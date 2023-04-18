17:55

The live blog is back and running again!



The first two games of the day are just under an hour away. In them, the guests will be aiming to defend the hard-fought lead acquired on the road a week ago. That way we'll see Kadetten Schaffhausen travelling to Germany to meet Füchse Berlin after the 37:33 home-team win in Switzerland, and Göppingen will play Nexe in Nasice, arriving to Croatia with a nine goal advantage (32:23).

17:00

Thanks for joining us this afternoon as we get ready for the second legs in the European League Men quarter-finals

We will take a break now but to be sure to return in around an hour as we build-up to the two 18:45 matches!