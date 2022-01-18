Live blog: Preliminary round ends with decisive group B day
Follow the live blog for all the coverage of the final day of preliminary round matches, with action in groups B and D.
- in group B: at 18:00 CET, Iceland vs Hungary; at 20:30 CET, Netherlands vs Portugal
- in group D: at 18:00 CET, Poland vs Germany; at 20:30 CET, Belarus vs Austria
- download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch
- listen to the official EHF EURO podcast from the (Un)informed Handball Hour
- find out how to watch the tournament wherever you are
12:55
The top five goals from yesterday's action come from five different players from five different countries: Croatia, France, Ukraine, Denmark and Serbia. Don't miss this compilation.
12:40
News out of Germany - yesterday five of their players unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 (Kai Häfner, Timo Kastening, Lukas Mertens, Luca Witzke and Andreas Wolff). Luckily for Germany they have some pretty good replacements on hand, and have called up Johannes Bitter, Rune Dahmke, Sebastian Firnhaber, Paul Drux and Fabian Wiede.
Bitter and Dahmke have already already arrived in Bratislava, with the others en route.
In other news, it's Christoph Steinert's 32nd birthday. The right back has had a good tournament to date, scoring five against Austria and three against Belarus.
12:15
Hungary have published a big gallery of photos from training yesterday. Let's hope they're ready for a big day in the Budapest Handball Arena - the hopes of a nation rest on their shoulders.
11:45
Montenegro are the fairytale story of the competition at the moment after their impressive victory against 2020 semi-finalists Slovenia last night. Safe to say their fans are pretty happy, and rightly so. They'll join main round group I in Budapest, alongside France, Croatia, Denmark and whichever two group B teams qualify tonight.
11:08
Norway have not yet had the tournament they would have wanted. The 2020 bronze medallists spoke before the EHF EURO 2022 about their hopes of winning a European title - but they go to the main round second from group F, after being beaten by Russia on Saturday night. Last night, they defeated Lithuania, but made it harder than it should have been.
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has analysed what's gone wrong so far, and what needs to improve if Norway are to reach their second successive final weekend.
10:40
It's all about group B today. Not that we don't enjoy watching Austria, Belarus, Germany and Poland play, because we do - but group D in Bratislava is sewn up and the only outstanding question is which of Germany and Poland will take two points to the main round.
Group B in Budapest is a very different story. It has been a group of drama from day 1, when the Netherlands sensationally beat Hungary in front of the red-clad home fans. Sunday night provided further excitement, as Portugal bounced back from their round 1 defeat and pushed Hungary all the way in a close match followed by Iceland clinging on to their second victory.
All four teams still have a chance to progress now and EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has taken a closer look at the situation. One thing's for sure, two deserving teams will have to go home.
10:00
How time flies when you're having fun! It's the last day of the preliminary round already, and there are still two main round places up for grabs. All four of the group B teams have a chance and we're expecting some close matches in Budapest.
In group D, Poland and Germany are both looking for maximum points, so don't think their match doesn't matter. Belarus and Austria will also want to leave the competition with their heads high after a win.