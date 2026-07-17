15:40

Slovenia eliminated defending champions Spain in the quarter-finals, and now prepare to face Hungary in the semi-final at 18:30 CEST.

This generation of Hungarian talents made it to the podium at the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2024, clinching bronze — fuelling their ambitions this year, despite the nation having never won the M20 competition.

In contrast, Slovenia lifted the M20 trophy on home soil back in 2018 and have since been trying to replicate that success. Celje’s Aljuš Anžic stands out in the Slovenian line-up with 52 goals to his name so far and as a key player for the side.

15:31

While we’re on the subject of impressive goalkeeping, let’s analyse the upcoming clash.

Sweden's Viggo Håkansson stunned in the quarter-finals against France with 22 saves at 53 per cent efficiency, and he might raise important issues for the Danish squad today as well.

These generations have also met at the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2024, when the two sides clashed in the final — back then, it was Sweden who celebrated the trophy with a narrow 37:36 victory after overtime, while counting on Håkansson between the posts.

However, Denmark are hunting their fifth title in the M20 competition, while Sweden have only celebrated two silver medals so far. Have Denmark learnt from the 2024 final? Or will history repeat itself?