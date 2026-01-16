Live blog: Exciting throw-off in Herning, Oslo and Kristianstad

Live blog: Exciting throw-off in Herning, Oslo and Kristianstad

EHF / Iulia Burnei
16 January 2026, 12:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 excitement continues on Friday as top sides face off in thrilling matches in groups B, D and F. Follow our live coverage throughout the day to get the latest updates and exclusive insights on the games.

FRIDAY 16 JANUARY

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

17:50

Soon after arriving at the arena, the players talked to the journalists to share their expectations about tonight. There's no doubt that the Men's EHF EURO 2026 means a lot to the Italian squad, and left back Davide Bulzamini emphasised that.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

8Tl4t4wot7mqf0w1 Px1lq (1)
For us it's a dream that comes true, and we are very happy and we want to enjoy every moment of this experience. We will give our best and we are excited to start. Iceland I think is one of the best teams in Europe and in the world. It will be a very tough game for us, but we prepared it good. We will give our 100 per cent trying to focus on what we can do good, and try to do in the best way that we can. Then we will see after the game how it will be.
Davide Bulzamini
Left back, Italy

17:40

20 minutes until throw-off, so make sure you’re all set to enjoy the action - luckily, we’ve prepared a guide for you, so just click here to find out how to follow the games.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Georgia C4 0680 JC
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Men's EHF EURO 2026

INFO: Stay on top of all that is happening in Denmark, Sweden and Norway

1 week ago

17:15

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is expected to be a challenging one for Slovenia, who are hardly hit by injuries, with Aleks Vlah being their most notable absence. Elias á Skipagøtu also dealt with a shoulder injury ahead of the tournament, but he is included in today’s roster, so we’ll have to wait and see if he has made a full recovery.

Hungary will miss their reliable line player Bence Bánhidi, while Danish stars Emil Madsen and Thomas Arnoldsen complete the list of players who were unable to attend this year’s edition.

17:00

One hour until the games start, and here in Herning the Portuguese and Romanian players are slowly getting into the groove, talking and warming up. Portugal counts on all their star players, while Romania have to do without Demis Grigoraș, who was key during their 2024 campaign, but is now recovering from an injury.

Fun fact - Romania took their biggest EHF EURO win against Portugal, 38:21, back in June 1994, which was also the only time the two sides met in the final tournament. 

16:40

The arena is pretty quiet at the moment, with only Martim Costa making a brief appearance on the court earlier. But for sure the Danish fans will make plenty of noise later tonight!

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the goals that left the crowd astounded yesterday. Who will steal the spotlight today?

16:00

Talking about talented goalkeepers, here are the most spectacular saves from day 1 of the preliminary round.

The live blog will take a short break as we'll be heading to Jyske Bank Boxen soon, but we will resume the coverage from the heart of the action. Stay tuned!

15:15

Today marks Italy’s return to the EHF EURO after 28 years - and the first time they qualified on merit, after participating as hosts in 1998 - facing Iceland in the opening match. One of the players to watch is goalkeeper Domenico Ebner, who already made an impression during the qualifiers for 2026 and their World Championship campaign last year. Italy are motivated to put on a great show, with “a huge sense of pride” igniting the team, as Ebner highlights.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0A7A9459
EHF EURO

Ebner: “A huge sense of pride”

FEATURE: Italy are back at the EHF EURO after 28 years. Coach Hanning and goalkeeper Ebner share insight into the team’s development

1 month ago

14:40

But the stats might give us a bit of an insight on what to expect from the match between the Faroe Islands and Switzerland…


14:05

Faroe Islands and Switzerland will light up Unity Arena in Oslo/Baerum when they meet today at 20:30 CET. The two have never clashed at the EHF EURO, and their last meeting was in the qualification for the World Championship in 2010, so there’s no way to tell what this game will be like.

Our EHF journalists discussed with both sides before the start of the championship. Listen to what Swiss legend Andy Schmid and Faroese star Elias á Skipagøtu had to say a few weeks ago.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251212 EURO SUI Schmid Text 1
EHF EURO

Schmid: “The biggest change in Swiss handball — the mindset”

INTERVIEW: Andy Schmid is set for his first EHF EURO on the bench, after ending his stellar career and embarking on a new one as coach

1 month ago
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH18052 UH
EHF EURO

The “Faroese fairytale” continues at the EHF EURO 2026

EHF EURO FEATURE: From zero to hero — how a country with 52,000 inhabitants left their mark on the European handball map

1 month ago

13:35

It’s the second consecutive EHF EURO appearance for Romania - fourth overall - and they are about to face a well-known opponent in the opening match: Portugal. The two nations also met in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition, when each side took a home win.

The squad is now an interesting mix of experienced players and youth talent, and the team looked quite relaxed at the photoshoot a couple of days ago, as shown on their Instagram - a bit of fun before they switched their focus to the games ahead.


13:05

Ahead of the tournament, we talked to some of the handball stars who will represent their countries, and we’ll share the best bits with you here.

Let’s start with group B, where the spotlight is on none other than Denmark and Portugal, who share the group with North Macedonia and Romania. All eyes will be on Herning for the whole duration of the tournament, with Jyske Bank Boxen arena hosting not only preliminary round and main round games, but also the final weekend - which fuels Denmark’s ambition for gold even more, as talented Mathias Gidsel highlights.

After their historic result at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, Portugal’s expectations are higher than before. Long-standing captain Salvador Salvador hopes to lead the Heróis do Mar to a medal - a challenging but not impossible task, with the Costa brothers also expected to bring their A-game.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Netherlands C4 5796 JC
EHF EURO

Gidsel: "The goal is to win as many titles as possible in th…

FEATURE: Besides the home advantage, Denmark count on the male player known as the world's best — a trump no other national team at the EHF…

4 weeks ago
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal MAL9811 AM
EHF EURO

Salvador Salvador: "Portugal are ready for the podium"

FEATURE: A stalwart for both club and country, Portuguese left back Salvador Salvador opens up about the chase for medals at the EHF EURO 20…

1 month ago

12:30

Plenty of things to look forward to today! After Herning and Oslo, Kristianstad joins the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 party, which means that we have six games on our schedule.

The Danish fans will certainly be happy to see their team play in Herning against North Macedonia, while the Faroe Islands also expect strong support in Oslo on their second EHF EURO appearance. We might even witness a few surprising results today, with three clashes taking place for the first time in the competition.

Get ready for the games and read our day preview, available here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241110 ITA SRB Ebner
EHF EURO

Three more groups start EHF EURO 2026 campaigns

Italy make exciting return to the EHF EURO after 28 years, as top sides Denmark, Portugal and Slovenia complete action-packed Friday.

yesterday

12:00

Hello handball fans and welcome to the second day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round. The stakes were high from the very beginning, as the competition's throw-off on Thursday saw thrilling games in Herning and Oslo - Spain and Germany grabbed narrow wins against Serbia and Austria, respectively, while powerhouses France and Norway cruised to clear victories.

As you get ready for the upcoming matches this evening, why not listen to the first podcast episode, which reviews the most important highlights from yesterday. Each day, special guests will join hosts Andrea Lekic, Martin Vilstrup, Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel on "The Spin" podcast to share their impressions on the games - listen now on Spotify or your favourite podcast platform.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

LY9A4371
Previous Article Two former winners aim to proceed to the quarter-finals
260111 BVB Esbjerg 667
Next Article MOTW quiz: How well do you know Kathrine Heindahl?

Latest news

More News