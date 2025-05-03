LIVE BLOG: Thüringer keep the lead in Graz against Dijon

EHF / Iulia Burnei
03 May 2025, 12:15

It’s showtime in Graz! The EHF Finals Women 2025 are throwing off on Saturday, as the long road to European glory is finally coming to an end. Excitement is guaranteed this weekend with two intense clashes that will decide who gets to fight for the trophy in Sunday’s final.

HSG Blomberg-Lippe take on the 2023 champions Ikast Håndbold in the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST, while Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball wrap up today’s schedule at 18:00 CEST. Stay tuned and follow our live coverage for all the latest updates!


SATURDAY 3 MAY

14:45

Last minutes before throw-off! It will be an action-packed day, so make sure you know how to stay close to the EHF Finals Women 2025. And a bonus for you — take a look at the facts and figures of the final event. How many did you know beforehand?

20250429 ELW How To Follow
EHF European League

How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2025 in Graz

HOW TO FOLLOW: The final tournament of the EHF European League takes place this upcoming weekend (3/4 May)

4 days ago
202504 ELW Finals Facts And Figures 1
EHF European League

One former winner, one Austrian top scorer and two debutants

FACTS AND FIGURES: All you need to know before the EHF Finals Women in Graz

5 days ago

14:30

The players arrived at Raiffeisen Sportpark a while ago and have now entered the court and started their warm-up. A lot of mixed emotions ahead of the first semi-final!

ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL7646 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL7452 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL7611 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL7543 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

14:09

In preparation for the big weekend, our EHF journalists also had the chance to talk to Nina Dury and Johanna Reichert. Find out what they said before heading to Graz.

20250424 ELW Nina Dury 1
EHF European League

Nina Dury: “We will play our chance to its fullest”

FEATURE: JDA Bourgogne Dijon left wing Nina Dury believes in her team’s chances at their debut EHF Finals Women

1 week ago
20250415 ELW Reichert Feature 2
EHF European League

Johanna Reichert: “Ticket to Graz is the icing on the cake”

FEATURE: Current top scorer Johanna Reichert will be one of two Austrians playing the EHF Finals Women in Graz for Thüringer HC

2 weeks ago

13:55

In the evening, at 18:00 CEST, the spotlight will be on Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball as they also have their first encounter today.

After making it to the EHF Finals in 2023 and finishing fourth, Herbert Müller's club gets another chance at the trophy — a successful weekend would be a dream come true, as they hope to grab their maiden European title. They have shown determination from the very beginning, having entered their EHF European League journey in qualification round 3, led by Austrian talent Johanna Reichert, who is currently the top scorer of the competition.

The French side started from the first qualification round and are also eyeing their maiden trophy. Runners-up in group C — behind the other EHF Finals Women 2025 participants Blomberg-Lippe — Dijon then eliminated HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames in the quarter-finals to book their Graz ticket. Nina Dury has been an important asset for the team, as the left wing added 37 goals to her tally since the start of the group phase.

 

 


13:37

The tension on court will reach new heights this afternoon during the semi-finals, but behind-the-scenes the players had some fun during their media duties with a special challenge. Can you spot your favourite player in the video?

 

 


13:15

Talking about the star players — make sure you read our exclusive features with Ona Vegue and Jamina Roberts!

20250408 ELW Blomberg Vegue Main
EHF European League

Ona Vegue: “We always play without any pressure”

FEATURE: The Spanish left wing has settled in Blomberg and is ready to meet Ikast at the EHF Finals in Graz

3 weeks ago
20250502 ELW Jamina Roberts Feature 4
EHF European League

Jamina Roberts: “I play better when I am angry”

FEATURE: Ikast Håndbold's new signing shares her excitement and ambitions ahead of the EHF Finals Women 2025 in Graz

yesterday

12:55

HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Ikast Håndbold meet for the first time today at 15:00 CEST and the two teams are polar opposites in terms of EHF European League experience.

The most recent success for the Danish side happened two years ago in Graz, when they conquered the title after the final against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold. They are currently at their fourth EHF Finals edition — after 2021, 2022 and 2023 — and count on a strong squad, including Swedish star Jamina Roberts, who joined in January from Vipers Kristiansand.

On the other hand, HSG Blomberg-Lippe are debutants at the final weekend and have come all the way from the first qualification round. After failing to reach the group phase twice, in 2020/21 and 2021/22, the German club is enjoying one of their best seasons so far. Despite lacking Ikast's experience, Blomberg-Lippe established themselves as a force to be reckoned with since the group phase, when they finished at the top of the standings. In the quarter-finals they faced Super Amara Bera Bera and celebrated after Ona Vegue I Pena's penalty goal sealed their semi-final spot.

Who will come out on top today?

 

 


12:33

Less than three hours left until the first whistle, as players and fans alike are getting ready for a handball fiesta in Graz. There is plenty of time to get you up to speed with all the essential info for today's semi-finals and we are starting with the preview for Saturday. Our EHF journalist Eric Willemsen highlighted the most important aspects ahead of the matches — check them out below!

20250501 ELW SF Preview 1
EHF European League

Four teams eager to earn greatness in Graz

SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: Blomberg and Ikast open EHF Finals Women before THC take on Dijon

2 days ago

12:15

Hello everyone and welcome to the most anticipated weekend of the EHF European League Women 2024/25!

The Road to Graz challenged some of the best teams in Europe and only four of them are still in the battle for the title. It’s time for the final test, as HSG Blomberg-Lippe, Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are all hoping to write a chapter in the competition’s history books.

Follow us as the action unfolds this weekend!

 

 

5Q3A8629
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold UH11500 UH
