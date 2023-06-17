16:03

Let's hear from EHF journalist Kevin Domas, who is sitting courtside as well in LANXESS arena. Here are his first-half thoughts:

"So far, Magdeburg have been giving Barça a run for their money, and showing why they beat them twice over the last two seasons. The two-time defending champions are ahead on the scoreboard at the break, though, they can thank Domen Makuc. His arrival on the court changed almost everything, and the German side has yet to find a solution to stop him. Towards the end of the half, Magdeburg seemed to bend and for sure Barça are going to use all their experience to try to make them break in the second half."

Nothing in it for 20 minutes, but you could feel the pressure on Magdeburg building in the last 10 minutes. Barça have been three ahead, but have to settle for a two-goal advantage at the break.

Michael Damgaard the most productive player with six goals, but from 11 attempts. Aleix Gómez leads for Barça with four.

15:51

Make that a three-goal lead for Barça. We have seen three straight goals from Domen Makuc and now Dika Mem forces his way through the Magdeburg defence to make it 18:15 for the defending champions, with one minute left in the first half.

15:43

Michael Damgaard the leading scorer, with already six goals meanwhile..:

15:39

First team timeout Magdeburg. Coach Bennet Wiegert wants to have a chat with his players as Barça have just opened their first two-goal lead: 13:11 after 19 minutes.

15:32

We are halfway through the first half, and nothing separating Magdeburg and Barça so far: 9:9. Michael Damgaard with four goals the best scorer for Magdeburg; Aleix Gómez has three for Barça.

15:30

Why Magdeburg did NOT score the opening goal... just the way Emil Nielsen wanted to start this match:

15:28

Steal Piotr Chrapkowski and he puts Magdeburg in the lead for the first time: 7:6 after 11 minutes. Good stuff so far!

15:24

Aleix Gómez nets his second from the day. That brings him to the third place on the all-time top scorers list of the EHF FINAL4, ahead of Aron Pálmarsson (59) and behind joint leaders Mikkel Hansen and Kiril Lazarov (both 68). History in the making here this weekend?

15:22

A tense opening five minutes, with the teams level at two all and keeping each other in check pretty well. No indication so far which way this first semi-final might go.

15:18

Dika Mem opens the scoring for this weekend! Barça up 1:0 after Kay Smits has missed a second-minute penalty for Magdeburg.

15:16

The moment has come: Magdeburg have thrown off to get the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 underway!

15:07

A stunning five-minute opening show bonanza, dedicated to the rich history of the EHF Champions League, gets LANXESS arena really fired up for the first sem-final.

The teams are entering the court.

15:00

Only 15 minutes to go now, time to put our game faces on:

14:46

One of the most misleading stats you might hear ahead of this first semi-final, although obviously correct, is that this is Barca's all-time leading 21st match at the EHF FINAL4, while Magdeburg are only playing for the very first time here.

It suggests that the difference between the two teams is really huge, way bigger than it actually is. Sure, Magdeburg have not played the EHF Champions League for the past 16 years and therefore never qualified for Cologne, but they did win the EHF European League two years ago and nearly repeated the feat in 2022.

Barça might be favourites, as they are against any opponent, but this is going to be an interesting match-up.

14:39

The red-green legion of Magdeburg supporters has made its way to LANXESS arena from the famous cathedral in Cologne:

14:23

The players are in, a lot of fans are as well (but more are coming – the 19,250-capacity LANXESS arena is sold out once again). The clock is ticking and we are left with less than an hour until Magdeburg and Barça are fi-nal-ly going to open this TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023!

Magdeburg will be a major challenge for Barça... but two players of the Spanish side, Domen Makuc and Luka Cindric, have faced another challenge – by our social media team: