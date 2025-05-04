14:30

30 minutes to go!

14:21

It is the sixth encounter overall between Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC and the Danish team won four times. The last time they met, in the 2023 semi-final, Ikast built a significant seven-goal advantage in the first 30 minutes (17:10), and despite THC's best efforts to turn the match around, they only managed to narrow the gap to five in the end (31:26).

Back then, Ingvild Bakkerud (eight goals) and Nathalie Hendrikse (10 goals) stole the spotlight by leading their sides in attack — and they are also in the squads this weekend.

Both teams are ready to give their all on court, as Johanna Reichert highlighted in a previous interview: “We're not travelling there for fun, we're going there to win the title. There's no way I want to finish fourth again." New Ikast addition Jamina Roberts also wishes to add the trophy to her collection, as she told one of our journalists: "I would like to win it now as I haven't won that trophy and it would be nice and this kind of experience ignites some kind of inner motivation within me."

Predicting the outcome of today's final is difficult, but one thing is certain — we'll be glued to our screens!

14:05

13:52

Two familiar rivals face off in the bronze medal match, as HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball already met twice this season, as they shared group C. In January, the German side were propelled to a victory by their top scorer Nieke Kühne, who netted 10 times to secure a home win. Dijon counted on one of their stars as well, Nina Dury, who added six goals to her tally, but unfortunately it was not enough — Blomberg widened the one-goal gap at the break (18:17) and finished the match five goals ahead (35:30).

One month later, Dijon had the upper hand at half-time on French soil (15:12) and the score remained close until the very last minute, when a strike from Kühne — her 10th, again — finally brought another victory on the German side.

They say the third time's the charm — can Dijon overcome the previous defeats and celebrate today?

13:32

We still have plenty of time left until the placement match throws off at 15:00 CEST, so let's have a recap of yesterday's action.

EHF Finals debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball had high hopes for Graz, but were left disappointed after facing more experienced teams — Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC, respectively. Blomberg were overwhelmed by the Danish side's power, as they struggled to keep up with the former champions and failed to grab the lead throughout the semi-final.

On the other hand, Dijon managed to remain close to their opponents in the first 15 minutes, and even had an edge a couple of times, but in the end Thüringer HC proved too strong and booked their seat for the final.

Check out the reviews of the semi-finals for more insights.