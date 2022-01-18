12:55

The top five goals from yesterday's action come from five different players from five different countries: Croatia, France, Ukraine, Denmark and Serbia. Don't miss this compilation.



12:40

News out of Germany - yesterday five of their players unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 (Kai Häfner, Timo Kastening, Lukas Mertens, Luca Witzke and Andreas Wolff). Luckily for Germany they have some pretty good replacements on hand, and have called up Johannes Bitter, Rune Dahmke, Sebastian Firnhaber, Paul Drux and Fabian Wiede.

Bitter and Dahmke have already already arrived in Bratislava, with the others en route.

In other news, it's Christoph Steinert's 32nd birthday. The right back has had a good tournament to date, scoring five against Austria and three against Belarus.



12:15

Hungary have published a big gallery of photos from training yesterday. Let's hope they're ready for a big day in the Budapest Handball Arena - the hopes of a nation rest on their shoulders.



11:45

Montenegro are the fairytale story of the competition at the moment after their impressive victory against 2020 semi-finalists Slovenia last night. Safe to say their fans are pretty happy, and rightly so. They'll join main round group I in Budapest, alongside France, Croatia, Denmark and whichever two group B teams qualify tonight.

11:08

Norway have not yet had the tournament they would have wanted. The 2020 bronze medallists spoke before the EHF EURO 2022 about their hopes of winning a European title - but they go to the main round second from group F, after being beaten by Russia on Saturday night. Last night, they defeated Lithuania, but made it harder than it should have been.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has analysed what's gone wrong so far, and what needs to improve if Norway are to reach their second successive final weekend.