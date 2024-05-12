19:46

Anniken Obaidli is awarded top scorer of the competition, after she scored nine times today, which brings her tally to 68!

Renata De Arruda receives the MVP of the EHF Finals 2024 award, after an amazing performance during this weekend.

19:42

Storhamar players are now celebrating together with their fans, as the stage is set for the final ceremony. Lots of happy faces among the Norwegians!

19:35 | STORHAMAR BECOME CHAMPIONS

19:31

It's 28:26 with Storhamar still in the lead. Florentin Pera asks for a third time-out in this match in hopes of turning the game in Gloria's favor, but the time is not exactly on their side.

19:28

The red sea of ​​​​people in the stands keep cheering for Gloria, as their team is two goals down, four minutes before the end. It will take a lot of mental strength for the Romanians to stay focused and save this game.

19:21

Minute 50 and it seems like we're going to have a tight battle until the end. Tamires De Araujo is Gloria's top scorer with six goals, while Kristin Venn netted eight times for the Norwegians, two more than the competition's top scorer Anniken Obaidli, who stands at six now. Storhamar lead 25:23 with less than ten minutes to go.

19:12

The goalkeepers might be the ones who make a difference in this match, as both Renata de Arruda and Eli Marie Rasook are doing a great job between the posts. The scoreboard shows 22:20 for Storhamar and Raasok has just made another crucial save.



19:08

Storhamar have once again reclaimed the lead and are two goals ahead. It's a team time-out for Gloria, who can't let the Norwegians distance themselves anymore.

19:00

Gloria struggled to score in the first six minutes after the break, but they finally managed to find the net through Cristina Laslo's penalty throw and reach 16:16. At the moment, it seems like Storhamar have come into the second half more focused.

18:53

The teams are on the court, ready for the second part of the match. We're just 30 minutes away from finding out who will be the new champion!

18:48

This kind of moments kept us on the edge of our seats during the first half.



18:39 | HALF TIME

A match with ups and downs for both sides until now. Even though the Romanians can't rely on their whole squad anymore, they've somehow managed to go into the second half with a slight advantage. Anniken Obaidli and Kristin Venn have been key players for Storhamar, while Gloria rely on their skilled goalkeeper Renata De Arruda to block the Norwegian shots.

18:33

Four minutes left in this half and Gloria's Gnonsiane Niombla also gets a red card. What a rollercoaster of a match so far! This gives Storhamar the opportunity to recover and get the scoreboard to 14:14.

18:29

Gloria handled Bulatovic's elimination surprisingly well and are now leading 14:12, thanks to goalkeeper Renata de Arruda, who has been crucial for the Romanians in this first half.



18:23

Difficult times for Gloria, as Nina Bulatovic gets a red card 20 minutes into the game. Storhamar currently have a one-goal lead, but can now benefit from the extra player they have on the court for the next two minutes.

18:18

Midway through the first half and Gloria are now on the same level as Storhamar, 8:8. Cristina Laslo has only scored once, but she's helping her teammates with some nice assists.



18:11

Florentin Pera asks for a timeout after 10 minutes because the Norwegians have managed to distance themselves to three goals. Kristin Venn is currently leading the attack for Storhamar, as she managed to find the net three times already.

18:07

After failing to score in the first four minutes of the game, Storhamar quickly picked up the pace and are now leading 4:2, thanks to a few mistakes from their Romanian opponents.

18:00

Get ready! The final show of the EHF European League Women 2023/24 starts now.

17:51

The opening ceremony for the final has begun and the teams get ready to enter the court. The excitement levels cannot be described, as we're just 60 minutes away from finding out the champion of this EHF European League Women season.

17:36

It's time to turn our attention to the moment we've all been waiting for — the final between CS Gloria 2018 BN and Storhamar Handball Elite. The players are warming up on the court, while the fans seem to have taken a break to recharge after the thrilling match we've just witnessed.

17:24

A few snaps from the previous match and the celebrations.