20:10

We come to the end of a busy day in Cologne — a busy day, but nevertheless the calm before the thrilling storm that awaits over the rest of the weekend.

From here, as the players return to the hotel and undertake their night-before preparations, focus on the upcoming matches intensifies.

Don't forget that Saturday not only brings the semi-finals in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, but the penultimate stage of the second EHF Youth Club Trophy Men. The full schedule for tomorrow:

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 — Cologne:

EHF Youth Club Trophy Men — Dormagen:

See you then!

19:09

The team presentations portion of the opening party at LANXESS arena is now underway! While the semi-finalists and fans enjoy the festivities, let's start to dive deeper into the matches — a little preview of what is to come on Saturday, both on the court and here on eurohandball.com.

With the semi-finals throwing off at 15:00 CEST tomorrow, the live blog coverage will get into the details — individual stats, the relevant history and the players.

Prior to that, read the analysis from the stats king, data analyst Julian Rux, who uses different models to obtain a unique view of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 semi-finalists.

For example, some might equate the "best defence" to who concedes the fewest goals. Rux examines who has the best defence much more closely, looking at factors like adjustment to opponent strength and number of goals conceded per 50 possessions. Who comes out on top there? Barça, as they have for the last couple of years.

In attack, it's SC Magdeburg who are the leaders — and clearly. Their opponent-adjusted goal tally is 32 goals per 50 possessions, followed by Barça in second and Berlin in third.

Overall though, the model predicts Barça as the favourites. Read all about it below!