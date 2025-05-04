LIVE BLOG: Dijon get bronze after convincing win against Blomberg

EHF / Iulia Burnei
04 May 2025, 12:00

The waiting is over! We are counting down the minutes to the moment we will crown the EHF European League Women 2024/25 champions. The grand final takes place on Sunday at 18:00 CEST, as Ikast Håndbold are eyeing their second trophy in Graz, while Thüringer HC await their maiden European title.

Early afternoon, HSG Blomberg Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball have their third encounter this season — after playing together in group C — but only one will leave Graz with a bronze medal.

Our live coverage will keep you updated throughout the day, so stay tuned!

  • finals day of the EHF Finals Women 2025
  • JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and HSG Blomberg Lippe aim for the bronze medal on Sunday at 15:00 CEST
  • final starts at 18:00 CEST as Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC meet in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final
  • watch exclusive content on our dedicated social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X); all matches are live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
  • hurry up and grab the last tickets here; download the Home of Handball app to enjoy the full experience
  • read the preview ahead of the games
  • photos © kolektiff


SUNDAY 4 MAY

14:30

Talking about screens, this is a reminder that the matches are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).

30 minutes to go!

14:21

It is the sixth encounter overall between Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC and the Danish team won four times. The last time they met, in the 2023 semi-final, Ikast built a significant seven-goal advantage in the first 30 minutes (17:10), and despite THC's best efforts to turn the match around, they only managed to narrow the gap to five in the end (31:26).

Back then, Ingvild Bakkerud (eight goals) and Nathalie Hendrikse (10 goals) stole the spotlight by leading their sides in attack — and they are also in the squads this weekend. 

Both teams are ready to give their all on court, as Johanna Reichert highlighted in a previous interview: “We're not travelling there for fun, we're going there to win the title. There's no way I want to finish fourth again." New Ikast addition Jamina Roberts also wishes to add the trophy to her collection, as she told one of our journalists: "I would like to win it now as I haven't won that trophy and it would be nice and this kind of experience ignites some kind of inner motivation within me."

Predicting the outcome of today's final is difficult, but one thing is certain — we'll be glued to our screens!

14:05

Graz witnessed beautiful goals on the first day of the EHF Finals Women 2025. If you don't believe us, take a look yourself!

 

 

13:52

Two familiar rivals face off in the bronze medal match, as HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball already met twice this season, as they shared group C. In January, the German side were propelled to a victory by their top scorer Nieke Kühne, who netted 10 times to secure a home win. Dijon counted on one of their stars as well, Nina Dury, who added six goals to her tally, but unfortunately it was not enough — Blomberg widened the one-goal gap at the break (18:17) and finished the match five goals ahead (35:30).

One month later, Dijon had the upper hand at half-time on French soil (15:12) and the score remained close until the very last minute, when a strike from Kühne — her 10th, again — finally brought another victory on the German side. 

They say the third time's the charm — can Dijon overcome the previous defeats and celebrate today?

13:32

We still have plenty of time left until the placement match throws off at 15:00 CEST, so let's have a recap of yesterday's action.

EHF Finals debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball had high hopes for Graz, but were left disappointed after facing more experienced teams — Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC, respectively. Blomberg were overwhelmed by the Danish side's power, as they struggled to keep up with the former champions and failed to grab the lead throughout the semi-final.

On the other hand, Dijon managed to remain close to their opponents in the first 15 minutes, and even had an edge a couple of times, but in the end Thüringer HC proved too strong and booked their seat for the final.

Check out the reviews of the semi-finals for more insights.

ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold UH11500 UH
EHF European League

Ikast storm into final with huge win over Blomberg

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: The 2023 champions are back in the final of the EHF Finals Women in Graz

yesterday
ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball MAL6570 AM
EHF European League

Reichert scores 16 as Thüringer set up final against Ikast

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: The German side beat Dijon 35:29 in the second semi-final of the EHF Finals Women

yesterday

13:14

Four different teams from four countries conquered the title since the inauguration of the new competition format. Ikast can become the only team that lifts the trophy twice, while Thüringer have the chance to be the second German champions, after SG BBM Bietigheim, now HB Ludwigsburg, won in 2022. We will find out who adds their name to the wall of champions after the final at 18:00 CEST.

 

 

12:50

Johanna Reichert arrived in Graz as the top scorer of the competition, with 81 goals on her tally since the start of the group phase. In the semi-final against Dijon, she added 16 (!) more in a truly wonderful spectacle on court.

How many goals will she score in the final?

ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball MAL8321 AM

12:33

Back in 2023, Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC met in the semi-final in Graz and the Danish side not only won that encounter, but also lifted the trophy the following day. Will history repeat itself, or will THC find the strength to grab their maiden European title today?

EHF journalist Eric Willemsen gathered the most important facts regarding today's clashes for the medals — read the preview below.

20250504 ELW Finals Final Preview Main
EHF European League

Rivalries flare up in medal matches at EHF Finals Women

FINAL PREVIEW: Ikast Håndbold meet Thüringer HC in final; Blomberg and Dijon play for third place

today, 7 hours ago

12:18

The fans were amazing yesterday! How many will fill up the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz this afternoon?

ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball MAL8035 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball MAL7458 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL9120 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball MAL9319 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL6019 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball UH29469 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold UH27894 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

12:00

Welcome back everyone! Graz is buzzing with excitement on Sunday, in anticipation of a thrilling final between Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC. One lifted the trophy before, the other hope to write history — but who will have the biggest smile at the end of the day?

Plenty of things to look forward to today, but we’ve got you covered!

20250429 ELW How To Follow
EHF European League

How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2025 in Graz

HOW TO FOLLOW: The final tournament of the EHF European League takes place this upcoming weekend (3/4 May)

5 days ago
20250504 ELW Finals Final Preview Main
ELW25 Third Place HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball UH15799 UH
