distance themselves to three goals.

18:00

The semi-final between Storhamar and Neptunes Nantes throws off, with Storhamar starting the attack

17:48

Storhamar and Nantes have finished their warm-up and went to the dressing room to change. The Norwegian and French fans have also brought good energy to the arena and don't stop cheering.

17:35

As we're preparing for the next confrontation, here's what the players and coaches from the first semi-final had to say at the press conference.

17:15

The players from the second semi-final have entered on court and started their warm-up. Some Neptunes Nantes' fans have already arrived and are cheering, but we're still waiting for fans to arrive with 45 minutes left until the next match.

17:05