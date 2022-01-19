10:00

We're just over halfway through the competition, with 36 matches played and 29 to go. The main round will begin on Thursday with action in both groups I and II.

The participants include most of the usual suspects - Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Croatia - plus some resurgent nations, and the two surprise packages of the tournament, Montenegro and the Netherlands. Over the next day or so ahead of the matches beginning, we'll be looking at some of their stories in more detail.

We begin with an interview with Denmark's Rasmus Lauge, and how his comeback from injury has coincided with Denmark's return to form after their disappointing EHF EURO 2020.