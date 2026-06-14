11:28
11 EHF Champions League trophies for Barça as a club, but what about the individuals?
Coach Carlos Ortega has a chance to extend his own leading record of eight titles (six as a player; two as coach) today, and several players have the chance to add to their own counts.
Aleix Gómez, Dika Mem, Timothey N'Guessan, Luís Frade, Blaz Janc and Domen Makuc have all won three with Barça.
Ludovic Fabregas has won three as well, but his first was with Montpellier HB and he was not part of Barça's squad in 2024 due to a two-year stint at Veszprém before he returned to the Spanish powerhouse.
Several players who took their first title with Barça in 2024 could win their second today: Emil Nielsen, Jonathan Carlsbogard, Ian Barrufet and the brothers Petar and Djordje Cikuša. Last season, Djordje Cikuša was with Montpellier and fought for the EHF European League title, though he and MHB ultimately lost to Flensburg.
10:48
Before we zero in on what's coming up, take a look back at how the team's reached this point. First, the video highlights of the semi-finals.
Then, check out our special video stories on the two finalists, Barça and Füchse Berlin.
Prefer to read? On Thursday's live blog, I outlined the team's journeys through to the 2025/26 to make it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. Find it here — and remember you can find all news from the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 here.
10:30
The big day is here! Today the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 title will be decided — good morning and welcome to the live blog coverage of finals day.
Two teams with very different stories feature in the final and we will see either an extension of Barça's already dominant record of 11 title or a brand new champion in Füchse Berlin.
Before the final at 18:00 CEST, SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold meet in the 3/4 placement match.
Below, read the preview of the finals, recap yesterday's action in Cologne, and find out where to watch the games in your country.