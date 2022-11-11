20221111

LIVE BLOG: Skopje welcomes main round teams

ER 2837 (1) EHF / Eric Willemsen11 November 2022, 10:15

Group II of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round opens in Skopje on Friday, starting with Netherlands playing Germany, followed by Romania taking on Spain.

  • day 8 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
  • first matches in main round group II in Skopje:
    - 18:00 CET: Netherlands vs Germany
    - 20:30 CET: Romania vs Spain
  • both matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
  • read the group II preview with info on both matches
  • check the main round standings and find the latest stories and other news in the dedicated EHF EURO section on eurohandball.com
  • Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo

 

Friday 11 November 2022

11:02

Netherlands against Germany is a special match-up in any sports. And Romania against Spain is a guarantee for a fiery battle. Here is the preview of tonight's matches from EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu in Skopje:

20221109 AH 6264
EHF EURO

Group II throws off with crunch clashes in Skopje

GROUP II PREVIEW: Germany and Romania seek first points to keep knock-out hopes alive at EHF EURO

yesterday

10:47

The main round got off to an interesting start in Ljubljana on Thursday, where Slovenia had another home-crowd pleasing performance to beat Croatia 26:18. In the late game, Denmark left it late to get past Hungary: 29:27.

One of the decisive moments of that tight latter match was this save by Sandra Toft:

10:15

Good morning to the Women's EHF EURO live blog!

A day after the action started in Ljubljana, the main round continues in Skopje with the first matches in group II, which include the six teams that advanced from preliminary rounds C and D. Four of those teams take the courts tonight:

20221110 EHF EURO Live Blog Main 11
