Summary: Teams make final preparations on eve of Men's EHF EURO 2026

EHF / Joanne Harris
13 January 2026, 12:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 throws off on Thursday 15 January. With teams making their final preparations, join us as we build up to throw off!

18:00

That's all from us today, but check the news section of the website for all the content we've produced so far; make sure you're following the official EHF EURO channels on your favourite social media for the exclusive content we're producing; and get ready for tomorrow's opening matches at 18:00 CET!

20260114 Jacobsen Quote
We have to remain confident in ourselves, knowing that we are a strong team, even though we might have a more underdog status than we had in the past. Hopefully, the fans can give us an energy boost and allow us to give even more on the court.
Henrik Jacobsen
Line player, Norway
20260114 Gille Quote
You are never really prepared for this kind of event. I don’t remember a competition where I arrived and said, OK, now we can play because we have done everything we wanted. We did a lot of work in the preparation, prepared for a lot of different scenarios. We played two interesting games last weekend, with two victories over Austria and Iceland. We are ready to start and excited.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France

16:55

The referee nominations for the first matches are confirmed, with the Icelandic and Lithuanian pairs whistling the first games in Herning and Oslo respectively.

We've also published the referee guidelines and an outline of the technology that will be used at the EURO, including ref cams and more clarity and information for spectators on video review decisions.

EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands C4 9657 JC
EHF EURO

Referees nominated for Men's EHF EURO 2026

Day-to-day update of referee pairs nominated for all Men's EHF EURO 2026 matches, played in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

yesterday
20230607 F4 Referees
EHF EURO

EHF EURO 2026: Referee guidelines and supportive tools

An explanation of the refereeing guidelines for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and how technology is used to assist the officials in their decision…

2 days ago

16:30

Last week we published the EHF EURO 2026 power rankings, assessing the relative strength of the top 10 teams ahead of the tournament. Denmark, France, Iceland and Sweden were the top four - but do you agree with the experts that Denmark are most likely to win gold? Vote in the poll!

16:00

A shout-out to the teams' social media managers, who are all working hard to bring fans excellent content in these build-up days. One of the activities that's been going on, apart from training and resting, are the photoshoots where our team of photographers take the portraits and videos which you'll see on the big screens in the arenas to introduce players, as well as on the team lists here on the website.

Spain had their photoshoot yesterday evening - here's a sneak peek at the fun.

 

 

15:30

Speaking of Danish legends, we asked Lars Christiansen, alongside Swede Magnus Wislander and Spaniard Victor Tomàs to make their pics for the gold medallists, MVP and rising stars of the tournament ahead. They were united in choosing Denmark as the winners and Danish players - Mathias Gidsel and Emil Nielsen - as the MVPs. For rising stars, there was more division.

Read more about why the trio made their picks.

 

EURO24M Denmark Vs Netherlands C4 6142 JC
EHF EURO

Three legends, one EHF EURO favourite

Magnus Wislander, Lars Christiansen and Victor Tomàs make their predictions for the winners, MVP and rising star of the Men's EHF EURO 2026

yesterday

15:00

Did you catch our brand new documentary last night? Founding Fathers tells the story of the evolution of Danish handball, by those who were involved in it. Legends of the sport such as Lars Christiansen, Kasper Hvidt and Lasse Svan spent a day hanging out with the current stars, including Mathias Gidsel and Emil Nielsen. They ate, drank, chatted, gathered firewood and ended the day with beers and sausages on the beach. Everything was filmed and the insights are remarkable.

We caught up with Gidsel and his teammates at their photoshoot this morning, when the right back said that the men he met for the documentary were those who had made him want to be a handball player.

Gidsel added: "It was a pleasure to meet them, to hear about their experiences, and also to understand that this generation that we have is because of them. They have been doing a lot of good things for Danish handball, also tried some failures, and learned from that. That’s maybe the greatest thing to do in life, is to learn from mistakes.”

Watch the full documentary now on YouTube (or bookmark it for later - it's 75 minutes long).

 

14:30

Although teams were able to pick their initial lists of 35 players late last year, they can only nominate 20 for the final tournament - picking 16 for each match an hour before the game starts. 

A number of teams have seen key players ruled out through injury, with Slovenia hardest-hit, losing a raft of stars including most recently their EHF EURO 2024 top scorer Aleks Vlah, and goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin. France had to replace EHF EURO 2024 MVP Nédim Rémili, who has had a calf injury, and Norway must play without Harald Reinkind who has a foot injury.

We've collated all the latest team announcements for you - click here

EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16943 UH
EHF EURO

Teams name final squads for the Men's EHF EURO 2026

The 24 teams participating at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 have narrowed down their initial squads, naming the players who will compete in Denmar…

2 days ago

14:00

Welcome to the first of our Men's EHF EURO 2026 live blogs! It's just a short one today, to bring you up to speed on everything that's been happening as the teams and organisers prepare for the tournament to throw off tomorrow morning.

To start with, why not get yourself ready for the championships by listening to the first preview episode of 'The Spin', our official podcast? Hosts Andrea Lekic, Martin Vilstrup, Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel will bring you analysis and previews every day of the tournament. 

Listen on Spotify or your favourite podcast platform.

The Spin podcast EHF EURO 2026
EHF EURO

Listen to 'The Spin' podcast every day of the Men's EHF EURO…

The official EHF podcast 'The Spin' will be your companion throughout the Men's EHF EURO 2026, with daily episodes

yesterday
EURO24M Denmark Vs Netherlands C4 5168 JC
