Semi-finalists arriving at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

Semi-finalists arriving at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
11 June 2026, 15:40

All EHF club competition titles for 2025/26 except one have been decided — the absolute final weekend of the season is here, with the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 taking place in Cologne on 13 and 14 June. 

The pinnacle event, played in its traditional home of LANXESS arena, will see Barça, Aalborg Håndbold, SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin battle for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 trophy over two action-packed days. Saturday features the semi-finals, followed by the 3/4 placement match and final on Sunday. On Thursday, the teams arrived in Cologne. 

 

Thursday 11 June

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21:50

Barça arrive at the team hotel and "boarding" for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 is complete, with all four semi-finalists now settling in for the big weekend. 

That brings us to the end of today's live blog coverage, which was only a small taste of all the action to come, even before throw-off. Join us tomorrow, Friday, for more straight from Cologne as the countdown to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 semi-finals continues. 

20:54

As we near the end of the arrivals day live blog coverage, find some important news below. 

Check out the preview of the semi-finals to brush up on all key facts surrounding the games, see where to watch the matches in your country and test your knowledge of the event with our EHF FINAL4 Men quiz. 

For something a little more in-depth, read the statistical analysis from data analyst Julian Rux, who shares insights based on the numbers. 

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20:06

Almost a full house in Cologne, with Barça the only side yet to arrive — but not long now! 

Barça are well-rehearsed in the EHF FINAL4, with this being their 14th appearance at the event. The next closest side in that list is THW Kiel, with nine participations. Overall, Barça have played 26 games at the EHF FINAL4, winning 16 of them — and taking five of their total 11 trophies in Cologne.

They are the record title holders and the only team to have defending the title in Cologne, having done so in 2022. Magdeburg have the chance to equal that record this time around. Barça's last trophy was in 2024, in between the two most recent wins for SC Magdeburg. 

Alongside the club records, Barça boast another — their right wing Aleix Gómez is the all-time top scorer at the EHF FINAL4, wtih 88 goals in 14 matches played. 

That's Barça at the EHF FINAL4. What about this season? 

As with the other three semi-finalists, Barça earned the right to skip the play-offs as one of the two top-ranked teams in their group. The side topped group B with 13 wins and one defeat — the best record of the season. 

In the quarter-finals, Barça met HBC Nantes, the team they faced in the 3/4 placement match at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025. While Nantes overthrew Barça to take the bronze medal last year, it was a very different story when the sides met this season.

Nantes kept Barça to a narrow result in France in the first leg, with the Spanish side winning 32:30. But in Barcelona, the home team took a powerful 31:21 victory to make an aggregate result of 63:51. 

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18:05

Next up to arrive in Cologne will be the defending title holders SC Magdeburg! The 2026 edition makes it three consecutive appearances at the EHF FINAL4 for SCM, who took the trophy in 2025 and 2023. In between, they placed fourth, after losing the semi-final to Aalborg. 

This season, Magdeburg will continue their title defence quest in an-German clash against Füchse Berlin. 

Magdeburg reached this stage thanks to the clearest win of all quarter-final ties, where they beat OTP Bank - PICK Szeged 80:65 on aggregate, following two emphatic victories. 

As with the other semi-finalists we have already examined, Aalborg and Füchse, Magdeburg had a rough end to the group phase. They made it past round 11 with only victories under their belt, then dropped their first point in round 12 against Orlen Wisla Plock, playing a 29:29 draw. Following that were two defeats, at the hands of Barça and Paris Saint-Germain. 

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17:18

Now a look at Aalborg's season, as the Danish club made it to their third EHF FINAL4, after reaching the final on both previous occasions.

In the 2021 final, Aalborg were defeated decisively by Barça. In 2024, they lost by just one to the Spanish powerhouse. Now Aalborg will meet none other than Barça in the semi-final on Saturday, hoping for a different outcome than their previous clashes with the record title winners in Cologne. 

Like Berlin and the other two semi-finalists, Aalborg finished as one of the two top-ranked sides in their group and qualified directly for the quarter-finals, bypassing the play-offs. Aalborg's group phase record was 10 wins, one draw and three defeats, placing them second in group A, one point behind Berlin. 

Also like Füchse, two of Aalborg's losses came near the end of the group phase — and one of them was against the German club, who were also responsible for Aalborg's first defeat, in round 2. The other loss was against the team Aalborg ultimately met in the quarter-finals, Sporting Clube de Portugal. 

The quarter-final clash against Sporting was as close as it gets. Following a draw in the first leg, Aalborg won the second for an aggregate result of 68:67. 

16:47

Two of the four semi-finalists have arrived at the team hotel in Cologne: Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold. Let's take a look at their journeys (back) to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, starting with Füchse. 

Berlin had a very strong group phase early on — they did not drop a single point until round 10, when they lost to Kolstad Håndball, with the season's leading scorer Mathias Gidsel absent. Gidsel's absence should not be thought of as the only cause for the loss, as last season they beat HBC Nantes in the semi-final after Gidsel received a direct red card early in the game — they can certainly win, and win under pressure, without him. 

Nevertheless, Gidsel was missing for Berlin's first loss of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26. In the four subsequent rounds, Füchse were defeated twice, and in both Gidsel scored double digits — contributing to the enormous 144 season tally he brings to Cologne, which make him the top scorer of 2025/26 and all but confirmed to take the crown for the second time in a row. 

Despite a shaky end to the group phase, Berlin finished first in group A and therefore proceeded directly to the quarter-finals. There, they met Veszprém in a very close encounter that saw a 69:68 result on aggregate. After the first leg saw a 35:34 win fo Veszprém on home ground, the aggregate score was equal at the end of regular time and penalties were required to decide the winners — Füchse. 

So Füchse Berlin reached the EHF FINAL4 for the third time and second in a row. Their first participation was in 2011/12, and last year they made a return, reaching the final but ultimately losing to SC Magdeburg. 

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16:24

So what's on the schedule for the semi-finalists in the lead up to throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026? 

On Friday, the sides will take part in interviews, from where we will bring you all the insights from key players and the coaches. They will also attend the opening party at LANXESS arena — an event that signifies the official start of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. And of course, the four teams will undergo their last preparations for the big matches. 

On Saturday, prior to the Champions League semi-finals, the semi-finals of the second edition of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men will take place in nearby Dormagen. Two of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 semi-finalists, Barça and Füchse Berlin, also feature in the Youth Club Trophy — meaning those clubs have the chance to take two titles this weekend. Their rivals in the Youth Club Trophy are defending champions GOG and Veszprém Handball Academy. 

The Youth Club Trophy will conclude on Sunday, with the 3/4 placement match also in Dormagen, while the final will open the day of action in LANXESS arena. Read the semi-final preview below!

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16:00

Good afternoon from Cologne! It is arrivals day ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, with the four semi-finalists travelling to the traditional home of the EHF Champions League Men finals.

This live blog will follow the team's arrivals in Cologne, and take a look both forward and back: At the semi-finalists' journeys — through the season — to reach this point, and at all the events taking place in conjunction with the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.

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