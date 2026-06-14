13:38

Back to the final and the guy looking to claim his second straight top scorer crown today: Mathias Gidsel.

Gidsel's nine goals in the semi-final took him to 153 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 — an absolutely unmatched feat. No one has passed the 150-goal mark in a single season before.

In general, Gidsel's scoring record is unique. He has been the top scorer of every major national team championship since 2023:

twice at the World Championship — 2023 and 2025

twice at the EHF EURO — 2024, joint with Martim Costa, and 2026, when he broke Sander Sagosen's record for most goals in a single EURO

the 2024 Olympic Games

Last year he added his first of this individual title in the EHF Champions League Men, and with Barça wing Aleix Gómez — the closest player still in the competition — on 111, waiting for the final whistle today is all but a formality.

13:22

As the Youth Club Trophy final comes to an end with GOG defending the trophy thanks to a 32:26 win over Füchse Berlin's U18 side, anticipation around LANXESS arena is rising. SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold have arrived for the 3/4 placement match, starting at 15:00 CEST.

For Aalborg, it is the first time playing the 3/4 placement game, as they won the two their semi-finals played prior to this weekend.

For Magdeburg, it is the second participation in this match, which they lost to THW Kiel in 2024.

12:22

Speaking of players targeting their first trophies, for two, today's final holds the chance to complete their collection and add themselves to the elusive list who have won everything there is to win in handball: Berlin's Lasse Andersson and Mathias Gidsel.

Given the results of national team competitions in recent years, here meaning the career span of current players, the only individuals with such a chance must be either Danish or French.

On Barça's side, there are four who have already celebrated every trophy in the game: The French trio Dika Mem, Timothey N'Guessan and Ludovic Fabregas, and Dane Emil Nielsen.

Andersson will depart Berlin at the end of this season and hopes to say farewell with the trophy. For Gidsel, it's about the hunger to complete his collection.

Below, read a feature on Andersson's farewell to Füchse.