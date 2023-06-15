SUMMARY: Cologne ready for big showdown as teams have arrived
Cologne gets ready for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 as the final weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023 is just around the corner.
- build-up to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023
- teams arriving in Cologne on Thursday
- media call and trainings scheduled for Friday
- play in LANXESS arena starts Saturday, with the semi-finals SC Magdeburg vs Barça (15:15 CEST) and Paris Saint-Germain HB vs Barlinek Industria Kielce (18:00 CEST)
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Cologne; photos © by kolektiff images
Thursday 15 June 2023
19:00
The last team to arrive in Cologne is the one that have had shortest way to travel here: Magdeburg. Before making the 360-kilometre trip, Magdeburg had a morning training session 'at home'. With all teams now safely arrived for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, we close the live blog for today.
We are back tomorrow morning for what promises to become an intense day – even though the actual play only starts on Saturday. We have the media call, the Opening Party, the Twitch-show, several more feature stories, and much more to look forward to.
18:35
Another way to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 is Twitch. The various shows on our Home of Handball Twitch channel have become an integral part of many EHF events and this weekend in Cologne is no exception.
Hosted by Andrea Lekic, Alex Kulesh, Adrian Costeiu and Bengt Kunkel, the first of three dedicated shows begins Friday 16 June at 14:00 CEST to cover the opening party – with special guests and games on the menu.
The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday with a full programme of entertainment planned for before, during and after the matches (at 15:15 and 18:00 CEST, respectively), beginning at 12:00 CEST on Saturday and 10:00 CEST on Sunday. Fans can tune in and have a place to meet throughout the EHF FINAL4, with plenty of opportunities to engage in the chat, take part in quizzes, and even win some prizes.
17:58
17:36
"Be part of history" is written on the carpet, on banners, on windows, basically all over the teams hotel's entrance. History, that is what it is all about this weekend. Winning the EHF Champions League is an historic achievement, even if you have already done it for the past two years and 10 times in total – like Barça. Magdeburg and Kielce have each done it once in the past. And PSG have been close many times, but have not put their hands on the trophy so far.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen has put together this overview of players (and coaches) who have lifted the trophy multiple times. More history in the making here, Carlos Ortega?
16:44
One of the many interesting preview stories here on ehfcl.eurohandball.com this week is the Stats Counter piece from our data analyst Julian Rux, who has compared the four teams in Cologne – Barça, Kielce, Magdeburg, and PSG.
"Barça, Barlinek Industria Kielce, Paris Saint-Germain HB and SC Magdeburg lead the competition in offensive efficiency (goals scored per 50 possessions), while in defensive efficiency (goals conceded per 50 possessions) Telekom Veszprém HC squeezes into the top five ahead of Kielce and PSG," Julian writes.
16:24
While the 2022/23 season is only coming to a close this weekend, 2023/24 casts its shadows ahead already on Thursday, as the EHF has revealed the list of clubs registered for Europe's top flight next season.
A total of 20 clubs are hoping to start in the EHF Champions League Men 2023/24: 10 have fixed places (providing they meet all requirements from the competition's regulations), 10 have asked for an upgrade.
The evaluation group of the EHF will prepare its recommendations on Monday 19 June, with the final line-up for the new season to be announced by Wednesday 21 June. The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Tuesday 27 June in Vienna.
16:04
Since the completion of the quarter-finals on 18 May, all eyes in men's club handball have been on this upcoming weekend. The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is where every player, every coach, every team wanted to be when the season started some nine months ago.
Only four clubs have successfully completed their Road to Cologne: defending (and record 10-time) champions Barça, 2016 winners Kielce, 2002 winners Magdeburg, and PSG, who have been to Cologne six times but still seek their first title.
EHF Media have published a string of preview feature stories over the past weeks, so it is time to test your knowledge. Take this quiz and find out how much of an EHF FINAL4 expert you are:
15:43
Thursday in Cologne is the quiet before the storm. Teams are arriving at their hotel and settling in, a day before they have their official training sessions – which are partly open to media – and the media call, which will of course be a main focus of the live blog tomorrow.
15:30
Good afternoon and a very warm welcome from Cologne!
True handball fans know immediately what it means when they hear 'Cologne': the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is just around the corner! The final tournament of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 takes place this weekend, and the live blog is here again to take you through all the action – on and off the court.
With play in LANXESS arena getting underway on Saturday, here is your guide of how to follow the event as a pro: