10:47

The main round got off to an interesting start in Ljubljana on Thursday, where Slovenia had another home-crowd pleasing performance to beat Croatia 26:18. In the late game, Denmark left it late to get past Hungary: 29:27.

One of the decisive moments of that tight latter match was this save by Sandra Toft:

10:15

Good morning to the Women's EHF EURO live blog!

A day after the action started in Ljubljana, the main round continues in Skopje with the first matches in group II, which include the six teams that advanced from preliminary rounds C and D. Four of those teams take the courts tonight: