Summary: Final countdown to TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026
The day before throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 — on Friday, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 semi-finalists underwent their last preparations, participated in interviews and attended the opening party with fans at LANXESS arena. This live blog provides a minute-by-minute summary of everything that took place in Cologne one day out from the pinnacle men's club handball event.
Our last game against Barca, we played a really good game at home. This is a long tournament. We have worked a lot on ourselves during the season. Barca, of course, has so many great players, but I think we've prepared as best as we could. I'm happy to be here, and the entire team and I are willing to do anything and everything to win tomorrow.
I try not to think too much about it [winning his first Champions League title]. I know how hard it is to win it. We saw it last season. I have only been to the [EHF] FINAL4 twice so I cannot say I have too much experience. But the motivation for me is huge and I know that all the guys in the team really want that trophy as well.
We had a great season. We only lost one game, against Magdeburg, so it feels kind of logical to be here. But we worked a lot. There were a lot of changes last summer and we needed to build some more combinations among us to make things work.
We have won the title twice already. We know how amazing it is, and most of the players in the team were present already. We don’t need any more motivation than to remember how it was back then. We are just 100 per cent motivated.