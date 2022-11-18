LIVE BLOG: Denmark lead Montenegro near end of fierce semi-final battle
The final weekend of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 has opened Friday with Sweden beating Netherlands in the match for fifth place, followed by the semi-finals – Denmark vs Montenegro and Norway vs France.
- day 15 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- start of the final weekend in Ljubljana:
- Sweden finish in fifth place after beating Netherlands 37:32
- 17:45 CET, semi-final 1: Denmark vs Montenegro 14:10 at half-time
- 20:30 CET, semi-final 2: Norway vs France
Friday 18 November 2022
Women's EHF EURO 2022 Live Show Watchalong on Twitch
19:07
Is this game running away from Montenegro now? The deficit remains round four or five goals – but the clock is ticking. Six minutes left... Emma Friis now on seven for Denmark as well, just like Djurdjina Jaukovic, who needed 13 attempts for that, though.
18:58
The Stožice Arena is shaking halfway through the second half. A strong physical battle on the court, a fantastic atmosphere among the 3,600 fans on the stands!
Denmark back into a four-goal lead, 19:15.
18:49
Very similar start of the second half to the start of the first. Montenegro come out all guns blazing with a 4:0 run to level at 14:14 – only for Denmark to restore their lead again. It is 16:14 after 10 minutes.
18:46
Denmark shut out for the first five minutes of the second half as Montenegro reduce the gap to two thanks to two more goals from Djurdjina Jaukovic, raising her total to seven for the match. It is 14:12!
18:31
A key factor in Denmark's recovery from that early three-goal deficit has been their defence, led by goalkeeper Sandra Toft. Six terrific saves already, which has contributed to Montenegro's 10-minute goalless spell midway though the first half.
18:24 HALF-TIME | DENMARK VS MONTENEGRO 14:10
What a battle in the first half! Montenegro off to a flying start, but Denmark keeping their cool and carving out a four-goal lead. Here is EHF journalist Courtney Gahan again:
"The best defence is designed to keep the middle of the court tight and push opponents to shoot from the narrowest angles on the wings. Denmark have brought their great defence to this match — the problem was that Montenegro had Jovanka Radicevic waiting to deliver in the corner. At least, that was the problem early on.
The start of the game was the Radicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic show, as the two combined for all six of Montenegro’s goals as they took the lead, with Jaukovic finding some great outside chances when the defence did not step up fast enough.
But after Montenegro enjoyed their very strong start, Denmark started to favour more long-range shots on the back court and also found gaps in the defence to rapidly come back and take the advantage. Considering the depth Denmark have on the back court, it feels very much as though they will continue to capitalise on that and make their way to their first EHF EURO final since 2004."
18:12
Denmark taking control of this match now after their tough start. They go from 6:3 down to 11:7 ahead as Montenegro had a 10-minute spell without goal. Nine minutes left in the first half, but this feels like it could be a decisive phase.
18:05
First team timeout for Montenegro. A 4:0 run Denmark has turned Montenegro's early 6:3 advantage completely around. It is 7:6 for Denmark and Bojana Popovic understandably calls the timeout halfway through the first half.
17:57
An intense start to this match. Three goals by Djurdjina Jaukovic help Montenegro to a 6:4 lead after nine minutes.
17:36
17:28
Denmark or Montenegro? Montenegro or Denmark? We are going to find out soon.
In the match preview, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu points out that, after winning three of the first five EHF EURO tournaments, Denmark have not reached the final again since 2004, when they won silver – they last medal at European championships.
Montenegro’s successes in the competition are more recent: they are in their third semi-final at the EHF EURO after winning one in 2012, when they went on and secured the trophy, and losing one two years later.
17:21
Before we take a closer look at the teams playing the first semi-final at 17:45 CET, here are the rules in case this match, or the second semi-final later today, ends in a draw after the regular 60 minutes' playing time.
First, there will be an extra time played of two times five minutes.
Still no decision? There will be another extra time played of two times five minutes.
And still no decision? Only then we go to a shootout.
17:11
17:05
Semi-final time! We have two big games coming up and it is a pleasure to start with Denmark against Montenegro, the teams that advanced from the main round as the winners of group I and the runners-up of group II, respectively.
The teams are currently warming up here in Stožice Arena, throw off in just under 40 minutes from now. Good to see Montenegro back Milena Raicevic on court, since she was doubtful with an injury but apparently fit now to play in the semi-final.
16:52
16:39
Two teams that came to the EHF EURO for at least the semi-finals, but missed them. Sweden have dealt better with the disappointment and take a deserved win over Netherlands to place fifth.
Let's hear from Swedish line player Linn Blohm:
We wanted to be in the semi-finals, so it was hard to reload. But today I feel we were really here, we wanted to run the whole game, and we did it. Now it is just relief and we can be a little bit more happier. I think we played some amazing games, some amazing defence, also the goalkeepers. I think maybe this was one of our best tournaments, similar to the Olympics.
16:28 RESULT | SWEDEN VS NETHERLANDS 37:32 (21:16)
Congrats Sweden! They take fifth place with a high-scoring win over Netherlands, their first official win against the Dutch in 12 years.
Player of the Match is Nathalie Hagman, who has also gone top of the top scorers ranking now, adding nine for a total of 48.
16:24
In the end, this is going Sweden's way. Their lead is back to five with less than three minutes left: 36:31.
16:09
A quarter into the second half, and we have a match on again: Dutch goalkeeper Yara ten Holte scores in an empty goal for 28:26.
16:04
When Dione Housheer gets the hammer out of her toolkit:
15:59
The gap remains at five after seven minutes: Sweden 26, Netherlands 21. Nathalie Hagman with five goals, and on 44 for the tournament, which puts her level with top scorer Alina Grijseels on 44.
15:38 HALF-TIME | SWEDEN VS NETHERLANDS 21:16
Netherlands end the first half on a 6:2 run to make the half-time score look a bit better, but it is Sweden who have clearly dominated so far. Let's hear from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan at the game in Ljubljana:
"Sweden are looking stronger in this encounter and the journey of the two sides through the EHF EURO 2022 shows they could be expected to: although both they and the Netherlands only just missed the semi-finals, Sweden’s only defeats were to semi-finalists Norway and Denmark. In contrast, the Netherlands lost to semi-finalists France, as well as Germany, and they drew with Spain.
One could argue group II was tougher, but Sweden are showing why they had such strong results with this clear advantage at the break and their control of the first half from the seventh minute on. The Scandinavian team’s attack is generally looking stronger, but it is between the posts where the key difference is being made, as Jessica Ryde has been highly effective with 10 saves. At half-time, it looks as though Sweden are on track for their second straight fifth-place finish at a major championship."
15:28
Sweden are clearly more up for this game than Netherlands. They lead 19:12 with six minutes left in the first half. Nathalie Hagman and Jenny Carlson with four goals each the leading scorers.
15:14
Sweden are ruthlessly punishing the Dutch team for their sloppy start: it is 10:6 after 13 minutes.
14:50
Just 10 minutes until throw-off for the fifth-place match. Usually this game would be about a guaranteed starting place for next year's World Championship – but both Sweden and Netherlands have already secured their places.
In the future, the result of this match might become relevant – or maybe not at all... – for the qualification route to the Paris 2024 Olympics. That, however, will totally depend on the results and final rankings of the 2023 World Championship, so no use to go into to much detail here.
Just enjoy this match – as Sweden and Netherlands will certainly do, as well.
13:06
Only a few hours until the on-court action in Stožice Arena starts and you will be seeing a lot of the stars playing again.
12:48
12:09
If you are wondering who is bringing this stunning TV coverage to your device when following the EHF EURO?
The broadcast crew, which has been 50 per cent female throughout the event, will grow with more replay operators arriving, and taking the representation of women in the team to two-thirds.
11:28
Bojana Popovic is a legend in Montenegro and in Denmark. Today, both her handball worlds clash in the first semi-final. And Danish head coach Jesper Jensen is paying respect to his Montenegrin counterpart.
10:23
9:26
Before we turn our attention to today's action, let's have a look at how we got to this stage. Here are the top 5 moments of the main round:
9:17
Goodbye group matches, hello semi-finals! We are down to the business end of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, with only four teams left hoping to hold that coveted trophy in their hands on Sunday night. And after today, there will be only two of them left with dreams of gold.
So, it is semi-final day, with the match for fifth place this afternoon to get us all going. Here is the schedule:
9:00
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2022!
We have seen two brilliant weeks of handball excitement across four venues in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro so far. But now we are about to reach the summit, entering the final weekend in Ljubljana.
