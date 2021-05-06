EHF EURO
Live blog: Final countdown to the EHF EURO 2022 draw
Following the completion of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, the lineup for the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia is complete – and the next step is for the 24 teams to learn their preliminary round opponents.
- Men's EHF EURO 2022 draw starts at 17:00 CEST on Thursday. Find out where to follow the event here
- draw to be conducted by Rodrigo Corrales (Spain), Bence Banhidi (Hungary), Luka Stepancic (Croatia) and Marian Zernovic (Slovakia), alongside EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner
- 24 teams set to be divided into six preliminary round groups. See the draw pots
- six teams in each of the four draw pots. Seeding based on ranking at the EHF EURO 2020, updated with consideration for ranking in the qualifier groups
15:00
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the Men's EHF EURO 2022 draw! In just two hours, the draw begins and we will find out who will play who in the preliminary round at the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia.
While we wait for the draw to get started, have a read through the related news below: how to follow the event (aside from here on the live blog!) and information on the draw pots.