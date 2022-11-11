LIVE BLOG: Skopje welcomes main round teams
Group II of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round opens in Skopje on Friday, starting with Netherlands playing Germany, followed by Romania taking on Spain.
- day 8 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- first matches in main round group II in Skopje:
- 18:00 CET: Netherlands vs Germany
- 20:30 CET: Romania vs Spain
- both matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- read the group II preview with info on both matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Friday 11 November 2022
11:02
Netherlands against Germany is a special match-up in any sports. And Romania against Spain is a guarantee for a fiery battle. Here is the preview of tonight's matches from EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu in Skopje:
10:47
The main round got off to an interesting start in Ljubljana on Thursday, where Slovenia had another home-crowd pleasing performance to beat Croatia 26:18. In the late game, Denmark left it late to get past Hungary: 29:27.
One of the decisive moments of that tight latter match was this save by Sandra Toft:
10:15
Good morning to the Women's EHF EURO live blog!
A day after the action started in Ljubljana, the main round continues in Skopje with the first matches in group II, which include the six teams that advanced from preliminary rounds C and D. Four of those teams take the courts tonight: