13:55

In the evening, at 18:00 CEST, the spotlight will be on Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball as they also have their first encounter today.

After making it to the EHF Finals in 2023 and finishing fourth, Herbert Müller's club gets another chance at the trophy — a successful weekend would be a dream come true, as they hope to grab their maiden European title. They have shown determination from the very beginning, having entered their EHF European League journey in qualification round 3, led by Austrian talent Johanna Reichert, who is currently the top scorer of the competition.

The French side started from the first qualification round and are also eyeing their maiden trophy. Runners-up in group C — behind the other EHF Finals Women 2025 participants Blomberg-Lippe — Dijon then eliminated HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames in the quarter-finals to book their Graz ticket. Nina Dury has been an important asset for the team, as the left wing added 37 goals to her tally since the start of the group phase.



13:37

The tension on court will reach new heights this afternoon during the semi-finals, but behind-the-scenes the players had some fun during their media duties with a special challenge. Can you spot your favourite player in the video?



13:15

Talking about the star players — make sure you read our exclusive features with Ona Vegue and Jamina Roberts!