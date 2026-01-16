17:15

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is expected to be a challenging one for Slovenia, who are hardly hit by injuries, with Aleks Vlah being their most notable absence. Elias á Skipagøtu also dealt with a shoulder injury ahead of the tournament, but he is included in today’s roster, so we’ll have to wait and see if he has made a full recovery.

Hungary will miss their reliable line player Bence Bánhidi, while Danish stars Emil Madsen and Thomas Arnoldsen complete the list of players who were unable to attend this year’s edition.

17:00

One hour until the games start, and here in Herning the Portuguese and Romanian players are slowly getting into the groove, talking and warming up. Portugal counts on all their star players, while Romania have to do without Demis Grigoraș, who was key during their 2024 campaign, but is now recovering from an injury.

Fun fact - Romania took their biggest EHF EURO win against Portugal, 38:21, back in June 1994, which was also the only time the two sides met in the final tournament.

16:40

The arena is pretty quiet at the moment, with only Martim Costa making a brief appearance on the court earlier. But for sure the Danish fans will make plenty of noise later tonight!

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the goals that left the crowd astounded yesterday. Who will steal the spotlight today?

16:00

Talking about talented goalkeepers, here are the most spectacular saves from day 1 of the preliminary round.

The live blog will take a short break as we'll be heading to Jyske Bank Boxen soon, but we will resume the coverage from the heart of the action. Stay tuned!

15:15

Today marks Italy’s return to the EHF EURO after 28 years - and the first time they qualified on merit, after participating as hosts in 1998 - facing Iceland in the opening match. One of the players to watch is goalkeeper Domenico Ebner, who already made an impression during the qualifiers for 2026 and their World Championship campaign last year. Italy are motivated to put on a great show, with “a huge sense of pride” igniting the team, as Ebner highlights.