LIVE BLOG: EHF Finals Men places to be decided tonight
The last matches in the 2022-23 European League Men before the EHF Finals will take place tonight, so it is now or never for the eight teams in the quarter-final second legs.
- Kadetten Schaffhausen go to Füchse Berlin with a four-goal advantage after becoming the first team to beat the Foxes in this year's competition
- SG Flensburg-Handewitt hold the slenderest of advantages ahead of their match with Fraikin BM. Granollers as they look to reach the Finals as hosts
- it's winner-takes-all tonight in France after Montpellier came away from Sporting CP with a 32:32 draw
- home advantage might not be enough for RK Nexe if they are to overturn a nine-goal deficit against Frisch Auf Göppingen
- take a look at the full preview here and catch the action starting at 18:45 CEST live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
18:07
Despite the big nine-goal loss a week ago in Germany, Gianfranco Pribetic and his teammates still believe that a miracle can happen. It will be really great to see whether last season's EHF European League Final 4 participants actually have what it takes to completely turn the corner and stun the German team in Nasice.
I feel like we are really ready for a game in which we'll clearly have to go all in from the very first whistle, and see what it gets us in the end. I think we must believe in a positive result, as well as ourselves. We'll surely have our great fans behind us, and Fahrudin Melic is back on the team which definitely means a lot. On Tuesday - we've got nothing to lose, and much to gain. We have to be determined and prove everyone what we're capable of.
17:55
The live blog is back and running again!
The first two games of the day are just under an hour away. In them, the guests will be aiming to defend the hard-fought lead acquired on the road a week ago. That way we'll see Kadetten Schaffhausen travelling to Germany to meet Füchse Berlin after the 37:33 home-team win in Switzerland, and Göppingen will play Nexe in Nasice, arriving to Croatia with a nine goal advantage (32:23).
17:00
Thanks for joining us this afternoon as we get ready for the second legs in the European League Men quarter-finals
We will take a break now but to be sure to return in around an hour as we build-up to the two 18:45 matches!
16:45
16:30
Ivan Srsen, Veron Nacinovic, Robert Weber and Johannes Golla have all been having their say ahead of the second legs.
What has been going through their minds since last week's clashes? Find out here...
16:15
If you are looking to refresh your memories about what happened in last week's first legs, check out our quarter-final highlights playlist over on YouTube!
16:00
Who needs what after the first leg? Which matches are finely poised and who already has one foot in Flensburg?
Our second legs preview has all the answers you are looking for...
15:45
Welcome handball fans to our live coverage of the second leg ties in the European League Men quarter-finals!
The countdown to throw-off in our first matches starts NOW!
We are three hours away from RK Nexe vs Frisch Auf Göppingen and Füchse Berlin vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (18:45 CEST)
The other two quarter-finals get underway at 20:45, so keep refreshing this page all evening for all the latest scores, highlights and stats!