19:00

The last team to arrive in Cologne is the one that have had shortest way to travel here: Magdeburg. Before making the 360-kilometre trip, Magdeburg had a morning training session 'at home'. With all teams now safely arrived for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, we close the live blog for today.

We are back tomorrow morning for what promises to become an intense day – even though the actual play only starts on Saturday. We have the media call, the Opening Party, the Twitch-show, several more feature stories, and much more to look forward to.

To leave you with some reading stuff for tonight, here are the features our EHF journalists Björn Pazen, Tiago Nogueira, Kevin Domas and Adrian Costeiu have written over the last couple of days, featuring players from all four teams:

Who will leave the hotel with the 🏆 in the 🧳?#ehffinal4 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/844SgXo1H1 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 15, 2023

18:35

Another way to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 is Twitch. The various shows on our Home of Handball Twitch channel have become an integral part of many EHF events and this weekend in Cologne is no exception.

Hosted by Andrea Lekic, Alex Kulesh, Adrian Costeiu and Bengt Kunkel, the first of three dedicated shows begins Friday 16 June at 14:00 CEST to cover the opening party – with special guests and games on the menu.

The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before, during and after the matches (at 15:15 and 18:00 CEST, respectively), beginning at 12:00 CEST on Saturday and 10:00 CEST on Sunday. Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4, with plenty of opportunities to engage in the chat, take part in quizzes, and even win some prizes.

17:58

We started this live blog today with a reference to the many ways you can follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 this weekend. One of them is our official EHF Champions League Twitter account. If you are not a follower yet, this is the time to become one, because we have some fantastic giveaways for our followers.

Find out all the details here:

𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 🎉 To celebrate the biggest handball event of the year, we want to give you the 4 jerseys of the 4 participating teams of the 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁𝟮𝟰 #ehffinal4 🏆!



➡️ Follow @ehfcl

➡️ RT



Winner will be announced 20.06.2023 🍀 pic.twitter.com/6CFbuN8Oh2 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 15, 2023

17:36

"Be part of history" is written on the carpet, on banners, on windows, basically all over the teams hotel's entrance. History, that is what it is all about this weekend. Winning the EHF Champions League is an historic achievement, even if you have already done it for the past two years and 10 times in total – like Barça. Magdeburg and Kielce have each done it once in the past. And PSG have been close many times, but have not put their hands on the trophy so far.

EHF journalist Björn Pazen has put together this overview of players (and coaches) who have lifted the trophy multiple times. More history in the making here, Carlos Ortega?