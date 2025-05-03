12:55
HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Ikast Håndbold meet for the first time today at 15:00 CEST and the two teams are polar opposites in terms of EHF European League experience.
The most recent success for the Danish side happened two years ago in Graz, when they conquered the title after the final against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold. They are currently at their fourth EHF Finals edition — after 2021, 2022 and 2023 — and count on a strong squad, including Swedish star Jamina Roberts, who joined in January from Vipers Kristiansand.
On the other hand, HSG Blomberg-Lippe are debutants at the final weekend and have come all the way from the first qualification round. After failing to reach the group phase twice, in 2020/21 and 2021/22, the German club is enjoying one of their best seasons so far. Despite lacking Ikast's experience, Blomberg-Lippe established themselves as a force to be reckoned with since the group phase, when they finished at the top of the standings. In the quarter-finals they faced Super Amara Bera Bera and celebrated after Ona Vegue I Pena's penalty goal sealed their semi-final spot.
Who will come out on top today?
12:33
Less than three hours left until the first whistle, as players and fans alike are getting ready for a handball fiesta in Graz. There is plenty of time to get you up to speed with all the essential info for today's semi-finals and we are starting with the preview for Saturday. Our EHF journalist Eric Willemsen highlighted the most important aspects ahead of the matches — check them out below!