LIVE BLOG: Excitement builds on last day before TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4
One more day to go until the long-awaited TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 throws off in Cologne with Saturday's semi-finals SC Magdeburg vs Barça and Paris Saint-Germain HB vs Barlinek Industria Kielce. The last day of preparations includes a media call at the teams' hotel and the opening party at LANXESS arena.
- last day ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023
- the four teams are meeting the press during the media call: Magdeburg (at 12:00 CEST), PSG (12:30), Kielce (13:00), Barça (13:30)
- watch the first of three dedicated Twitch shows full of fun, facts, and fabulous guests from 14:00 CEST
- the Opening Party for all fans in Cologne starts at 18:00 CEST at LANXESS arena
- play in LANXESS arena starts Saturday, with the semi-finals Magdeburg vs Barça (15:15 CEST) and PSG vs Kielce (18:00 CEST)
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Cologne; photos © by kolektiff images
11:58
Elohim or Hampus, Kay or Andy? If you were at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, who would you be?
Take this quiz and find out which player resembles your character the best. Oh, and there are some nice prizes up for grabs as well:
11:37
There is so much to look forward to this weekend – and that is exactly what we are going to do on the live blog today.
Let's start with the previews of the two semi-finals, as EHF journalist Kevin Domas has put the four teams under the microscope and has written down these comparisons of Magdeburg and Barça on one side and PSG and Kielce on the other:
11:22
You are following all events happening in Cologne here on the live blog – thanks for that. Of course, the EHF offers many more ways to get you inside the marquee weekend of the men's club handball season. One of them is our daily Twitch show today, tomorrow, and Sunday.
We provide you with more details soon, but make sure to tune in from 14:00 CEST this afternnoon!
11:00
Guten Morgen!
A warm welcome from sunny Cologne, where we are now one day away from the highly anticipated TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.
Like every year since 2010, you can feel the city is breathing handball again as Magdeburg, Barça, PSG and Kielce are getting ready for the ultimate showdown of the season.
Before we go into detail about all that is happening today, you should grab your digital copy of the official media guide here, as it is full of useful and interesting info about the teams and the tournament.